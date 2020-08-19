Update from White Castle Vineyard

White Castle Vineyard is owned by Robb & Nicola Merchant, it is situated in the beautiful rolling countryside of Monmouthshire in the village of Llanvetherine close to the towns of Abergavenny and Monmouth.

Having purchased the 12 acre small holding in 1995 they converted the milking parlour into their home a year later, however it was 2008 before the dream of owning a vineyard become a reality, the 5 acre gently sloping, south facing field was purchased, soil tests were performed and vines ordered.

May 2009 saw the planting of 4000 vines, the varieties of vines planted were Pinot Noir Precoce, Regent, Rondo, Seyval Blanc & Phoenix, now there was no turning back, May 2010 saw a further planting of 800 vines this variety being Siegerrebe.

A further planting of 1000 Pinot Noir Precoce along with 1000 cabernet Franc took place in May 2019 so timely as Robb and Nicola reached a milestone their 10 year Anniversary since first planting the vineyard.

They now have 7 acres of vineyard planted on gentle slopes that are ideal for growing vines and ripening grapes for Welsh wine.

White Castle Vineyard is dedicated to producing a variety of quality welsh wines using first class viticultural practices and we are both passionate about our achievements

Robb & Nicola have attended Plumpton College East Sussex to study viticulture, this training giving them the skills needed to produce quality Welsh Wines.

White Castle Vineyard Cellar Door is home to an array of quality award winning Welsh wines and it offers spectacular views of the vineyard from the terrace.

Visitors can relax with social distancing paramount and guidelines for Wales adhered to with regards to Covid-19. You can enjoy a glass of wine along with our renowned welsh cheese platters or alternatively an artisan platter of locally produced food in and around Monmouthshire.

We have our Quality Welsh Wines available for purchase from the Cellar Door.

Cellar Door open Friday to Sunday & Bank Holidays, 10am – 5pm.

Conducted Vineyard Tours followed by wine tasting Friday to Sunday & Bank Holidays at 11.30 & 3pm.

Monday – Thursday & Evenings by prior arrangement.

Address: Llanvetherine, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire. NP7 8RA

Web: www.whitecastlevineyard.com

Email: info@whitecastlevineyard.com

Tel: 01873 821443