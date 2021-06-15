The Best Places to Visit in Wales!

In any season, Wales is a fantastic getaway destination. With unusual activities, wild landscapes, national parks, exceptional culture, Wales is a place full of surprises, with many historical sites, three of which are classified as World Heritage by UNESCO. We invite you to discover some must-see places on your next visit to Wales.

Discover Cardiff, the Capital

When visiting a country, it is often necessary to go through its capital. As well as being a vibrant city and the country's capital, it is the largest city in Wales. Cardiff was founded by the Romans and still boasts Roman architecture and period castles. The port has been of huge importance since the 1800s; Cardiff Bay is a must to visit when visiting the Welsh capital. For the more sports enthusiasts, it is possible to go to the Millennium Stadium, a football and rugby stadium.

Visit the Chateau de Conwy

If you are a history lover, the famous Conwy Castle is a must-see. In North Wales, this fortress built by Edward I in 1283 is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With its dungeons, towers and fortified ramparts, Conwy Castle is a visit not to be missed. Do not hesitate to climb to the top of the ramparts for an unforgettable view of Conwy. Also, in Conwy, take the opportunity to visit the magnificent Plas Mawr mansion to step back in time to the 15th century.

Walk the Alleys of the Village of Portmeirion

Portmeirion is a very colourful village, characterized by Italian architecture, built between 1925 and 1978 by the architect and billionaire Sir Clough Williams-Ellis. It is located on the coast of Snowdonia, in Gwynedd, North West Wales. The village looks like the Italian town of Portofino; however, Sir Clough Williams-Ellis denies having sought to reproduce it. He claims that he was inspired by the atmosphere of Mediterranean towns. However, he still recognizes that this small town influenced the construction of the architecture of Portmeirion.

Relax in Llandudno

Among the holiday destinations on the North Wales coast, Llandudno is arguably the largest and most popular. The city is located under the Great Orme. A tram takes you to the top, with a spectacular view of the city.