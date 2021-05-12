Sweet Cheeks Cleanser from Angela Langford Skincare

Hopefully you are aware of Angela Langford’s range of skincare, I’m a huge fan of hers and the bonus is that she’s based here in Wales, in Newport Pembrokeshire. But the main positive is that Angela makes and overseas the production of her award winning natural and organic skincare range herself, which for me makes her range rather special. She also develops and formulates every recipe herself so I couldn’t wait to try her balancing & cleansing face wash which contains papaya, cypress and rose.

If you are prone to oily, combination or congested skin then Angela recommends this face wash, but I must say I don’t really have any of those skin issues, but I still loved it. I found my skin was clean, looked clear and actually felt good. Rose petals, which are calming and cleansing are blended with papaya, to help stabilise oily skin and exfoliate dry patches, then jojoba oil unclogs your pores and lifts away dirt and grime so your skin is left looking and feeling clean with a rosy radiance that you’ll love. I much prefer a non-foaming face wash which is gentle and doesn’t strip your skin of its natural oils, so I guess that’s why sweet cheeks worked so well for me. The delicate fresh scent was perfect, plus it was quick to wash off with water which made cleansing a real a pleasure instead of a twice daily chore!

The new flip top bottle simply makes life easier! 100ml/£18.00.

Visit: www.angelalangford.com

Angela Langford’s story for launching her own range of natural and organic skincare was rather unusual. There wasn’t anyone with super sensitive skin, or acute eczema Angela wanted to cure. Rather, it was a little more selfish than that!

Working in Gibraltar in the world of online gambling of all things, Angela was made redundant and had time on her hands. Living in Spain, she did not have access to many things that we take for granted in the UK – one of which was access to good skincare. Angela’s favourite brands of skincare were simply not available to her, so she decided to do what most people wouldn’t – she would make her own!