TirGlas: Natural, Traditional, Handmade

We are an independent, family company based in Cardiff and our name, “TirGlas” translates to “Green Land”. It is pronounced Tir (Tier) Glas (Glass).

Natural and sustainable is at the heart of all TirGlas activities from wool blankets, throws and hand dyed yarn to natural dye workshops. Whilst TirGlas has evolved and grown into new areas over the years, our Mission, NATURAL TRADITIONAL HANDMADE remains. This is our journey and voyage of discovery in traditional Heritage crafts, which includes weaving, wool – the journey of the fleece, yarn and the diverse use of natural dyes.

We value natural materials, traditional craftsmanship, and handmade quality. Our company is rooted in Welsh heritage and committed to sustainable, authentic making with wool at the heart of our business.

We are well known for our wide range of authentic Welsh Blankets, woven in Wales from pure new wool. We also offer a selection of handmade products. These include a curated selection of artisan premium leather knitting bags, hand-dyed yarns and scarves dyed exclusively with natural dyes, handmade ceramic yarn bowls, botanical inks and ethically sourced sheepskin rugs. Our commitment to natural dyes is 100%, there are no exceptions, no synthetic dyes used on any products.

Beyond these product ranges, in our Dye House, we offer hands-on, practical workshops focusing on sustainable natural dyeing, candle making, and wreath crafting.

Company Memberships

We are members of the Campaign for Wool, the UK Craft Council, Heritage Crafts and Global Welsh supporting these organisations who preserve and promote traditional crafts.

Product Range

Welsh Blankets: Nothing says ‘Hiraeth’ more than iconic Welsh blankets.

Woven for us at the few remaining traditional weaving mills in Wales from pure new UK wool. Many feature the tradition Welsh patterns and designs, for example the Caernarfon Portcullis patterns.