Wales Facts & Trivia: 10 Things Foreigners Should Know

Wales is a country in southwest Great Britain and although it is a beautiful country people do not know much about it. Below are some facts that tourists should know about the country before visiting.

Language accent

Wales is a bilingual nation, and English and Welsh are spoken fluently. Welsh affects the English that is spoken around there, giving it an exceptionally specific accent, some extraordinary grammatical attributes. However, it is easy to understand the accent of English since it is very much expressed and the subsequent inflection is very melodic. Giving a solitary depiction of this is very difficult as the accent changes in various locales because of the impact encompassing territories have had on the English.

Castles everywhere

There are a stunning number of palaces in Wales. There are notable palaces, yet a portion of the lesser realized remnants are similarly cool. In the event that you are cruising all over Wales, permit a lot of additional time for diversions to palaces along the way.ie, little, kept up or half annihilated, whatever sort of palace you need to see we have it. A large number of them are in ruins now, and a couple are UNESCO World Heritage destinations. The greatest palace in Wales is named Caerphilly Castle and it inclines a lot!

Beautiful landscape

Wales has a wide range of landscapes, from moving slopes to slamming coastlines. The streets through a portion of this landscape are curving thus limited that two vehicles in a real sense can’t pass each other. The streets are so restricted; it’s stunning that they really oblige traffic in both directions. And they’re frequently covered with sheep. The blend of these two things will likely imply that you’ll stop a great deal when driving.

Cool flag

While on one hand, countries have bands of colours or shapes on their flags; the Wales flag has a dragon on it! And that too, not an ordinary dragon, but a fire-breathing dragon. With 3 colours – green, white and red, the flag is identical to Welsh culture and individuality. It precisely addresses the furious pride a large number of Welsh people feel for their country. It is believed that the flag is the oldest national flag.

Weather

Wales has a moderate environment. The climate will in general be variable and you may encounter every one of the four seasons in a single day! It’s all the more fog than a predictable storm, so it is anything but a serious deal. While there is high precipitation at certain seasons, Wales appreciates summer days, ideal for spending time on beaches! it will no doubt rain when you visit Wales.

More sheep than people

Sheep farming has been essential to the economy of Wales. A lot of Wales is a provincial open country and sheep are seen all through the country. The most recent figures which show an increment in Welsh sheep numbers are a sign of trust later on for the business. That is the reason there are more sheep than individuals in Wales. In 2016, the total number of sheep in Wales was around 10 million, an increase of 3% from the last year.

Adventure sports

This nation is exquisite! Wales is not about the urban communities; it’s about the open country and the outside experience. Kayaking, cave exploring, cycling, cliff jumping, and hiking are generally mainstream in Wales. Wales is actually an adventure lover’s heaven. There are likewise extraordinary beautiful train rides to look at and a few public parks. Wales is just like New Zealand when it comes to adventure sports.

Legends

Wales has a lot of legends related to it and its set of experiences, from dragons to enchantment swords to blessed drinking vessels. Where better to consider the set of experiences, culture, paleontology, writing, language, and personality of the Celts than in Wales? There are numerous legends around why there is a mythical beast on our banner that began from notable fights.

Wales and England

There are numerous similarities among Wales and England . The food is comparable; you’ll see fried fish and French fries, bangers and squash and wieners. However, you’ll additionally see a particular Welsh culture that is altogether different from England. The language and individuals are extraordinary, and there are food sources explicit to Wales, similar to Welsh cakes, and mussels. It’s very one of a kind culture, despite the fact that you will not get an alternate visa stamp.

Beautiful beaches

Wales has a beautiful coastline and boasts of over 150 gorgeous beaches. From quick waves to amicable beach breaks, Wales’ great coast does in fact hurl some mind boggling prospects for surfing. So whether you’re a beginner searching for some fun, dependable wave or an accomplished surfer in look out for another break, Wales is the perfect place for you. The Isle of Anglesey is one of the best beaches to surf.