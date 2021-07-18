Tarte Cosmetics – Who Are They?

This brand is a massive favourite of mine because it is committed to delivering real results for real women – and yes that’s us! The eco-chic Tarte Cosmetics range is cruelty-free and infused with super fruits, plant extracts, essential oils and other naturally-derived ingredients. So not only does this fabulous make-up look good, it also feels good too!

Maracuja Juicy Lip Trio from Tarte Cosmetics

What a treat this collection is. It’s a trio of Maracuja Juicy Lip that offer an all-in-one lip balm, gloss, treatment and tint. You’ll love the ultra-shiny texture and how these have been cleverly developed to deliver intense hydration. These gorgeous glosses will help you achieve a smooth and plumped-looking pout that’s drenched in colour. The three colours are: Orchid (mauve), Grapefruit (peachy beige) & Coconut (light brown). All are enriched with Cushion Comfort Complex, maracuja and grapeseed oil, plus 10 antioxidant-rich fruits. The beautiful balm texture meant lips felt comfortable all day, the colour didn’t, but that is to be expected. My aim now is to try the rest of the colours as I loved them so much.

2.7g/£30.00

Shape Tape Glow Wand from Tarte Cosmetics

This is another clever Tarte product. It is a sheer liquid brightener, infused with a diamond complex and it works to diffuse light for a blurred, soft-focus filtered finish. It gives you a natural, lit-from-within glow which I found very flattering. Use under your eyes for a wide-awake look that gives a radiant, smooth and lifted look because of this illuminating formula. It comes with a plush applicator and removable sponge for easy application and blending.

You can apply over a concealer to give you an instant eye lift, use alone for a sheer no-makeup finish, mix with your moisturiser or primer to give your face all over radiance or apply to high points of your face, collarbones and décolletage to highlight. So this is a really versatile product.

I’ve enjoyed trying this out as I found it gave me a slight glow on my skin, making my skin look so healthy and not flat. I also tried it on its own and loved the natural look, plus tried adding it to my foundation for a super slight shimmer. There are 8 colours to choose from.

6ml/£22.00

Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer from Tarte

This is a new addition to the Shape Tape family and it has been infused with an eye cream to help provide you with superb coverage, whilst hydrating and adding a healthy glow to your complexion. I found this an easy way to a bright-eyed look, without the area looking cakey or giving me a heavily make-up look.

You’ll be blown away with the colour choices, there are an impressive array of 29 colours, a mixture of cool, warm and neutral tones to choose from. I think with 29 shades there really must be a shade for all skin colours.

It is easy to apply. Just use the applicator wand’s slanted tip to dot concealer directly over blemishes, dark spots or other imperfections and then use the narrow, tapered side of a sponge or a buffing brush to blend. You can cover any redness or uneven skin tone, just apply concealer directly onto skin and blend. If dark circles are your problem just simply trace concealer onto under-eye area in a triangular shape and then blend.

If you wish to contour and highlight, trace the concealer in light, thin lines directly onto areas you want to highlight and contour, such as the cheek bones, forehead, chin and nose. Then use a buffing brush or sponge to blend the formula into skin in the direction of the lines you just traced.

I’ve been lucky enough to try the regular shape tape, which I have loved, it’s always been a firm favourite of mine, but now this creamy formula offered me such great coverage and most importantly stayed put all day, so now this is very much my new favourite! I really do hope you give this a try.

10ml/£20.00

