The Artists and Makers Emporium

The Artist and Makers Emporium started as a concept in 2019 with a small group of artisans from the Upper Swansea valley getting together over coffee. With many years of experience between us we wanted to give local people, their friends and families, the opportunity to buy original works of art, fine prints and high quality hand crafted gifts, lovingly made – locally.

Unfortunately 2020 was not the year to open new premises so the idea was put on hold until April of this year when we proudly opened our doors at Ynyswen. So The Artist and Makers Emporium is situated just inside The Brecon Beacons National Park on the A4067. The word quickly spread and The Emporium now stocks pieces from many talented local artists and makers. The quality and variety of the work is amazing. We have original paintings prints and greetings cards, jewellery, turned wood, pewter items, books, ceramics, wool and knitted items, decoupage, glasswork, wreaths, soft furnishings, upcycled furniture and lots more. Literally something for everyone and the best place to source locally made craft to treat yourself or buy a special gift for someone.

By changing our displays on a regular basis we can show and promote the variety of pieces we have here at Ynyswen you really will find something to suit most tastes and pockets. Many pieces that are available are unique, so to enable more people the chance to enjoy original work we also offer a deposit scheme and gift vouchers. This allows you to buy a special piece and to spread the cost, this is such a great idea and so helpful.

Having the Artist and Makers Emporium is so important for local artists and makers to literally have a shop window and of course a shop to display and sell their pieces.

Facebook: @artistandmakersemporium

Tel: 07973 717207

Email: julia@juliaharris.wales