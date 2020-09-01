Sports Movies: Best Rugby Films of All-Time

If there is one thing that people are partial to across Wales, it is undoubtedly the thrills-and-spills provided by the sport of rugby union.
Surprisingly, the dramatic and powerful nature of rugby has rarely been used in movies, with Hollywood producers generally sticking to sports they are more familiar with.
According to Betway, boxing films account for one-fifth of the top 50 most popular sports films of all-time, with baseball and American Football rounding off the top three.
However, there have been some truly excellent rugby movies made since the turn of the century, so read on as we look at three of our favourites.
Invictus
Based on the true story of South Africa’s unexpected success at the 1995 World Cup, Invictus chronicles the story of how rugby united a divided nation.
Following Nelson Mandela’s (Morgan Freeman) release from prison, he is democratically elected as the President of South Africa.
The country is still suffering badly from the fallout from apartheid, but with the help of team captain Francois Pienaar (Matt Damon), he sets about breaking down the racial barriers.
What follows next is one of the greatest achievements in the history of sport and one which makes you wonder why rugby isn’t used more often as a vehicle for making movies.
Mercenary
Mercenary showcases the difficulties a young Wallisian boy from New Caledonia had to overcome to play professional rugby in France.
He defies his father to leave his family behind and set off on a tough journey that leads him into a brutal and corrupt world.
The movie expertly details the numerous obstacles placed in the of the Pacific Islanders who head overseas to chase their sporting dreams.
Mercenary was screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Europa Cinemas Label Award.
Forever Strong
Rick Penning (Sean Faris) ends up in inside the Wasatch County Juvenile Detention Centre following his second drink driving conviction.
Like many 17-year-olds Penning has a serious attitude problem, which the counsellors at the facility are eager to address before it gets him into further trouble.
Penning is placed with the Highland Rugby Team, an organisation renowned both for success on the field and the work they do in helping youngsters reach their potential.
Forever Strong follows Penning and his team’s journey through the season, detailing how they deal with some of the challenges they face along the way.