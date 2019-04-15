The Coach House visitor Centre St Dogmaels

The Coach House is the visitor centre of the historic St Dogmaels Abbey in Pembrokeshire and is also the home of the community charity Hanes Llandoch. Funded by Third Sector organisations and local fundraising, the Hanes Charity delivers innovative and dynamic community projects such as the Peoples Orchard, a three-year environmental enhancement project, which is planting over 1000 trees, encouraging wild flowers, create a series of bio-diverse ecosystems throughout the area to encourage a pollinator friendly environment. The Coach House also provides facilities for courses such as Welsh and information technology/online media.

The Coach House has a wonderful set of facilities and activities such as:

a museum exhibiting carved stones and artefacts from the abbey, including contemporary interpretation telling the history of the abbey and the surrounding area;

The Coach House cafe offering delicious organic coffees, breakfast, lunch and afternoon teas – using locally sourced fresh ingredients; free WiFi; locally produced goods for sale as well as books and gifts, and a gallery showcasing diverse and stimulating work from a broad range of artists;

room hire for talks, conferences and functions – includes interactive whiteboard and video conferencing facilities;

comprehensive information, maps and trail guides on walking the Pembrokeshire coastal path and the local area;

a year-round calendar of community and tourism events including holiday activities, seasonal fairs, Shakespeare and concerts in the Abbey;

the famous, award-winning weekly St Dogmaels Local Producers Market every Tuesday 9am -1pm throughout the year;

year-round full programme of training and educational opportunities.

The Coach House is located just off the B4546 Cardigan to Poppit Sands road at the foot of the abbey in the middle of the village of St Dogmaels.

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 10:00 to 16:00

Contact details:

Hanes Llandoch

The Coach House

Shingrig

St Dogmaels

Pembrokeshire

SA43 3DX

Telephone: 01239 615389

Website: www.stdogmaelsabbey.org.uk

Email: info@stdogmaelsabbey.org.uk

Facebook: St Dogmaels Coach House