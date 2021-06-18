In 1971, Californian congressman Thomas M. Rees told the US House of Representatives that ‘very little has been written of what the Welsh have contributed in all walks of life in the shaping of American history’. This book is the first systematic attempt to recount and evaluate the considerable yet underacknowledged contribution made by Welsh immigrants and their immediate descendants to the development of the United States. Highlighting the beneficial impact of immigration at a time when there is yet to be completed a systematic study of the impact of Welsh immigrants throughout the formative years of the American republic, the book synthesises and connects US history and development with interesting biographies of individuals of

Welsh ancestry. The lives and achievements of these individuals are recounted within a narrative outline of America’s history, emphasising the Welsh influence upon the colonists’ rejection of British rule, and upon the establishment, expansion and industrialisation of the new American nation.

This book is written for the general reader with an interest in the history of Wales, Welsh emigrants and their descendants, and the growth and development of the United States. It will also appeal more broadly in light of the significant contribution Wales has had in the making of America.

Contents:

List of Figures

Acknowledgements

Introduction: Wales, the Welsh and the Making of America 1 Madoc: Explorer and Discoverer of North America?

The Welsh and the Colonisation of North America

Richard Price and the American Revolution

The Welsh American Military Contribution to the American War of Independence

The Welsh American Political Contribution to the American Revolution

Meriwether Lewis, James Monroe and the American West

The Welsh Go West

Welsh Americans and the American Civil War

The Welsh and the Industrialisation of America

Assimilation and the Vanishing Welsh

Wales, the Welsh and the Making of America – Conclusions

Bibliographical Essay

Bibliography of Works Referred to in the Text

Index

