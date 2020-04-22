The Food You Simply Have to Try in Wales

Wales is a beautiful country with so much to offer, whether it’s picturesque countryside you’re after or a cosy traditional old pub, the natural drama and abundance of history are there to be uncovered. There really is so much to explore and enjoy in Cymru.
What Wales isn’t always known for, though, is its cuisine. So, with that in mind, we thought we’d come up with a few traditional Welsh dishes you simply have to try when you’re on your travels. Rest assured, these particular treats have been mastered by the Welsh, and we can promise you just how delicious they can be.
Welsh rarebit
We had to kick things off with a bit of Welsh rarebit, didn't we? You simply can't beat cheese on toast, especially if it's accompanied by a lovely glass of wine, a comfortable chair, and a good television series. Bliss. But what is the difference between Welsh rarebit and other cheese on toast? Well, put simply, the best cheese on toast you'll ever have is paid a great deal of love and attention, with everything from the thickness of the toast to the texture of the cheese highly scrutinised. You'll get different versions of Welsh rarebit around the country no doubt, which means you'll just have to try as many different takes on this traditional offering as you can! Unlucky.
Glamorgan sausage
Everyone likes cheese, right? And sausages too, yes? Well, if you don’t, then probably best to avoid this perfect vegetarian alternative to a sausage roll, a Glamorgan sausage. Usually best made in the southernmost tip of South Wales, a Glamorgan sausage is an intensely flavoured delight. However, the Glamorgan cheese of old that used to go into them is no longer around and has been replaced with a crumbly white alternative from nearby Caerphilly. Leeks, cheese, seasoning, mustard, herbs, breadcrumbs tend to go into these little delights. A snack you can find at one of the many markets around the country, a Glamorgan sausage is simply delicious. Try one if you get the chance!
Bara brith
If you have afternoon tea in Wales, then chances are you’ll be treated to a traditional fruit cake with a unique flavour called Bara brith. Famous around the world, Bara brith is a historic dish in Wales and its recipe dates back centuries, highlighted by the fact that the addition of half a pot of cold tea into the cake mix is a necessity. I mean, who would think of that today?! Far from being just another fruit cake, be sure to have at least one slice of Bara brith. Or two.
Conwy mussels
If you like mussels, then you simply have to try Conwy mussels – arguably the greatest in the world. Available in the beautiful fishing village of Conwy in North Wales, their mussels are unique thanks to the fact that the River Conwy meets the Irish Sea, meaning freshwater and salty seawater combine to give these plump, juicy, amber-coloured mussels the treatment they need. A seasonal offering, Conwy mussels have to be eaten.
Laverbread
A luxurious seaweed dish, Laverbread is also known as ‘Welshman’s caviar’, perhaps down to its appearance. The seaweed is often mixed with cockles, giving it a unique but acquired taste. Not everyone enjoys Laverbread, especially as they think they’re getting bread when in actual fact they’re getting a strong and intense flavour of the sea. Known for its health benefits, Laverbread is worth trying.
Other delicious dishes are lamb cawl, salt marsh lamb and crempogs. Enjoy!
Featured image via https://twitter.com/bealittlelost
Conwy Mussels image via https://twitter.com/EUAgri