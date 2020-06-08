Wales in The Midst of an Online Gaming Boom

Online gaming in Great Britain has enjoyed a major boom in recent times and the trend looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

Video games, online casinos and online bingo are amongst the main ‘go-to’ entertainment activities for British people and Wales is undoubtedly part of that culture.

Read on as we take a closer look at how the growth of the gaming sector is impacting people and businesses in Wales.

Gaming changes Porthcawl resident’s life

Online casino and bingo games are hugely popular, with the latest Gambling Commission figures showing that they generate an annual Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) of £3.2 billion.

An increase in the number of online UK bingo sites has contributed to that growth, with the game generating nearly £200m annually for gaming operators.

The opportunity to win life-changing sums of money is a key factor in the rise of online bingo and that ethos was perfectly highlighted by a Porthcawl resident earlier this year.

Samantha McKay scooped £250,000 from an initial £1 stake playing online bingo at 888ladies, just one week after being refused a mortgage.

The win allowed Samantha and her husband, Damien, to change their lives forever by buying their dream house outright.

Game development the next big thing in Wales

Video game development is on track to be the next big thing in Wales, with an increasing number of people moving into the sector.

There are currently more than 60 studios situated across Wales, all of whom are eager to tap into a global market that is tipped to grow to more than $140bn by 2021.

Gaming related courses at the University of South Wales have become increasingly popular as people strive to gain the skills required to work in the industry.

Pencoed-based Wales Interactive are one of numerous companies challenging more established developers like EA Sports and Rockstar.

Thud Media, Jam Creative and Bait Studios are other firms currently making their mark and many more are expected to join the party over the coming years.

Gen Z gamers cashing in online

A recent study by Barclays Business Banking showed that the rise in popularity of online gaming will impact the career choices made by Gen Z gamers.

Almost two thirds of respondents in Wales would rather work in gaming than become a lawyer, while more than half would choose that route over working in the medical profession.

Many youngsters have already demonstrated their entrepreneurial skills by monetising their gameplay activities on streaming platforms such as YouTube and Twitch.

Online gaming is now a more popular activity in Wales than watching television and reading, highlighting the change in culture in the 21st century.

Further advancements in technology are expected to power even more growth, helping to keep gaming as a modern entertainment phenomenon.

Online gaming creating lucrative careers

A lucrative off-shoot of gaming is eSports, a competitive genre where the best players in the world can win huge sums of money.

The professional eSports circuit generates massive revenues and has created a plethora of career opportunities across numerous other sectors.

Job roles in eSports include marketing, broadcasting, management, administration and many more, effectively mirroring the support network that traditional sports have in place.

Some universities are even offering eSports scholarships, which allow students to combine courses such as law with the gaming industry.

It was once the case that gamers were seen as geeks, casinos were for the privileged and bingo the sole preserve of the working classes – none of that applies today.