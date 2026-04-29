TirGlas: Natural, Traditional, Handmade

We are an independent, family company based in Cardiff and our name, “TirGlas” translates to “Green Land”. It is pronounced Tir (Tier) Glas (Glass).
Natural and sustainable is at the heart of all TirGlas activities from wool blankets, throws and hand dyed yarn to natural dye workshops. Whilst TirGlas has evolved and grown into new areas over the years, our Mission, NATURAL TRADITIONAL HANDMADE remains. This is our journey and voyage of discovery in traditional Heritage crafts, which includes weaving, wool – the journey of the fleece, yarn and the diverse use of natural dyes.
We value natural materials, traditional craftsmanship, and handmade quality. Our company is rooted in Welsh heritage and committed to sustainable, authentic making with wool at the heart of our business.
We are well known for our wide range of authentic Welsh Blankets, woven in Wales from pure new wool. We also offer a selection of handmade products. These include a curated selection of artisan premium leather knitting bags, hand-dyed yarns and scarves dyed exclusively with natural dyes, handmade ceramic yarn bowls, botanical inks and ethically sourced sheepskin rugs. Our commitment to natural dyes is 100%, there are no exceptions, no synthetic dyes used on any products.
Beyond these product ranges, in our Dye House, we offer hands-on, practical workshops focusing on sustainable natural dyeing, candle making, and wreath crafting.
Company Memberships
We are members of the Campaign for Wool, the UK Craft Council, Heritage Crafts and Global Welsh supporting these organisations who preserve and promote traditional crafts.
Product Range
- Welsh Blankets: Nothing says ‘Hiraeth’ more than iconic Welsh blankets.
Woven for us at the few remaining traditional weaving mills in Wales from pure new UK wool. Many feature the tradition Welsh patterns and designs, for example the Caernarfon Portcullis patterns.
Rooted in centuries of Welsh textile heritage, our Welsh blankets are inspired by designs once found in homes across Wales. Traditionally crafted using double-cloth weaving techniques, Welsh blankets are celebrated for their warmth, durability, and distinctive patterns. The most popular pattern is known as the Caernarfon Portcullis pattern.
We bring these timeless designs into modern homes using natural UK wool and carefully considered colour palettes. Each Welsh wool blanket combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style, making them perfect as cosy throws, statement pieces for sofas and beds, or meaningful gifts.
- Cardiff Workshops: Learn – Craft – Enjoy.
Explore your creative side with our range of local workshops. Whether you fancy trying natural dyeing, candle or wreath making, one of our Cardiff workshops is waiting for you. Learn from a local artisan and journey from beginner to confident crafter in a relaxed, welcoming environment. Start your creative journey in Cardiff today!
We offer a number of different workshops with the aim to provide hands-on, practical crafting in a relaxed learning environment.
- Natural Dye 1 and 2-day Courses: how to use natural dyes for both animal (wool) and plant-based fibres (cotton, linen).
- Candle Making Half-Day Courses: how to make candles safely at home.
- Christmas and Season Courses: In November and December, how to make Christmas inspired candles and Christ wreath decorations.
With all our workshops, you will take home what you have made and a printed file summarising the workshop for you to read at home.
- Dye House Hand-Dyed Yarn and Scarves:
We use only ethically sourced botanical dyes and assists, no heavy metal mordants are used in our processes.
Our ‘Farm to Yarn’ yarns is exclusively sourced from spinning mills in Wales – Farm – Fleece – Spinning – Hand Dyeing – a compete Welsh product. Our GOTS Certified Organic range of yarns are UK sourced fleece spun in West Wales.
Our scarves are hand dyed using different techniques such as; Shibori, Screen printing, Indian Block printing, stencilling and painting. The fibres of the scarves are natural – Linen, Silk, Cotton, Mulberry Silk and Wool. Hand dyed in our Dye House using ethically sourced natural botanical dye stuff.
- Dye House Botanical Inks: A range of handmade botanical inks. Handcrafted from plants, flowers, roots, and other organic materials, these eco-friendly pigments offer a vibrant, earth-conscious alternative to synthetic dyes. Some of these inks are the same as used to sign the Magna Carta and the USA Declaration of Independence!!
- ReDesigned Project: Meticulously handcrafted, premium leather products by ReDesigned, including knitting bags, cases and organisers, which emphasise longevity and timeless design. ReDesigned promotes eco-friendly practices and timeless designs to reduce waste, with all materials ethically sourced and all packaging eco-friendly.
- Sheepskin Rugs: Sourced from sheep living naturally in outdoor, UK grazing forms. No sheep are bred solely for sheepskin rugs – they are a by-product of the farming industry. These rugs do not contain any dyes – they are in their natural fleece colours.
- Welsh Gifts: All made in Wales, gifts.
- Gift Cards, a thoughtful option for those wanting to give someone the experience of a workshop or a piece of Welsh craft.
- Tapestry purses, pencil and eyeglasses and cases,
- Handmade yarn bowls,
- Lambswool scarves
Sustainability
We aim to place Sustainability at the core of what we do. We are a “net zero website”.
Working with Tree Nation and Shopify Planet, all our website and transportation emissions are offset to zero with funding we provide.
- We plant one tree for every product purchased on this website in partnership with Tree Nation
- Our packaging and void fill is over 95% recyclable and biodegradable
- We are almost a plastic free company. We do not sell any plastic products ad only some products are packed with recyclable plastic for protection. We would like to reduce this when we can.