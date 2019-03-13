Seimon Thomas FRAgS President of the Royal Welsh 2019

Renowned and highly respected cattle farmer, Mr Seimon Thomas FRAgS, has been officially elected as the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s President for 2019.

It is during the society’s annual council meeting, held this year at the showground, that the society’s feature counties begin and end their term-of-office. Following in the footsteps of the 2018 Feature County of Montgomeryshire, it is now the turn of Pembrokeshire to take up the mantle for forthcoming year of 2019.



Seimon Thomas was proposed by the Chair of the Pembrokeshire Advisory Committee, Meurig James, who said; “It’s a privilege and an honour to propose Seimon as the 2019 President for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.”

Seimon, his wife Eleanor, children Hanna and Sion and the whole family are well known throughout the agricultural industry as leaders in the dairy industry. As the third generation to farm at Drysgolgoch, Llwyndrain, Pembrokeshire, the family run the highly successful Drisgol herd. With 700 cows and followers, it is the largest Dairy Shorthorn herd in the UK and is also President of the Dairy Shorthorn Society.

In accepting the presidential role, Seimon Thomas said “As a four year old boy showing Dairy Shorthorn cattle at Llanelwedd with my father and grandfather, never did I dream of one day being afforded the honour and privilege by the Pembrokeshire agricultural community of being elected their President of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society in 2019.

Addressing the council members, Seimon Thomas went on to say; “Having had the opportunity to judge at the four Royal Shows of the United Kingdom has been a great privilege but being elected President of the best show of all is the greatest honour. My gratitude extends to the Pembrokeshire committee led, by our chair Mr Meurig James, for the privilege of being nominated for this honour on behalf of my home county.

Seimon Thomas went on to say “I will preside over such a successful society, which has over the years been led by such a wonderful team, which I am now looking forward to working alongside. On behalf of Pembrokeshire we look forward to an exciting and prosperous 2019 for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.”

For more details of the the Royal Welsh Agriocultural Society & its shows, please visit www.rwas.wales

Images show

Mr Seimon Thomas FRAgS, with wife, Eleanor

James Robinson (R) handing over the Dairy Shorthorn Presidency to Seimon Thomas (L) Courtesy of Dairy Shorthorn Society