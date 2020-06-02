Wales at the Euros Next Summer: The Odds for Repeat Success

A typical Welsh sports fan might look to the rugby side as the measurement of the nation’s sporting success, but it’s worth remembering that the Welsh football team delighted fans across the region in the summer of 2016. Reaching the semi-final of a major tournament, as Wales did at Euro 2016, was an achievement that enchanted the nation. That was borne out in terms of viewing figures, with a record-breaking 1.27 million tuning in to watch the match against Portugal – the most ever for a sporting event in Wales.
Some football analysts would put the feat firmly in miracle territory; the kind of event that happens once in generations for a minor footballing power like Wales. Sure, Wales were good value for their place in the semis, as anyone who watched the dismantling of Belgium in the quarter-finals will confirm. Still, the balance of probabilities suggests that it’s unlikely for a team like Wales to make such progress in the next tournament, Euro 2021.
Or perhaps not? Manager Ryan Giggs is getting a good tune out of the Wales squad, and he boasts a better winning record than the man who masterminded the run to the Euro 2016 semis, Chris Coleman. Stalwart players like Joe Allen, Gareth Bales and Sam Vokes might be in their 30s now, but there are youngsters like Rabbi Matondo (Schalke) and Dylan Levitt (Manchester United) coming through that should excite the fanbase.
Wales regarded as outsiders for winning the tournament
If you look at the bookmakers’ odds, Wales come in about 100/1 (odds from Bet365) for victory next summer. That seems unlikely when you have teams like France (11/2), Belgium (5/1) and a rejuvenated England (5/1) in the running But hitting a site like freebets.co.uk, your best resource for free bet offers, means you’ll have the chance to back the Welsh team for free with a betting promotion. Moreover, if you think there is no chance for a team to overcome those odds, you should remember that it did not matter to Greece in 2004, nor Denmark in 1992.
But Wales’ success will not be measured by winning the tournament, and getting to the knockout stage would be seen as an achievement. Wales have some tough group opponents – Italy, Turkey and Switzerland – but they will fancy their chances of qualification, nevertheless. 7/1 (William Hill) is quoted by William Hill for Wales to win Group A (Italy are the clear favourites at 1/2), but even 3rd place might be enough for the Welsh to make the Last 16.
Wales are far from being a one-man team. And yet, you would think success still depends on their captain and talisman, Gareth Bale. The Real Madrid player is a cool 100/1 to be named the official player of the tournament, and, despite being the wrong side of 30, he still retains the explosive power and pace to terrorise opponents. If Bale remains fully fit, who knows how far Wales can go in the tournament?
All the more special for the smaller nations
There is something very special about being a fan of a small nation that does well in a major tournament. It’s a feeling that fans of Germany, France, Italy and England will never know. With them, success is expected, and there is a massive disappointment when it is not delivered. For smaller nations, like Wales and Iceland in 2016, the unexpected runs to the knockout stages feel almost surreal. From the leafy rural areas to the industrial cities, the entire country is buzzing. Every player on the team becomes a hero overnight.
Above all, though, there is a sense of belief, even if it is misplaced. A belief that the players – the entire country – can punch above their weight and topple the stronger teams. In all probability, the dreams get shattered eventually. But it’s having the shared belief in the first place that’s important. Can Wales deliver that again next summer?