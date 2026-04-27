UK Wide TV News Has Given Limited Attention to May’s Elections

Issue of independence dominates when elections in Wales and Scotland are covered, study shows

UK‑wide television news has so far devoted relatively limited coverage to May’s elections in England, Scotland and Wales, new analysis from Cardiff University shows.

The study, from academics at the School of Journalism, Media and Culture, also showed that when devolved elections in Scotland and Wales have featured, independence and constitutional questions have dominated reporting, often overshadowing other policy areas.

Researchers analysed three flagship UK network news bulletins – BBC News at Ten, ITV News at Ten and Channel 4 News (at 7pm), tracking how often and in what ways the elections appeared between 2 March and 20 April 2026.

Lead researcher Dr Maxwell Modell said:

“Our findings reveal UK‑wide television news has so far given relatively limited attention to May’s elections. But when the devolved elections in Scotland and Wales have been covered, independence is the dominant frame. “While independence is a significant issue, its prominence can narrow the space for discussion of other policy areas that devolved governments are responsible for and that voters experience in their everyday lives.”

Overall coverage remains limited

Across all broadcasters, the analysis finds that coverage of the three elections has been sporadic and uneven, with relatively few substantial items broadcast so far.

Channel 4 News is the exception: it has provided the most consistent and in‑depth coverage of all elections across the UK.

By contrast, BBC News at Ten has largely featured short items, typically lasting around 30 seconds, which mainly announced the launch of party campaigns or manifestos and highlighted headline pledges.

ITV News at Ten has devoted very little attention to the elections to date, with just two items broadcast.

Independence dominates when devolved elections are covered

While coverage has been limited overall, the study shows that when the Scottish and Welsh elections do appear on network news, independence and devolution has been one of the prominent issues. In fact, independence featured in more than half of all substantial items about the devolved elections.

Timing and visibility across the nations

The Welsh Conservatives and Reform UK both launched their Senedd election manifestos early, but these events received no coverage on UK‑wide television news. This may reflect the fact that they took place before tighter election impartiality rules came into effect.

BBC editorial guidelines state that, as a minimum, network news should cover the launch of major parties’ manifestos from 30 March onwards.

Balance, parties and depth of analysis

Although it remains early in the campaign, the analysis suggests that Labour and the SNP have featured slightly more prominently than other parties to date, reflecting a modest incumbency effect.

All major parties have received multiple references across network bulletins, which is line with the broadcasters’ election guidelines.

Professor Stephen Cushion, who leads the project, said:

“Although it is important broadcasters reflect the range of parties that polls show the public support, our analysis suggests sustained or detailed policy analysis in news reporting has so far been patchy. “Covering a wider range of parties within limited airtime may be resulting in a reduction in the depth of policy scrutiny in network news reporting.”

Further analysis will track how coverage changes as polling day approaches.

This research forms part of the AHRC‑funded Enhancing Impartiality project: www.enhancingimpartiality.com