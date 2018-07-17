Royal Welsh Agricultural Show Archive

Spring Festival May

Royal Welsh Show July

Winter Fair November

This is the archive page for the Royal Welsh Agricutural Society and its associated events. For 2018 news around RWAS go to Royal Welsh Show recent articles

Tel: 01982 553683

Website: www.rwas.co.uk

Email: requests@rwas.co.uk

Address: Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, Powys, LD2 3SY

Twitter: royalwelshshow

Facebook: RoyalWelshAgriculturalSociety

December 2017 Update

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is very proud to continue supporting the Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust as part of our strategy to support tnext generation. The trust is an organisation that awards individuals with life changing opportunities, with a view to developing agricultural sector leaders and innovators of the future.

The latest of our Nuffield prodigies to complete their scholarships is Anna Jones, with her chosen topic ‘Help or Hinder? – How the Mainstream Media Portrays Farming to the Public’.

Anna comes from an upland farm on the beautiful Welsh-Shropshire border, with the Shropshire plains to the east and the Berwyn Mountains to the west. Despite living on the English side of the border, Anna went to school in Wales and joined Montgomeryshire Young Farmers.

Anna completed a degree in Journalism at the University of Central Lancashire in 2002 and then went on to start as a newspaper reporter in North Wales and the West Midlands before joining the BBC as a researcher on Countryfile in 2006.

Anna is now living and working in Bristol as a director on the programme and mainly works on the investigative items, with presenter Tom Heap. Anna has also specialised in rural affairs and worked on Radio 4 as a producer of ‘Farming Today’ and ‘On Your Farm’.

Anna’s research project is on a subject very close to our heart as the society works hard to ensure our events and Welsh farming in general receives positive coverage in the media, both locally and nationally.

While presenting her findings to the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s annual council meeting, Anna explained that her studies bridged her two worlds – farming and journalism.

A copy of Anna’s report can be seen on the Nuffield International website: www.nuffieldinternational.org

Also attending the council meeting was Iwan Vaughan, who was formally congratulated on becoming the 2017 Royal Welsh Scholar with his research project on ‘Exploring sustainable protein sources to feed the UK dairy industry, whilst increasing rumen nitrogen efficiency.’

Iwan grew up on the family farm at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant and always knew his future would be within the agricultural industry. His interest and passion for ruminant nutrition came as the first mixer wagon arrived on farm in 2005 and he started to consider how to make the most of the home grown forage to increase output from the milking herd.

Currently working as a dairy specialist at Wynnstay Group PLC, Iwan aims to share the findings from his research with farmers and the wider agricultural community, resulting is a positive impact on the UK dairy industry.

All Nuffield Scholars work within the farming, food, horticulture or rural sectors and during their 18 month long studies will undertake their research project in their area of interest. They will receive a bursary to encourage them to travel for at least eight weeks, allowing them the opportunity to study practices used abroad and at home.

“The society is committed to encouraging and supporting education and research within the agriculture and land based industries in Wales. Our continued investment in young people is a key part of our future strategy.” says Steve Hughson, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Chief Executive.

“Providing the bursary and opportunity for an individual to become a Nuffield Farming Scholar ensures that our rural industries continue to improve and benefit from their research and learning.”

“We wish all the scholars the best of luck with their studies and look forward to receiving their reports when they are published.”

December 2017 Update 2

Carmarthenshire’s highly successful feature county year has come to a close as the their term of office ended at the Royal Welsh Agricultural society’s annual council meeting, held this year at the showground on Friday 8 December.

Ably led by President, Brian Jones, Carmarthenshire have had a record breaking year in more ways than one. David Lewis, Chair of Council for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, expressed his gratitude to the Carmarthenshire team; “I would just like to thank and congratulate Brian, Helen and the whole of Team Sir Gâr for their outstanding enthusiasm, energy and commitment throughout their term as Feature County.

“They have broken world records, held well over 150 events, introduced the new Muck and Soil Event, but most of all had a lot of fun. It is particularly pleasing to note that they have also raised over £30,000 for other good causes, such as Prostate Cancer and Breast Cancer, amongst others, in the name of the Royal Welsh.”

Vice Chair of the Carmarthenshire Advisory Committee, Meirion Owen and Chair of the Carmarthenshire Ladies Committee, Sharon Richards, proposed votes of thanks to the retiring 2017 President, Brian Jones and 2017 Lady Ambassador, Georgina Cornock-Evans, respectively.

Together, with the rest of the Carmarthenshire team, Brian, Georgina and their families have had had a very successful couple of years fundraising for the society’s equine project. With the resources already invested in the project from the 2015 Feature County of Gwent, work on the equine project is already in full flow. With over 3,000 horses entered at the Royal Welsh Show, together with the strength of the horse sections at our Winter Fair, Spring Festival and horse sales, the importance of horses is fully understood by the society and we are delighted that the with the continued support from Carmarthenshire the project to improve the quality of the equine facilities on the showground can continue.

“I truly believe that the efforts we have made over the past two years are not just for Carmarthenshire, but for the whole of Wales” said Brian as he thanked his team for their, hardwork, loyalty and kindness.

In total the accumulation of two years hard work resulted in the feature county raising an impressive £521,000.

Following in the footsteps of the 2017 Feature County of Carmarthenshire, it is now the turn of Montgomeryshire to take up the mantle for forthcoming year of 2018.

December 2017 Update

Renowned and highly respected farmer, Mr Tom Tudor MBE FRAgS, Llanerfyl, Welshpool, has been officially elected as the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s President for 2018.

It is during the society’s annual council meeting, held this year at the Royal Welsh showground on Friday 8 December, that the society’s feature counties begin and end their term of office. Following in the footsteps of the 2017 Feature County of Carmarthenshire, it is now the turn of Montgomeryshire to take up the mantle for forthcoming year of 2018.

Introduced by the Chair of the Montgomeryshire Advisory Committee, Mrs Anwen Orrells, said that Tom has already earned a huge amount of respect from the local community and the Montgomeryshire Feature County during his time as President Elect “Tom has bought everyone together with his friendship and common goals”.

Having lived and farmed in Montgomeryshire all his life, Tom is a pillar of the local community. Llysun, a beef and sheep farm, relies totally on grassland farming, and together with wife, Ann and son, Richard, Tom has worked hard to earn the reputation of having an excellent grassland management system in the upland areas.

Winning many accolades over the years, including the Wales Grassland Competition, the Wales Silage Competitions, the UK BGS National Silage Competitions, the John Gittins Memorial Award and the Sir Bryner Memorial Award, to name just a few, Tom is widely recognised as an exceptional farmer.

Fellow farmers, researchers and students from all over the world have visited the farm over the years to learn of his grassland and animal husbandry skills and he has shared his knowledge extensively through serving on many local and national committees and groups.

In accepting the presidential role, said “In receiving this very special badge, there is no greater honour for an ordinary welsh farmer like me, in being elected by his own people to be president of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.”

Addressing the council members via a video link, Tom went on to say “Our year has arrived and we look forward to working with everyone involved with the Royal Welsh over the next 12 months. Montgomeryshire is a great county and we aim to make the most of the opportunity to get together, have fun as a community and raise funds for the society.

“To me personally, the Royal Welsh creates an overwhelming feeling of proudness; proud to be a farmer, proud to be Welsh and proud to be part of this wonderful Royal Welsh Community.”

Also taking over the reins last week was Mrs Cathrin Roberts. Cathrin, Introduced by Secretary of the Montgomeryshire Advisory Committee, Mrs Janet Phillips, was officially elected as the society’s Lady Ambassador for 2018.

Montgomeryshire’s preparations began in earnest 12 months ago, under the excellent guidance of the advisory committee. With dozen of events such as promise auctions, sponsored walks, luncheons, tractor runs, clay pigeon shoots, concerts, Strictly Come Dancing, livestock auctions, having already taken place, the fundraising efforts of the busy county are now in full swing. Along with the county’s merchandise and clothing, the sale of their specially commissioned Montgomeryshire gin has proved extremely popular – a big hit with everyone who has made a purchase so far!

With many more events planned for 2018, the committee are also studiously working behind the scenes organising the 2018 Royal Welsh Grassland Event, which will be held on Wednesday 16 May 2018 at Carnbwll, Four Crosses, Powys, by kind permission of Martin Evans. An excellent location on the Welsh/Shropshire/Cheshire boarder which aims to attract a large number of visitors from far and wide.

As a result of such a successful start to their appeal, Montgomeryshire committee members were able to report that their fundraising total had already exceeded £50,000 to date. Over the years, Montgomeryshire has raised money for member’s facilities on the showground. “This time we felt as though it is the turn of the younger members to benefit from our efforts and we aim to raise funds to improve their facilities on the showground.” explained Tom. “The young members have passion and enthusiasm and are our future and the future of the society”.

Next year will be the fourth time Montgomeryshire has been the feature county since the Royal Welsh Show settled permanently at the showground in 1963. The unique structure of feature counties and advisory committees is what sets the society apart from others and ensures the people of Wales retain ownership of the events. The fundraising efforts of all the counties since 1963 have contributed millions of pounds which are invested back into the showground, making it one of the finest in Europe. This has created a real sense of shared ownership to our site.

For more information visit: www.rwas.co.uk

November 2017 update 5

A fantastic festive few days have once again been enjoyed by thousands of happy visitors at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair, held at the showground in Llanelwedd over the past two days.

Primarily a trade event, the Royal Welsh Winter Fair provides a perfect opportunity to network with fellow farmers, producers, suppliers and buyers, and has become the ideal hub to discuss, plan and do business.



In his address at the official opening ceremony, Mr Oriel Jones and his grandson Mr Shaun Jones, spoke of the Winter Fair as a celebration of our industry where farmers and local butchers meet and collaborate.

“It is a credit to the society and all involved that the show has continued from strength to strength and is so highly regarded within the agricultural industry and further afield.” said Mr Jones

“I have enjoyed attending this show for many reasons over the years. To meet with friends, to negotiate deals and to entertain customers. It is at events such as these that farmers and all stakeholders within the industry gather to discuss their state of affairs and how we are progressing.

“The one overriding factor that we have against all adversity is resilience. I don’t think there is a more resilient individual than a farmer. We as an industry are forever evolving, and that’s what makes us so special. There is no doubt that there are challenging times ahead, but in all adversity there is one certainty… thus being, that we, as an industry, will be here for generations to come.”

The support for the event from the industry, especially the livestock exhibitors, has been phenomenal. With strong entries from across the UK in all sections, and record entries in the sheep, and carcass competitions, the livestock, as always, played centre stage to the busy two-day event.

One of the most prestigious titles to be won at the event each year, the supreme cattle champion, was awarded to `Mouse`, a Limousin heifer weighing 628kg, exhibited by Price and Rogers from Glasbury on Wye, Powys.

Later sold by our official auctioneers, McCartneys, for £5,100, `Mouse` was bought by Anthony Kitson from Hutton, North Yorkshire. Mr Kitson is a firm supporter of the Winter Fair and also bought the 2016 Supreme Champion last year.

However, it wasn’t just in the livestock auction where a brisk trade was being done. This year saw a record 420 tradestands, all of whom reported a busy few days. The late night shopping evening again saw thousands of visitors indulging in some Christmas shopping and enjoying the cheerful atmosphere and spectacular firework display.

“As the 28th Royal Welsh Winter Fair comes to a close, it is with much pride that I can confirm another fantastic event was had by all. We are forever grateful for the huge amount of work and commitment from the hundreds of dedicated volunteers and stewards, without which the event would simply not happen.” says Winter Fair Honorary Director, Will Hanks

“In particular, I would like to thank our new Winter Fair Chairman, Alwyn Rees, who has made a tremendous impact in his first year and brings a wealth of skills and eloquence to the role.

“Special thanks must also be paid to our official auctioneers, McCartneys, the buyers and, of course, the exhibitors who have once again done themselves proud by bringing the very best of British livestock to Llanelwedd.”

Cattle Supreme Champion

‘Mouse’, a Limousin heifer weighing 628kg, exhibited by Price and Rogers from Glasbury on Wye, Powys. Sold for £5,100 to Mr Anthony Kitson from Hutton, North Yorkshire.

Baby Beef Supreme Champion

Little Mix, a Limousin X heifer weighing 393kg, bred and exhibited by Mr Tecwyn Jones, Llanrwst Conwy. Sold for £4,100 to V & G Bowring from Mansfiled.

Sheep Supreme Champion

A pair of Dutch Texel lambs, bred and exhibited by Mr Hywel Williams, Llangadog, Carmarthenshire. Sold for £520 pph to judge, Mr Tom Hughes, Llanfairpwll, Anglesey.

Supreme Champion Horse

Tigbourne, a Sport Horse, exhibited by Daphne Thorneycroft & Mrs Harriet Walsh from Blandford Forum, Dorset.

Carcass Supreme Champion Single

A Beltex, bred and exhibited by B Blandford and Sons from Ledbury, Herefordshire. Sold for £2,100 to Mr Brian Jones, Castell Howell.

Carcass Supreme Champion Pair

A pair of Dutch Texel, bred and exhibited by Mr Robin Slade, Almeley, Herefordshire. Sold for £300 pph to La Marina Restaurant, Penarth, Cardiff.

Pig Supreme Champion Single

A Pietrain x Welsh pig, exhibited by Mr Myrddin James, Tregaron, Ceredigion. Sold for £450 to Mr Tom Hughes, Llanfairpwll, Anglesey.

Pig Supreme Champion Pair

A pair of Welsh x Large White pigs, exhibited by Mr Andrew Davies, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion. Sold for £390 pph to RL Evans, Newcastle Emlyn, Ceredigion.

Supreme Dressed Poultry Champion

A turkey, exhibited by Mr S Goulbourne, Carmarthenshire. Sold for £160 to Mr Gareth Roberts, Denbigh.

Overall Meat Hamper Champion

A Fresh Welsh Christmas Hamper, by Mr Adrian Walker (Golden Valley Meat & Game) Abergavenny, Monmouthshire. Sold for £180 to the Mr & Mrs Tom Tudor, Llysun, Powys.

November 2017 Update 4

Judges from the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society have awarded Mr Rhys Richards, from Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire with the opportunity to attend the Oxford Farming Conference next January.

“All six of the candidates put forward by the counties this year were of a very high calibre and impressed us with a huge amount of enthusiasm and dedication towards the agricultural sector.” remarked the judges, Menna Evans and Abigail Reader. “Our final decision was very difficult, but we were both in full agreement that Rhys showed a real commitment and passion towards his business, the industry and the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, along with a true appetite to attend and learn at the conference.”



“The mission of the Oxford Farming Conference is to ‘Inform, Challenge and Inspire’ and we are certain Rhys will embrace this opportunity and be able to further his involvement in shaping the future of Welsh agriculture as a result.”

The Oxford Farming Conference, held annually in early January, has established a reputation for strong debate and exceptional speakers. The conference is one of the most important events of its kind bringing together farmers, politicians, scientists and others to discuss the future development of the agricultural industry. To grow and prosper, UK agriculture needs to question its approach and its thinking. With this in mind, the theme for the 2018 Oxford Farming Conference is Embracing Change – where attendees and speakers will tackle difficult topics, such as addressing behavioural changes needed within family businesses and how digital disruption could step-change British farming into a new realm of possibilities.

To qualify for the bursary candidates must be between 25 and 35 years old and working in a land-based industry.

Rhys will be invited to write an article for the 2018 Royal Welsh Journal and will be presented with his bursary on Monday 27 November at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

November 2017 Update 3

RWAS – One of the most prestigious prizes in Welsh agriculture, the John Gittins Memorial Award for outstanding contributions to the Welsh sheep industry, has been won this year by Mr Richard Roderick from Scethrog, Brecon, Powys.

RWAS says Mr Roderick and his family farm a mixed farm of 650 acres with sheep (1100 ewes and 260 replacement ewe lambs), beef and arable in the Brecon Beacons.

The flocks breeding cycle begins in September with the ewes scanned in early December, housed and sheared prior to Christmas. The system, developed for winter housing of the ewes, is aimed at minimum labour and feeding cost.

High quality silage is made in early June each year and clamped in two pits, with four faces, each one capable of feeding 250 ewes. On housing, the ewes self-feed from each face and the feeding barriers are moved on by 10 cms per day, allowing one person to feed 1,000 ewes in 20 minutes, without the use of any machinery.

Gwynne Davies, representing the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Kevin Parry, from the Welsh Mule Sheepbreeders Association and Llew Thomas, from the National Sheep Association Wales once again made up the panel of judges for the award.

The judges remarked that the quality of all the candidates was, as always, very impressive and the task of selecting an overall winner was an interesting challenge. “Having interviewed the shortlisted candidates we collectively agreed that the winner this year should be Mr Roderick for his innovative ways of promoting Welsh Lamb and for his contribution to the sheep industry.”

“As a well-respected and knowledgeable farmer, Mr Roderick shares his expertise on his production system as a mentor for the Welsh Government YESS Scheme and Farming Connect.

“The farm also welcomes primary school children to the farm each year, to learn how lamb is produced from the farm to plate and the next generation of young farmers from local high schools visit the farm once a week to carry out the practical side of their BTEC Level 2 Diploma.

“Along with promoting farming to the school children, Mr Roderick impressed us by regularly hosting different events and making the most of every opportunity to positively promote the farms produce and the role of sheep farming in keeping the beautiful Welsh landscape.” added the judges.

Mr Roderick has previously won a number of high profile awards and in 2015 was awarded Farmers Weekly Sheep Farmer of the Year.

He will be presented with the award on Monday 27 November at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

November 2017 Update 2

With just over a month to go until the showground in Llanelwedd is full of visitors, exhibitors and superb livestock, preparations for the annual Royal Welsh Winter Fair are coming together well.

This year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair will be held on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November.

First staged in 1990 and originally just a modest one-day event, the Royal Welsh Winter Fair is now widely referred to as the finest prime stock show in Europe and has become well established as one of the most popular attractions on the British agricultural show calendar.

With over 1,300 cattle, sheep, pigs and horses as well as over 180 entries in the lamb carcass classes and over £25,000 in prize money on offer, the stakes are set for a great couple of day’s worth of competitions.

This year’s event will be officially opened by Mr Oriel Jones, with the help of his grandson, Mr Shaun Jones.

Having been born in Llangeithio in 1930, Oriel spent his early childhood in London, returning to his uncle Jac’s farm in Llanybydder when war broke out. It is here that his interest in butchery and farming began.

At the age of 21, Oriel began his own meat round and started livestock dealing. He then bought a small holding at the edge of the village, where he began slaughtering animals in the old barn, supplying local butcher shops. It then progressed to supplying Smithfield market, London with the finest Welsh produce.

In 1978 a new purpose built abattoir was completed and an export licence granted ten years later. By the late 80’s the plant was processing in excess of 5000 lambs per day. In 2001 Oriel Jones & Son Ltd was purchased by Dunbia.

However, Oriel has remained at the forefront of Welsh agriculture and is proud to be part of such a prestigious industry, holding positions such as Chairman of the Federation of Fresh Meat Wholesalers, Chairman of Carmarthenshire District Council, Fellow of the Council for Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies. Oriel has also been awarded with an MBE for his services to agriculture.

The opening ceremony will be held upstairs in the International Pavilion at 10.30am on Monday 27 November.

Following the official opening will be the presentations of the 2017 John Gittins Memorial Award, the RWAS 2017 Oxford Farming Conference Bursary, the 2017 RWAS/Nuffield Farming Scholarship Award and the Children’s Art and Design Competition (the winner of the 2017 Christmas card design).

Along with the usual packed schedule of competitions, classes, exhibitions and displays the two-day event will be packed full of festive celebrations including free late night shopping and a fireworks display on the Monday evening.

Away from the judging rings the very best Welsh food producers showcase their produce and Christmas shoppers will be able to explore hundreds of tradestands, demonstrations, exhibitions and displays.

Buy your e-tickets for the Winter Fair online now. For more information visit www.rwas.wales

November 2017 Update

The countdown is on, and with the Royal Welsh Winter Fair happening later this month, the final preparations for the event are being put in the place at this very moment.

Meeting for the final time before the 28th Royal Welsh Winter Fair takes place on 27 and 28 November, the organising committee this week were making sure that all the final arrangements for the fair are being made, ready for another fantastic two days packed full of competitions, festivities and Christmas shopping.

The 48 strong committee and army of other committed volunteers and stewards work tirelessly throughout the year ensuring the Winter Fair maintains its reputation as one of the finest fatstock shows in Europe.

One of the many tasks for the committee was to confirm the plans for the Winter Fair’s new Welcome Centre, situated within the members centre, adjacent to the showground’s main ring.

With its eye catching banners, flags and lights, the Welcome Centre will attract your attention from the car park at the lower end of the showground. There will be an undercover area for visitors to queue to buy their tickets and a fast-track entrance for those who have already bought their e-tickets.

Once inside, you will be greeted with a selection of tradestands, including Lansdown selling the official Royal Welsh clothing range (perfect for Christmas presents!). Upstairs you will find a lovely café, complete with free WiFi where you can grab yourself a coffee and plan the rest of your day.

“The Winter Fair is always a fantastic event to look forward to and this year is no different” says Will Hanks, Honorary Winter Fair Director. “With some of the UK’s very best quality livestock on display, the schedule of competitions, classes and auctions is sure to draw the crowds from far and wide.”

“Our new ‘Welcome Centre’ will ensure that those same visitors have a warm place to shelter from the elements (if needed), can use the toilets, grab themselves a hot drink and make use of the free WiFi whilst they plan the rest of the day – the perfect start to a great day out!’

Along with the usual packed schedule of competitions, classes, exhibitions and displays the Winter Fair offers the discerning shopper the perfect opportunity to pick up some unique and original Christmas gifts from the hundreds of tradestands situated throughout the showground, including the food hall, which will be packed full of the very best Welsh food producers tempting visitors to try the wide variety of culinary delights on offer.

As always, the fair will open its gates at 8am each morning allowing you to spend the whole day at the showground soaking up the excitement and festive atmosphere. You can even bring the kids after school with free entry after 4pm on the Monday evening for late night Christmas shopping and another great fireworks display. Visitors be able to enjoy looking around the demonstrations and exhibitions, listening to the choirs and bands performing throughout the showground, and of course our younger visitors may also be lucky enough to meet Father Christmas.

Buy your e-tickets for the Winter Fair online now, the early bird discount ends at midnight on 12 November. For more information visit www.rwas.wales

October 2017 Update 2

Calling all butchers, farmers, farm shops, producers and welsh food enthusiasts… we have an exciting new competition taking part in this year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

With entries arriving and preparations being made here at the Royal Welsh showground, we start to think about the many competitions we have from the traditional to the new.

In this year’s carcass hall we have two new and exciting Meat Hamper classes to showcase the very best welsh produce.

The competition will be staged on Tuesday 28 November. The first class is a Fresh Welsh Christmas Meat Hamper that will be suitable for the Christmas celebrations. The second is a Fresh Welsh Breakfast Meat Hamper, to include various flavoured sausages home cured bacon and additional non-meat products. Both hampers must be made up of fully traceable, uncooked Welsh meat and Welsh meat products.

The hampers will be judged by the 2018 Royal Welsh President Elect Mr & Mrs Tom Tudor, based on their quality, variety, appearance and presentation. After which, all entries will then be sold to the highest bidder at the auction, starting at 12.30pm that afternoon.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to showcase your produce and promote your business at this year’s Winter Fair.

Entries for the meat hamper competition close on the 3rd November 2017, for full details and a copy of the schedule see www.rwas.wales.

October 2017 Update 2

Fireworks, great shopping and great food are just a few of many reasons why you should visit the Royal Welsh Winter Fair this November.

Get that Christmassy feeling at the Royal Welsh!

What better way to kick-start the festive season with a visit to the Royal Welsh Winter Fair. Open to everyone, the fair is a fantastic two days packed full of competitions, festivities, decorations, fairy lights, carols, seasonal treats and Christmas shopping.

Food, glorious food!

The food hall at the Winter Fair attracts producers from all over Wales and further afield and is packed full of culinary delights, demonstrations, perfect Christmas gifts and tempting tasters. There is also a lovely Farmers Markets and plenty of places to sit down, relax and sample what’s on offer. Come along, eat, drink and be merry!

Prize winning animals

The Royal Welsh Winter Fair has a reputation for being one of the finest prime stock shows in the UK, if not Europe. Proud stockmen bring there prize animals from far and wide to compete for a chance to win a championship title and their share of the £25,000 worth of prize money up for grabs.

Vying for first place…

It’s not just animals… the Winter Fair hosts a huge variety of different classes and competitions, including a horse, national Welsh poultry and hound show, dressed poultry, butchery, meat hampers, cookery, produce and handicraft, horticulture and floral art… there’s something for everyone to get involved in.

Christmas shopping

The Winter Fair offers the discerning shopper the perfect opportunity to pick up some unique and original Christmas gifts from the hundreds of tradestands found throughout the showground. Once again the fair will have a late night Christmas shopping evening on Monday 27 November, with free entry into the showground from 4pm.

Spectacular fireworks

Since our silver jubilee event in 2014, the fireworks display has been a firm favourite with Winter Fair visitors. You can catch the display at 7pm on the Monday night.

Music and song

Soak up the atmosphere as you wonder around the showground by listening to the many local school and community choirs and other artists performing beautiful renditions of Christmas carols and festive songs.

Bump into Father Christmas

We are very lucky to have Father Christmas as a regular visitor to the Winter Fair. He can be found, with his elves, in Tŷ Ynys Môn where he is happy to meet the younger visitors to the fair. They might even get an early Christmas present – if they’ve been good!

E-tickets

Grab yourself an e-ticket before you arrive and you won’t have to join the queues of people at the pay booths! Your e-ticket can be quickly scanned as you enter our new Welcome Centre via your own entrance, before taking advantage of the café and free WiFi and enjoying the rest of the event.

October 2017 Update

Royal Welsh says: Flying the flag for Welsh farming, two exceptional Welsh blade shearers, Gareth Pennant Owen and Clive Hamer, have become champions by setting the British record for the ‘Nine hour two stand blade shearing on lambs’.

Starting at 5am on Saturday, 30th of September at Fernhill Farm, Somerset the record attempt was supported by the British Wool Board. Between them, they sheared 397 lambs with an average of 44 per hour. Royal Welsh says Gareth has also added to this success by gaining the single blade title, shearing a total of 202 himself.

Both Gareth and Clive are active members of our Royal Welsh Shearing Committee, as well as competing in shearing competitions on a regular basis. A sheep farmer from the Snowdonia National Park, Gareth started his passion for blade shearing at the age of fifteen and has competed for Wales and sheared around the world. While Clive is a farmer in the Elan Valley, Rhayader area and shears commercially here in the UK and New Zealand.

Former Welsh Shearing and Woolhandling Team Manager, Martyn David, congratulated both men on their achievement ‘Witnessing Gareth and Clive become champions was fantastic. It puts them up amongst the very best shearers in the world.’

‘All of Wales are very proud of what you have done for blade shearing both in Wales and the UK.’

‘On behalf of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, we would like to say a huge congratulations to Gareth and Clive’ added Steve Meredith, Chair of the Society’s Shearing Committee.

‘Wool production plays a vital role in the Welsh agriculture industry and we have witnessed an increase in popularity in traditional blade shearing in recent years.

‘Gareth and Clive have not only set a record, but have also set a new standard to which others can aspire to reach.’

September 2017 Update

The summer holidays are over, the nights are drawing in and the 28th Royal Welsh Winter Fair is only a short 10-weeks away, being held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November 2017.

To increase the excitement further, today the highly anticipated Royal Welsh Winter Fair livestock schedules have arrived at the showground and are ready to be packed and posted to reach thousands of potential exhibitors by Monday 25 September.

However, if you can’t wait that long to get a glimpse of the, the schedule can be found on our website now (www.rwas.wales). The entry forms will be available to download from Monday 25 September.

The fair will host over 200 livestock classes, special awards and championships, all listed in the 2017 schedule, with exhibitors expecting to enter from far and wide, all competing for their share of over £25,000 of total prize money up for grabs during the two-day event.

“The quality of livestock exhibited at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair each year never fails to impress” said Alwyn Rees, who was officially appointed as the fourth chairman of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair Committee back in February 2017. “With competitors traveling from all over the UK to try their hand at winning a coveted Royal Welsh title, we are always blessed with an exceptional display of primestock at the event, and we are in no doubt that this year will be no exception.”

Preparing for this popular event takes a lot of work, and the 48 strong committee and army of other committed volunteers and stewards work tirelessly throughout the year ensuring the Winter Fair maintains its reputation as one of the finest fatstock shows in Europe.

One of the new classes, introduced by the committee for this year is a fresh meat hamper competition and auction, allowing producers and butchers the chance to display their wares in attractive way to appeal to the Christmas shopper. Stay tuned for more details on this new class soon…

Along with the ever-popular livestock classes, the annual Royal Welsh Winter Fair also hosts competitions for homecrafts (including cookery, produce and handicrafts), poultry, horticulture, meat hampers and butchery, so there is something for everyone to get involved in.

Away from the judging rings the very best of Welsh food producers will showcase their produce and Christmas shoppers will be able to explore the hundreds of tradestands, demonstrations, exhibitions and attractions. Don’t forget, there is late night shopping and the popular Winter Fair fireworks on the Monday evening with free entry after 4pm.

Remember, the livestock entry forms will also be available online from Monday 25 September and the closing date for entries is Wednesday 18 October.

Tickets for the 2017 Royal Welsh Winter Fair are now available to buy online at the pre-show discounted price of £13. For more information visit www.rwas.wales

August Update 3

RWAS – All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships – a rural day out for all the family

Later this month a small corner of the Vale of Glamorgan will become a hive of activity while it hosts the 58th RWAS All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships and the Ploughing Five Nations Challenge.



Being held on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September at Boverton Place Farm, near Llantwit Major, by kind permission of V J Thomas and Son, the popular countryside event will this year run for two days to accommodate the Five Nations championships.

A bust weekend awaits with competitors demonstrating their skills in ploughing, hedge laying and fencing competitions. The Five Nation Challenge will be held on the Saturday (16 September), along with a ‘Welsh Dragon Open Championship’, a competition for Ferguson T20 tractors and general purpose plough, and a Reversible Ploughing Competition, staged by the Vale of Glamorgan Ploughing & Hedging Society.

On Sunday (17 September) these competitors, together with nearly 100 other entrants from across the UK, take part in the All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships. This will see 10 different ploughing classes including world style, high cut, vintage and two horse ploughing competitions. Many of the classes offer the opportunity to qualify for other national and international competitions.

Both days begin at 9.15am with a procession of competitors to their plots. Other attractions over the weekend include hedge laying and fencing competitions as well as demonstration areas highlighting modern methods of farming and a number of trade stands. You will also be able to see a large rage of vintage machinery, a working steam plough, thrashing machine, cider press and thatcher at work, plus on Sunday afternoon from 3.30pm there will be main ring entertainment provided by Merion Owen’s Quack Pack, Glamorgan Hunt and the Iron Horse Society.

Oil4Wales is bringing its stand which will include some Welsh rugby stars available for autograph signing. Fablas from Cowbridge will be providing delicious ice cream plus there will be a public bar and refreshment area.

When:

Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September 2017, 9.30am – 6pm

Where:

Boverton Place Farm, Nr Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, CF61 1UH (travel to Llantwit Major and follow the AA signs­)

Costs:

Members – free

Adults – £10

Children, 16 years and under – free

More details:

Contact local secretary, Jane John on 07809 050635 or jane.john123@icloud.com or follow the championships on Facebook @walesploughing

When:

Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September 2017, 9.30am – 6pm

Where:

Boverton Place Farm, Nr Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, CF61 1UH (travel to Llantwit Major and follow the AA signs­)

Costs:

Members – free

Adults – £10

Children, 16 years and under – free

More details:

Contact local secretary, Jane John on 07809 050635 or jane.john123@icloud.com or follow the championships on Facebook @walesploughing

August 2017 Update 2

Another fantastic Royal Welsh Show has all too quickly drawn to a close. After more than 12 months of planning, the last four days have gone by in a flash.

Once again the show has seen crowds of happy show-goers converge in their thousands from across the globe at the showground in Llanelwedd to celebrate the very best of Welsh and British agriculture. This year’s Royal Welsh show saw a mixture of beautiful summer sunshine and showers, creating a perfect mix of show weather. The competitions, as always saw a very high standard of entries across the board. It is often said that the livestock exhibits at the Royal Welsh Show are a display of some of the finest animals in Europe and this year was no exception.

The impressive Natwest Team of Five for beef breeds is always a hotly contested competition and one of the highlights of the show. This year the judge, 2016 President Richard Jones, had an extremely difficult task selecting the best team from a remarkable ring full on animals, but finally made the decision that the Charolais Team pipped the others to the post. The dairy breeds also made for a striking view in the ring during the show. The Marks and Spencer Team of Five was won by an impeccable team of Holsteins from Wales.

Meanwhile, around the main ring, spectators were treated to an exciting four-days of incredible horse classes, all culminating in the Thursday afternoon competition for the sought-after title of Royal Welsh Supreme Horse Champion, judged by the renowned race horse trainer, Mr Nicki Henderson. This year’s winner was an in-hand sports horse called Triple Crown, owned by Martin Wood from Newmarket, Suffolk.

Having watched the final grand parade in the main ring this afternoon, Honorary Show Director, Harry Fetherstonhaugh, said; “We remain forever in awe at the quality of exhibits shown here, at the Royal Welsh Show each year. This year, once again, we are honoured to have a selection og some of the most beautiful and impressive livestock seen anywhere in Europe.”

However, it is not just in the judging rings that the Royal Welsh accolades are awarded. As in other years, each day sees an array of special medals and prizes presented to worthy winners from across the agricultural sector. This year, the coveted Royal Welsh Gold Medal was awarded for the first time since 2013 to our Chair of Council, Mr David Lewis.

On receiving his surprise award, David Lewis remarked “I have been on every committee in relation to the show over the years and there was no talk about a gold award. I had no idea!

“Not many people have been given such a prestigious honour, and I have always admired those who have been presented with them in the past. I can hardly believe that I am considered to be in the same category as them… I don’t know what to say.”

The logistics of holding on of the most prestigious agricultural shows in Europe are not straight forward. A large army of staff and incredible volunteers work tirelessly all year round to ensure our visitors are not disappointed when they walk through the gates. With the volume of people attending each day the army of stewards are like a well-oiled machine making sure all the park and ride services worked efficiently, the competitions run smoothly and the showground is kept looking its best during the week.

“It is a great credit to the society that we have such dedicate and hardworking staff and stewards” says Chief Executive, Steve Hughson. “A show of this magnitude doesn’t just happen, and I am immensely proud of the Royal Welsh Team for making this one of the best events of its kind.”

“Our feature county structure, the advisory groups and the volunteer stewards are part of the gold-dust that makes our event so special. We are really proud of our reputation as the ‘peoples show’ – ‘show y bobl’.”

It has been very clear this year that the event is far more than ‘just a show’. With an increasing number of visitors coming from a non-agricultural background, the show plays a large part in engaging directly with the public and acting as a shop window for Welsh produce. We are also delighted with the support and additional coverage from our media partners.

During his address in the opening ceremony, First Minister Carwyn Jones expressed his esteem of the event and went on to explain that he believes the reason the Royal Welsh Show has remained so successful is due to its ability to have broadened its appeal over the years, whilst remaining true to its core traditions.

Perfectly placed to act as a platform for decisions makers to come together from across the nation, the show and the society plays a large role in facilitating discussions which will shape the future of Welsh agriculture and the rural economy.

“Facing the impending withdrawal from the European Union, the pace of change and demands upon the industry will accelerate. However, the industry has demonstrated its ability to innovate and adapt in the past, demonstrating its resilience.” says John Davies, Chair of the Board of Directors “This time will be no different.”

“However, in these uncertain and changing times, collaborative working to ensure we support the need for Welsh produce to have maximum access to both existing and emerging export markets is essential.”

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society continues to go from strength to strength and actively embrace the need to adopt new ideas and move with the times in a way that respects our traditional values.

For more information please visit: www.rwas.wales

August 2017 Update

A number of hardworking and deserving industry leaders have again been honoured by the Council of Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies for their contribution to the agricultural and rural industries in Walesat the Royal Welsh Show.

The Welsh National Panel and the National Moderators Panel for the Council of Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies scrupulously consider many applications made each year, the following applicants, who were deemed of a high enough standard to be granted the coveted title of either fellow or associate, have been officially presented with their awards at a reception held on the Tuesday (25 July) evening of the 2017 Royal Welsh Show.

Associateships:

In all cases the outstanding achievements of candidates are expected to be demonstrably above the general level of other people working in the same fields, whether in farming, research, public work or other activities.

Mr David Philip Jones of Cynwyl-Elfed, Carmarthen was made an Associate in January 2017 for his submission ‘Using new technology to improve suckler cow efficiency’.

David took over the running of the 172 hectare farm from his parents. The family farm has been run as an organic unit for over 10 years and joined the Glastir environmental scheme in 2013. The aim of the farm is to run a simple resilient and efficient suckler production system. With a herd number of 90 cows and 35 in calf heifers, mostly limousine crosses, the product from the herd is the sale of 9-12 month old, high growth EVB, forage reared, healthy calves, sold to repeat buyers where they go on and improve further.

In 2013 David was named the Farmers Weekly Beef Farmer of the Year and continues to share his knowledge with fellow farmers as a HCC and Farming Connect demonstration farm.

Mr James T Raw of Cwmystwyth, Aberystwyth was made an Associate in March 2017 for his submission ‘Sustainability of the Hill farm using natural resources including hydropower’.

James farms on a traditional hill farm set in the heart of the Cambrian Mountains, concentrating on sustainable long term systems and investments with a profitable enterprise for the next generation.

He has constructed one of the largest privately owned on-farm hydro schemes in Wales. Two 100kW systems have been constructed to embrace the farms natural topography and high rainfall. These produce 850,000kwh annually providing approximately 200 homes with power. In February 2016 the farm won the Most Carbon Neutral Farm across Britain in the Energy Now Awards. James has welcomed many visitors to the farm to discuss the development of hydro schemes and through Farming Connect undertook a Masters module in Hydropower at the Centre of Alternative Farming.

Mrs Eirwen Williams of Llangwyrfon, Aberystwyth was made an Associate in March 2017 for her submission ‘Knowledge Exchange and Personal Development’.

Eirwen is Head of Rural Programmes at Menter a Busnes, a company that has been responsible for developing business strategies to help small and medium sized Welsh businesses for some 27 years.

Eirwen led the successful tender to deliver the Farming Connect Knowledge Transfer and Advisory Service, a high profile programme aiming to provide Welsh land-based industries with advice and training on the latest thinking in best practice and innovation. The aim of the programme is to ensure information is available through a combination of delivery mechanisms, from discussion groups, workshops and clinics to a network of demonstration sites and on farm events. One example being the Agri Academy which was established in 2012.

Mrs Susan Jones of Star, Anglesey was made an Associate in May 2017 for her submission ‘Progressive Development at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show’.

Susan is a farmer’s daughter and past Young Farmer from Anglesey and has always been passionate about the land and farming in Wales. Working with farmers and the rural community, involving a career in banking and now in the tractor and machinery business serving North Wales farmers. Susan has been very involved with the progressive development of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for more than 18 years; working to help take the society from strength to strength during difficult economic and changing social times.

Susan was appointed in 2009 as Assistant Honorary Director for Press and Publicity and is responsible for promoting and communication of the society events to a wide and varied audience at home and abroad.

Mr D Selwyn Evans of Llanddarog, Carmarthen was made an Associate in May 2017 for his submission ‘Farming, the Future of Rural Communities & the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’.

Selwyn has been involved in rural affairs and agriculture all his life, starting out with the local Young Farmers’ Club and County YFC.

He was appointed Breeding Consultant for Cattle Breeding Service (Premier Breeders) covering the whole of the country with special responsibility for Wales. On returning to the family farm, Selwyn established a very successful farm tourism enterprise, consisting of the farmhouse bed and breakfast, holiday cottages and a small touring caravan site which won Best Tourism Business in Carmarthenshire in 2002. He also farms a small pedigree Limousin herd with the emphasis on Polled Black cattle and the flock of Texel sheep which has won both flock competitions and show classes.

Selwyn is the Cattle Ring Commentator at the Royal Welsh Show and at the Winter Fair and also a board member of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

Mrs Eleri V Roberts of Rhydlydan, Conwy was made an Associate in October 2016 for her submission ‘My work with the YFC’.

Eleri is the county organiser for Clwyd YFC. Having started working for the federation in 2002, Eleri joined at a time when the rural community were struggling with the aftermath of Foot and Mouth and many YFC clubs had closed. Through her dedication and hard work, Eleri has been instrumental in reinvigorating the county’s clubs and increasing membership.

Eleri also sits on the council of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and stewards within the cattle section at the Royal Welsh Show. She also helps with the Flint and Denbigh Show and other local shows and community committees.

Mr Richard J Roderick of Scethrog, Brecon was made an Associate in October 2016 for his submission ‘Driving towards sustainable lamb production’.

Richard and his wife, Helen, have 1,000 ewes on a 650-acre mixed farm and are building a sheep business that will thrive without subsidy. They have focused on finishing lambs on home-grown forage and protein, while improving genetics and meeting market specification. The farm also supports 70 suckler cows and 55 acres of cereals and a successful holiday cottage.

Winner of the Farmers Weekly Sheep Farmer of the Year award in 2015 along with Waitrose Lamb Producer of the Year, Richard also acts as a mentor to young entrants under the YESS scheme.

Richard is also actively involved with the Brecknock Agricultural Society and the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

Mr Stephen Hughson of Llysdinam, Powys was made an Associate in June 2017 for his submission ‘Leadership in Agricultrue’.

Despite a varied career, Steve has maintained a very keen interest in the family farm and rural affairs. He brings a clear focus on leadership to his new role at the Royal Welsh which he describes as a ‘perfect combination’ of his farming background, with his extensive leadership and command experience.

Steve has led significant change since taking up his role at the society, but prides himself of achieving the fine balance between embracing new technologies and delivering real improvement, with a healthy respect for strong traditions.

Steve has recently been appointed by Welsh Government to serve on the Agriculture Advisory Panel for Wales.

Followships:

Associates are considered for advancement to fellowship only if a continuing significant contribution to agriculture or related industry during their period of associateship can be demonstrated. Advancement is not automatic and has to be earned by further outstanding service to the industry.

Mr Thomas Evans of Beulah, Llanwrtyd Wells became an Associate in May 2011 for his submission ‘Farming & Country Skills’.

Tom is not only a skilled farmer with livestock and grassland husbandry but is also well known for his hedging, fencing and shearing skills. He has been very involved with the society’s Sheep Shearing Committee for over 20 years and has been a long standing member of the commentary team at the Royal Welsh Show.

Tom is very involved in his local community, particularly Beulah Show. He is currently the Chairman of the Welsh Ploughing Association and was Chairman of this year’s All Wales Ploughing & Hedging Championships. Tom is also a long standing member of Builth Ploughing & Hedging Society.

Mr Jamie Adams of Haverfordwest became an Associate in July 2011 for his submission ‘Community & Opportunity’.

Jamie continues to be very actively involved in the community and it is felt that he continues to make an outstanding contribution to agriculture. He has a proven track record in everything with which he has been involved and is innovative and forward thinking.

It is felt that he has undoubtedly played, over recent years, a very major part in the Local Government activities for Pembrokeshire. He has proved himself a very good leader and much respected by fellow Councillors and the public.

Mr John R Fletcher of the Gower, Swansea was awarded Associateship in 1997 for his submission ‘Grassland Production – My Way of Life’.

John, whilst retaining ownership of his farm, has since his associateship developed a new, very successful venture promoting and educating people about the Shire Horse.

The business called Gentle Giants essentially promotes the Shire Horse breed through John’s involvement in pageants and use of the animals and working paraphernalia on film sets. John has also become a very successful horse ploughman becoming champion ploughman of Wales on no less than four occasions.

John has also taken the time to train his daughter to ride heavy horses where she won many awards including qualifying for the Horse of the Year Show.

Mr Robert Stevenson of Raglan, Monmouthshire became an Associate in September 2011 for his submission ‘Veterinary Skills & Techniques for the farming community’.

Since being made an Associate Robert has reduced his commitments as a practicing vet and is now a consultant. Robert is also Chairman of AMTRA Board and Council, a City & Guilds Assessor, Technical Verifier and Veterinary Consultant and is an advisor to ‘The Archers’ programme.

Robert has also been President of the British Veterinary Association from 2012-2014, Veterinary Consultant to the British Pig Association from 2011-2016, a veterinary member for Farming Connect Strategic Advisory Board from 2011-2016, Professional Advisor to Harper Adams University from 2011-2014, a member of UK Pig Health & Welfare Council from 2013-2016 and European Councillor for the World Veterinary Association from 2011-2016.

Mr Gethin W T Havard of Sennybridge, Brecon became an Associate in November 2011 for his submission ‘Farming Livestock and Promoting Related Products’.

From a very young age Gethin’s involvement with YFC provided him with confidence through public speaking, debating, drama and other activities. He continues to be active at club and county level of YFC.

Gethin is a highly-respected livestock farmer and is involved with NFU campaign for stricter TB control measures and to improve the understanding of young people of food production.

Gethin has been Chairman of Brecknock Hill Cheviot Society, where he developed a branded market for the society through supplying lambs to Marks and Spencers, and was Chairman of Brecon & Radnor Suckler Calf Rearing Association for some 17 years. He has represented the British Wool Marketing Board for South Wales.

Mr T Gwyn Anthony of Bridgend became an Associate in January 2012 for his submission ‘Lifetime of Changes in Farming’.

Gwyn was awarded an MBE for services to agriculture over twenty years ago and has continued to be a leading light in this discipline. Under his management, the farm with a highly successful dairy herd and flock of sheep, has been a beacon to farmers locally and further afield.

Gwyn has continued his lifelong links with the YFC movement, a regular attendee at County Rally using the farm’s cattle and sheep for stock judging competitions.

Mr John R Owen of Conwy became an Associate in November 2011 for his submission ‘Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’.

John is Chair of the NFU Cymru Less Favoured Area and is a member of the NFU Cymru Council and also represents his county of Mid Gwynedd. He has been a past county chair and chair of trustees of NFU county branches. He also carries out sterling work during the Royal Welsh Show as the Show President’s escort.

John and his family have in the last few years bred a very successful flock of Beltex sheep and have been prize winners at local and national shows. He is in much demand as a judge and has hosted several visits to his farm not only to inspect his hill flock by his now noted Beltex flock. Government Ministers have also visited his farm to witness at first hand the challenges with which hill farmers face and he is participating in the ‘Glastir Scheme’ to show the benefits of farming in an environmentally sensitive area.

“As always, the standard of submissions was extremely high and CARAS Wales and the National Moderator’s Panels are pleased to acknowledge how fortunate the Welsh agricultural industry is to have such influential and enthusiastic leaders.” says Mr Cyril Davies, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society representative on the CARAS council and a member of the National Moderator’s Panel.

“We are always honoured to bestow such worthy applicants with CARAS awards and very much hope that they enjoyed the awards ceremony and reception held yesterday (Tuesday 25 July) at the Royal Welsh Show.”

For more information please visit: www.rwas.wales

July 2017 Update 8

Royal Welsh Gold Medal for David Lewis

Royal Welsh Agricultural Society each year presents a series of honorary awards to people who have given exceptional service to the society, mainly in a voluntary capacity, and in many cases for well over 30 years.

On Monday 24 July 2017 a total of ten honorary awards were presented at an award ceremony on the first day of the Royal Welsh Show. These included one honorary life membership, seven honorary life governorships, one honorary life vice-presidency and, for the first time since 2013, a gold medal.

Having dutifully officiated the award ceremony for the other nine very worthy recipients, Mr David Lewis was taken-aback with a surprise announcement from the society’s Vice Chair of Council, Mr Cyril Davies, that there was another accolade to be presented.

“Mr David Lewis is one of the only people who has held all of the highest offices within the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society since becoming a member in 1976.” began Mr Davies.

“In addition to being one of our principal cattle commentators for over 40 years and last year judging the prestigious Team of Five, David has held the positions of Chairman of the Board of Director’s and now Chair of Council. He was President in 2005, when Carmarthenshire were the feature county last, so it seems fitting that we acknowledge David’s achievements and outstanding contribution, in this, Carmarthenshire’s year.

“David’s roots are firmly fixed within Welsh Rural and cultural life. His family founded Gomer Publishing in Llandysul and he is a well-known auctioneer and Charolais Cattle Breeder. He has also held high office as Chair of the Charolais Society.

“David’s experience and knowledge has stood the Society in good stead for many years and I know that his wise counsel is appreciated by all.

“There is much that can be said about the contribution David has made to the society. He is a Fellow of CARAS and Honorary Life Vice President, however the society would like to take that one step further in Carmarthenshire’s year in recognition of his outstanding and continued contribution by awarding the Society’s highest honour – The Gold Medal.”

Given in recognition of outstanding contribution to Welsh agriculture, the very first gold medal was awarded back in 1957 to Professor Thomas James Jenkin, a director of the then Welsh Plant Breeding Station and chairman of the National Institute of Agricultural Botany in Cambridge. A farmer’s son from Maenclochog, Pembrokeshire, Professor Jenkins became a scientist of great distinction and a pioneer in grassland research.

The award was introduced following one of the recommendations from a ‘working party’ set up in the early 50’s by the society to examine the society’s objectives and to recommend further courses of action to ensure the society played a more effective part in influencing progressive agricultural policy in Wales going forward.

Other recipients of the society’s honorary awards are:

Honorary Life Vice-Presidency

Mrs Marjorie Evans

Marjorie has supported the society for many years, in particular as Senior Steward with the very popular Sheeptacular, together with her husband Llewelyn Evans. Marjorie also assists with Moliant y Maes.

Honorary Life Governorship

Mrs Carol Thomas

Carol has supported the society for many years and is currently a Chief Steward in the Catering and also Chief Steward (Awards) in the Produce and Handicrafts sections. In addition to other duties, Carol also writes out all of the section award cards. Carol has been actively involved in at least three Glamorgan Feature County years in 1993, 1999 and 2009. Carol is also very active within the County of Glamorgan.

Mr D Ifor Davies

Ifor, from Carmarthenshire, has stewarded in the Holstein Cattle section since 1974, some 43 years. He is a keen supporter of Carmarthenshire’s Feature County and has been personally involved as an excellent fundraiser in a number of fundraising campaigns, including this very successful year.

Mr Roger Nock

Roger Nock has recently stood down as Assistant Honorary Director of the Society’s very successful Forestry Section after 12 years in the role. Roger has brought his knowledge and contacts from a career in forestry to improve and develop the section. Roger will continue as Chair of the Forestry Committee and will also continue to steward in the Spring Festival and Winter Fair.

Mr Lyn Richards

Lyn has decided to step down as Announcer/ Commentator within the Pig Section. A role he has carried out with style for many years and is regarded as one of the voices of the show.

Lyn has been very proactive as part of the Carmarthenshire Feature year, particularly within the Northern Area Committee. He is a council member.

Mrs Audrey Lewis

Audrey has worked for the Society for over 30 years, most recently as the society’s Sponsorship Officer, a role which she had developed over many years. Sponsorship continues to be a strong element of the society’s successful model and we are grateful to Audrey for her contribution and support during her long career.

Mr Brian Jones

Brian has stewarded in the Shearing Section since 1980 and held the position of Chief Steward. He is an active member of the shearing committee, having been a previous chair and vice chair. Brian was involved in the organisation of the 1994 and 2010 Golden Shears, World Shearing and Wool handling Championships and the All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships held in Breconshire last year. He is a highly respected Shearing and Wool handling and Shearing judge and a member of the Breconshire Advisory Committee.

Mr Bryan S Williams

Bryan, like the previous Brian, has been involved in the Shearing Section since the early 1980’s. In addition to being a steward, Bryan is a well-respected Wool handling and Shearing Judge, having judged at world level. He was the instigator of the Wool handling competition and Honorary Life Member of the Golden Shears World Council. Bryan was also a previous manager of the Welsh Shearing and Wool Handling Team

Honorary life membership

Mrs Dilys Morgan

Dilys started out as a general steward within the Produce and Handicraft section and now holds the position of Senior Sectional Steward, particularly responsible for the Junior Cookery Section. Dilys is also a keen exhibitor.

“We are always grateful for the hard work and commitment from all the stewards and volunteers involved with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society. In excess of 1,500 people give up their time to sit on committees, join the county advisory groups, fundraise and help with the society events, and we are well aware that this is what makes our show so special.” said Steve Hughson, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Chief Executive.

“The presentation of our honorary society awards is a way for us to show our appreciation to those that have given exceptional service to the society for many years. It is this commitment and generosity which make the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society so successful.

“This year is particularly special, as it is not often that a prestigious Royal Welsh Gold Medal is presented. Recognising the extraordinary contribution that David has made to Welsh agriculture is a privilege that everyone here at the society is delighted in.”

July 2017 Update 7

Royal Welsh announces winner of Sir Bryner Jones Award

Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s flagship accolade, the Sir Bryner Jones Memorial Award is highly coveted every year.

The winner of this year’s award has bene kept under wraps until today, (Monday 24 July), the first day of the Royal Welsh Show, creating a real sense of excitement and anticipation that befits such a prestigious award.

This year awarded to the person in Wales who has made, and continues to make, an exceptional contribution to the Dairy Industry in Wales.

With all three finalists and their families eagerly awaiting to hear who had won, the society’s chair of council, Mr David Lewis announced that the winner of the 2017 Sir Bryner Jones Award is Mr Laurence R Harris of Ffosyficer, Abercych, Boncath, Pembrokeshire.

Since taking over the family farm in 1975, Mr Harris and his wife have developed a major family dairy business. They now organically farm a total of 3,000 acres with 650 milking cows, young stock, beef cattle sired by home bred Hereford bulls and a 2,000 head sheep flock.

In 2002 the business moved into contract milk processing and specialist milk drinks sold in convenience packs, under the product name Daioni. The milk is sold through to OMSCO Co-op (The Organic Milk Suppliers Co-Operative) where Mr Harris has been a member since 2002. Daioni products are a worldwide recognised brand. Daioni UHT organic milk products are sold for coffee in Pret a Manger outlets in Hong Kong and recently introduced into all French Pret a Manger Coffee Shops.

Originally, all UHT milk processing was carried out in Wales, but since 2015 the processing and preparation of the UHT Daioni product now takes place by using milk from OMSCO organic supplies at Credition, Devon. The result of all this development is a business system with Trioni Ltd, the controlling company with Mr Harris as Chairman and his wife Eira. Branded organic milk products are sold by Daioni Wales to UK outlets and Daioni Hong Kong Ltd, with son Ben as Chairman, and selling into Hong Kong, Shanghai and Vietnam. Other Daioni UHT products are exported to Middle East, United Arab Emirates, and recently into France. In addition, 1 million litres of Daioni fresh organic milk is sold via numerous outlets across Wales.

Thus, from the original farm activity in 1975 the farm and resulting dairy business now operates worldwide with a turnover in excess £4,500,000.

On receiving his award, Mr Harris said “It’s a great honour to receive such an award, especially when you see the quality of the other finalists. I have always been a team player, and I just represent the team. I would like to thank the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and the judges, it was a difficult job for them!”

Sir Bryner Jones helped shape the direction of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for 50 years. He was head of the Department of Agriculture and Aberystwyth College in 1907 and went on to be one of the leading agricultural education figures in Wales. He was a person of influence in Welsh Agriculture, becoming both Commissioner and Chair of the Agricultural Council for Wales and subsequently became Welsh Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Sir Bryner Jones, who received a Knighthood in 1947, was the Royal Welsh Honorary Show Director from 1908 – 10 and was the society’s Chairman of Council from 1944 – 53. He became the society’s President in 1954, in the society’s 50th year and tragically died in the December of this year.

The first Sir Bryner Jones award was presented in 1957 by his daughter and has been made annually to someone from a different branch of the farming industry who has reached the highest level of achievement in the chosen sector.

July 2017 Update 6

Royal Welsh Show 2017 opened by Carmarthenshire duo

The sunshine came out, along with the crowds today (24 July) for the first day of the 2017 Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

The show was officially opened by Mr David Gravell (Gravell’s Kidwelly), a renowned and well respected Carmarthenshire businessman who has had a long association with the Royal Welsh Show, Mr Arwel Jones, a successful Carmarthenshire farmer, regular exhibitor of the show and current Chair of Wales YFC.

During his address, Mr David Gravell elaborated on his family’s business commitment to promoting the Welsh language and people by sponsoring and supporting communities, clubs and organisations such as the Royal Welsh Show. “Our investment in business and these events are great at creating an identity for Wales and this identity will allow Wales to be sold to the World.”

Following the opening ceremony saw the official opening of the brand new climbing poles by local and national rugby hero, Dan Lydiate. The new poles had been replaced just in-time for this year’s show to ensure that the competitors have the best possible conditions for an exciting four-days of competitions.

Elsewhere on the showground, there was the official opening of the first phase of the society’s Water Project, funded by the 2016 Meirionnydd Feature County. The first phase of the project includes the installation of a borehole, a 280m3 storage tank, state of the art pumping station and a fully automatic irrigation system for the main ring which is fully operational. Work on the next phase of the project will begin after the show and will concentrate on providing water for the washing out buildings and lorries and using grey water in all the toilets on site.

Work to complete groundworks, renovate and replace existing stables as part of the Royal Welsh Equine Project are well underway, the initial phase of this highly anticipated Equine Project, funded by the 2015 Gwent Feature County, was also officially opened today. With over 3,000 horses entered at the show, together with the strength of the horse sections at our Winter Fair and Spring Festival, the importance of horses is fully understood by the society and we are delighted that the current Feature County of Carmarthenshire are continuing to supporting this project.

Alongside the competitions and excitement of the opening day, this year runs a very serious business focused undercurrent to the show. In these changing times,

“Since the society’s formation in 1904, the agricultural industry has gone through significant change and faced a number of challenges. Despite these changing times, the industry has demonstrated its ability innovate, adapt and overcome, demonstrating its resilience.” says John Davies, Chair of the Board of Directors

“Facing the impending withdrawal from the European Union, this will accelerate the pace of change and demands upon the industry. The Roya Welsh Show illustrates the worth of the wider agricultural industry, celebrating and combining all elements of food and farming in one place.

“The show forms the perfect platform for organisations and stakeholders to come together. Today we have been honoured to be able to play a role in facilitating discussions which affect the future of Welsh agriculture and the rural economy between some very influential individuals and organisations.”

July 2017 Update 5

Visitors to the Royal Welsh Show have the opportunity to win a £50 food hamper – by saying cheese! Dragon cheese, the Welsh cheese and butter brand made by South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) is offering all visitors to the show the opportunity to enter their simple competition.

All people need to do is go to the Dragon / South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) stand 8 in the Food Hall, take a selfie and share online using the hashtag #SaycheeseforDragoncheese. There will be lots of props to inspire and help create that picture-perfect shot. The winner will be chosen after the show and will receive a hamper filled to the brim with Dragon’s award-winning cheese and some all-important cheese accompaniments too.

Alan Wyn Jones, Managing Director said “We wanted to do something fun at the show this year and what better way than to say cheese for a selfie! The hamper will be a fantastic prize for a cheese-lover as Dragon cheeses are wide ranging from young, mild Cheddars through to a tasty Vintage as well as traditional Caerphilly. We even make a robust Reduced Fat Cheddar and Cheddar with Leek. We hope that lots of people join in and we are looking forward to seeing their selfie creations.”

The Royal Welsh Show is held at the showground at Llanwedd 24 – 27 July 2017.

For more information about South Caernarfon Creameries visit: www.sccwales.co.uk

Or for more information about The Royal Welsh Show visit: www.rwas.wales

July 2017 Update 4

Visitors to this year’s Royal Welsh Agricultural Show can discover fun and adventure at Carmarthenshire’s marquee.

As this year’s host county at the Royal Welsh, Carmarthenshire is planning a range of activities, entertainment, news and information throughout the event.

The county council will have a marquee on Avenue D, with something different to offer each day of the show.

Along with the launch of a different development each day, there will be an assortment of activities at the marquee.

They include toddle bikes; demonstrations; crazy golf; selfie frames; clog dancing; art and crafts; flower arranging;

Hi-tech attractions include robots from the Swansea Bay City Deal and VR headsets to experience developments in the county.

Visits by S4C children’s characters and Actif mascots will also take place, along with a one-man theatre show to promote the Year of Legends, portraying Lord Rhys who was the ruler of the kingdom of Deheubarth in South Wales from 1155 to 1197.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Show will be held on July 24 – 27 at the showground in Llanelwedd. Along with livestock competitions, the show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of entertainment, attractions and displays.

Council Leader Cllr Emlyn Dole said: “The Royal Welsh Agricultural Show is a prestigious annual event which we are delighted to host this year.

“We’ll be celebrating and showcasing developments and services in Carmarthenshire including the Tywi Valley Cycle Path, the Year of Legends and many others.

“Come and visit us on Avenue D for entertainment, activities, news and information!”

July 2017 Update 3

Eleven agricultural workers from across Wales, who together have notched up a remarkable 479 years of service, will receive a Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Long Service Medal in recognition of their length of service to the agricultural industry at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

The recipients of this year’s Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Long Service medals are:

Evan Erfyl Astley, aged 59 of Talybont, Aberystwyth who has worked for John & Tia Jones from Darowen Machynlleth for 40 years.

Geraint Evans, aged 58 of Trebersed, Travellers Rest, Carmarthenshire, who has worked within the industry for 40 years, most recently for David & Rosemary Jones from Trellech / Travellers Rest for 33 years.

David Afon Griffiths, aged 64 of Llandefalle, Brecon who has worked got David Evans Bevan from Llandefalle, Brecon for 46 years.

Dewi Elwy Griffiths, aged 56 of Colomendy, Dinbych who has worked for Richard & John Mars Jones from Llannefydd, Dinbych for 40 years.

Robert Henry Griffiths, aged 72 of The Rhadyr, Usk, Monmouthshire who has worked within the industry for 53 years, most recently for Usk College of Agriculture for 38 years.

Ronnie Jones, aged 69 of Abermeurig, Lampeter who has worked within the industry for 42 years, most recently for Greens Agri Ltd/LAS Agri Ltd in Lampeter for 20 years.

Alcwyn Rees, aged 62 of Bancyfelin, Carmarthen who has worked within the industry for 46 years, most recently for the late John & Joyce Thomas, Bancyfelin, Carmarthen for 31 years.

Brian Wynne Roberts, aged 56 of Ruthin, Denbighshire who has worked for Lloyd Bros in Ruthin, Denbighshire for 40 years.

Trefor Aled Roberts, aged 65 of Llansannan, Denbighshire who has worked within the industry for 46 years, most recently for Arthur Evans from Abergele, Clwyd for six years.

Christine Skyrme, aged 57 of Talgarth, Brecon who has worked for the Brecknock Federation YFC Office, Brecon for 40 years.

Peter Thomas, aged 60 of Llangennech, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire who has worked for Thomas Partners from Llangennech, Llanelli for 46 years.

July 2017 Update 2

The 2017 all Wales clamp and big bale silage competitions run by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and the Federation of Welsh Grassland Societies, has again seen some top quality silage produced by many of the best silage growers from across Wales.

Silage is key to the production of meat and milk on many Welsh farms, and the competition run by the Royal Welsh is one of the most contested in the industry.



All Wales Clamp Silage Competition

The winner of the clamp competition, sponsored by Wynnstay Group PLC and supported by Agri Lloyd International Ltd, is William Lawrence of Penycwm, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, a member of North Pembrokeshire Grassland Society.

This competition is open to all members of the 20 Welsh grassland societies. Five regional finalists then went through to the All Wales final which this year was judged by technical judge, John Evans, industry sponsor, Dr Huw McConochie and the 2016 winner, Richard Phillips. Whilst the quality of the silage is a key factor, the judges also visit each farm to assess clamp management and feeding practices amongst other efficiency markers.

Mr Lawrence’s winning silage was made predominantly from intermediate and late heading ryegrasses mixtures diploid and tetraploid. It analysed out at DM 30.2%, D-value 75.5%, ME 12.1 MJ/kg DM, and CP 16.1%.

Mr Lawrence runs a 300 cow dairy herd with an average milk yield of 6285 litres/cow, butterfat 4.17 % and protein, 3.42 %. He also rears 150 beef cattle each year sold at 18-24 months and there is 170ha of Arable and 15ha of Lucerne grown on the 408ha (1008 acre) south-west facing unit, 250ft above sea level.

Last year, 73ha of grassland were taken for first cut, 61ha for second and 16ha for third cut. First cut was made on 12 May, second cut on 23 June and third cut on 11 August, giving a total tonnage of 2940t fresh weight (5.9t DM/ha @30.2%DM). Grass was wilted for 36-48hrs and an additive used. There was also a further 800t of dry cow forage and 750t of other forage grown.

Runner up, Gerald W Watkin is a member of Aberystwyth Grassland Society. His silage analysed out at: DM 31.2%, D-value 77.1, ME 12.3 MJ/kg DM, CP 12.6%. Mr Watkins farm is 480 acres, which is 60 acres of arable forage crops and the rest down to grass, and altitude is 250ft asl with southerly aspect. Mr Watkins milks 275 cows and there is a flock of 375 ewes. The dairy herd averages 8696 litres/cow, butterfat 3.96% and 3.21% for protein. Three cuts were taken over an area of 183 acres and a fourth cut over 50 acres.

The All Wales Clamp Silage competition has been running since 1979.

All Wales Big Bale Competition

The winner of the big bale competition, sponsored by BPI Agriculture (Silotite), is Paul Williams of Nebo, Llanrwst, Conwy, a member of Aberconwy Grassland Society.

The All Wales Big Bale competition has become very popular since its inception in 1996. It is open to all members of the 20 Welsh grassland societies, and has become a very challenging competition to win. This year’s competition was judged by a panel of three: Stuart Anthony, Gwyn Parry and Dr Dave Davies of Silage Solutions.

On his farm, Mr Williams runs 45 suckler cows and 550 ewes on 310 acres of grassland, which is 900ft above sea level. The winning silage was from a single cut taken first week of July and wilted for 24 hours before being baled. Other than the mowing, the operation was carried out by contactors. The silage analysis showed: 31.4% DM, D Value 65.0, ME 10.4 MJ/kg CP 15.4%, pH 4.9.

Joint runners up are Keith Williams from Spittal, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, a member of North Pembrokeshire Grassland Society and Andrew Lewis from Newport, Pembrokeshire, a member of Cardigan and District Grassland Society.

Mr Keith Williams runs 92 bulling and in calf dairy heifers on his 190-acre farm along with up to 850 tack store lambs over winter. Four cuts of silage were taken: 7 May, 15 June, 1 August and 14 September, allowed to wilt for 48-60 hours before being baled. The silage entered into the competition analysed out at: DM 53.7%, D Value 72.4, ME 11.6 MJ/kg, CP 10.4%, pH 5.0.

Mr Lewis runs 90 dairy cows and 1230 ewes plus followers/replacements on his 400 acre unit. Two cuts are taken between June and August. Crop is wilted for 24hrs. The silage analysis was: DM 23.8%, D Value 66.0, ME 10.6 MJ/kg, CP 15.2%, pH 4.6.

Lead judge Dave Davies commented: “All finalists this season were very close in many aspects of their silage production. All were using six layers of wrap and fully focused on storage quality of their bales. No visible waste was seen on any of the bales we opened. It was therefore agreed that we had joint runners-up when the whole system and process was compared.

“However, the winner, Mr Paul Williams, impressed us greatly with the efficiency of his system and meeting the requirements of the livestock. He monitored the performance of the stock, selecting the genetics of his breeding flock to suit the system and adopting dairy cow electronic technology for his suckler cow herd.

“This improved utilization of the forages, improved conception rates and the overall efficiency on the farm. This made him an obvious standout winner of a good group of competitors.”

July 2017 Update

With the theme of shepherding skills, the winner of this year’s Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Dr Emrys Evans Award is Mr Dewi Jenkins from Talybont, Ceredigion.

This year there were seven candidates for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Dr Emrys Evan Award, kindly sponsored by Harrison Clark Rickerbys Limited, all of whom were assessed on their skills in animal husbandry, veterinary record keeping, shearing ability, working with sheepdogs, preparing sheep for market/shows etc.

“It was a pleasure to go around Wales and meet so many young shepherds who were totally focused on improving the performance of their flocks. Many experimenting in cross breeding in their performance of ewe and ram selection. We saw those who cared for large flocks and those with small flocks. It was a difficult task seeing such a variety of systems and breeding to choose a winner.” remarked judges, Alun Evans CBE DL FRAgS and Martin Sivill.

Despite the difficult task, the judges were unanimous in their decision to name Mr Jenkins as this year’s winner. “His shepherding skills were exceptional.” said the judges “He must rank as one of the best breeder and trainer of sheepdogs in Wales. This is reflected in his success at sheepdog sales, commanding very high prices at home and at sales in Skipton and Bala. He delights in training young sheepdogs, and it was a pleasure to see him working one.”

Mr Jenkins is also a show winner with this Welsh Mountain Sheep winning at local shows, county shows, and winning the Supreme Championship at the Royal Welsh Show and he prepares all his animals himself. His well respected flock produces breeding rams which go on to command high prices at sales, with the highest average price two years running, showing that they are very much in demand.

An accomplished shearer, Mr Jenkins shears his own 800 ewe flock as well as flocks on neighbouring farms. He enters shearing competitions at shows and for the last two years has reached the final of the Intermediate Class at the Royal Welsh Show.

A certificate and medal will be presented on Monday 24 July at the Royal Welsh Show in memory of Dr Emrys Evans, a Royal Welsh gold medalist and chairman of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s board of directors, who died on the eve of the centenary show in 2004

June 2017 Update 4

Standing over 30m high, the two iconic climbing poles in the middle of the forestry section of the Royal Welsh Showground, are hard to miss.

Being one of the most popular contests at the Royal Welsh show, the pole-climbers demonstrate nerves of steel along with an amazing amount of strength and agility to compete against each other, and the clock, to see how quickly they can reach the top.

However, it is important for the safety of the climbers and integrity of the competitions for the poles to be kept in tip-top condition and changed when necessary. The current poles have been in-situ since 2009 and in the next few days, we will be replacing them in time for this year’s show, a logistical task which requires plenty of preparation and hard work!

Two huge Douglas Fir trees from a Natural Resources Wales managed forest near Pantperthog, Machynlleth, have already been felled with the support of Tillhill Forestry. However, getting them to the showground required an operation planned with military precision.

The journey from Pantperthog to the Royal Welsh Show forestry section is a huge logistical challenge involving help and support from Natural Resources Wales, Dyfed Powys Police and the Highways Agency. Starting early yesterday morning, Sunday 25 June, the new poles were loaded onto an articulated, rear-steer lorry and driven the 90 plus miles from the forest to Llanelwedd by Kieron M Owen Transport Ltd, along with a full abnormal-load police entourage.

Now at the showground, the poles are all ready for the next part of the challenge where they will be hoisted into position with an enormous crane from Davies Crane Hire and buried 5m into the ground with the help of J A Morgan Groundworks, before being finally secured into place with a series of tension wires. A huge feat of engineering!

“For many, the sight of the climbing poles is synonymous with the Royal Welsh Show” says new Honorary Assistant Director for Forestry, Iwan Lloyd-Williams “The crowds always flock to watch the climbers in actions throughout the week and we are always thrilled with the calibre of contestants competing in our competitions.

“It is vital that we ensure the best possible conditions for our competitors and have pulled out all the stops to make sure the poles get replaced ready for another exciting four-days of events at this year’s show.

“We would like to extend our thanks to all the other organisations and contractors who have helped to make this possible.”

June 2017 Update 3

“We are committed to maintaining resilience and building a strong future in a rapidly changing world.” said Mr John T Davies in his address to members at the Annual General Meeting of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society on 14th June.

Hosted by this year’s Feature County of Carmarthenshire at the beautiful home of this year’s president, Mr Brian Jones MBE FRAgS, the 2017 AGM looked back on another successful year, and forward to this year’s Royal Welsh Show, only a few short weeks away.

In an uncertain and changing landscape, both politically and financially, members attending the AGM were reassured to hear that the society recognise the need to understand and embrace the challenges. “Our destiny is in our hands. Destiny is not a matter of chance, it’s a matter of choice. It is not to be waited for, but to be achieved.” stated Mr Davies.

The annual financial statement for the society presented to the members confirmed a reduced surplus, which continues to reinforce the importance of managing costs in a challenging time. Despite this, we are still committed to our strategy of long-term investment of the site to ensure it is fit for purpose, improving infrastructure and adopting new technologies, enabling us to work smarter.

“We must ensure a sustainable future, financial stability and longevity by maximising opportunities to create new income streams.” continued Mr Davies. “By working with organisations such as Visit Wales and the major events team at Welsh Government, we are clearly putting our showground on the national map as an event destination”.

Once again the unwavering support and incredible fundraising efforts of our feature counties was recognised. Thanks was given to Meirionnydd, the 2016 feature county, whose incredible £235,000 has been put towards installing a much needed private water scheme, allowing us to be more efficient with our water usage and saving a significant amount of our water bill.

June 2017 Update 2

As one of the pinnacle events in the British agricultural calendar, the annual Royal Welsh Show is an action-packed event with four-days of exciting competitions, livestock, forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink, a 12-hour programme of non-stop entertainment, attractions, displays and much more… the list goes on!

When and where?

24 – 27 July 2017 at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells

The show is held every July at the beautiful Royal Welsh showground, nestled in the picturesque countryside of Mid-Wales.

For some it’s an annual pilgrimage for the whole week, for others it’s a day out to remember each year… but, surprisingly, there are some who have never had the ‘Royal Welsh Experience’. We know! It’s hard to believe. So, with only six weeks to go, here are just a few reasons why you should visit…

1. Animals galore

With over 8,000 livestock entries, the animals are one of the main attractions at the show each year. Exhibitors travel from far and wide to bring their potential prize winning animals to the show with expectations of returning home with a highly sought-after Royal Welsh rosette. There will be plenty of opportunities to watch the judging and displays and to also get up close and personal with a huge variety of animals, including; horses, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits, chickens, pets, and even some snakes and spiders!

2. Noise, speed and danger

With an exciting 12-hour programme of entertainment each day, you’ll be kept busy all day long. The show is bigger and better than you could ever imagine with non-stop action in the main ring from the minute you arrive at the showground.

Whether you are attracted to the majestic horses, the impressive livestock displays or the thrill and danger of the displays, there is something for everyone to enjoy. All the entertainment, attractions and displays are included in your ticket price, so come along and make some unforgettable memories

3. The Flying Frenchman

Known as “The Flying Frenchman,” Lorenzo the International Horse Display is joining us at the show from his home town of Saintes Maries de la Mer in southern France.

You will be treated to an incredible display of dare-devil stunts which includes flying over a series of jumps while standing on the backs of several of his stunning horses! His show, which is a demonstration of incredible skill and control, will have you biting your nails and holding your breath in suspense and anticipation!

4. The Kangaroo Kid

Daring tricks, amazing wheelies and spectacular jumps! A thrilling performance by world class Australian stuntmen. With their incredible skills and nail-biting tricks, the daring-duo will hurtle around the main ring on their quad bikes, keeping you on the edge of your seat throughout the seriously exciting performance!

5. Jumping out of a plane!

Joining us for the first time will be the amazing RAF HAWKS Parachute Display Team. All taking time out of their busy active duties in the RAF, the team will be flying from Swansea to jump into the main ring on the first three days of the show. Once landed, you will be welcomed into the ring to meet the team in person.

6. Quack Pack

The combination of clever Border Collies with cheeky Indian Runner ducks makes a highly interactive and humorous display. You’ll be able to join Meirion and his trusted quack pack in the ring for a chance to get hands-on with the display.

7. Free parking

Visitors can enjoy easy, quick and hassle-free parking with our superb park and ride service – just what you need after your journey to beautiful Powys.

8. Shopping, shopping and more shopping!

You really will be able to shop until you drop with over 1,000 tradestands at this year’s Royal Welsh Show. There will be plenty of opportunities to treat yourself as you enjoy a stroll through our shopping avenues and marquees. From clothing to tractors, livestock equipment to jewellery, artisan gifts to furniture, plus lots more! And don’t worry about having to carry it about all day… we have dedicated ‘shopping crèches’ where you can leave your precious purchases until you’re ready to go home.

9. Food & Drink

When it’s time for a spot of lunch or if you fancy a tasty treat, just follow your nose. You’ll not be left disappointed with so many opportunities to enjoy mouth-watering experiences around the showground. Whether it’s in our Food Hall, Festival of Food Marquee, Farmers market or from one of the many food outlets, you will be surrounded by tempting tasters produced from Wales and further afield.

10. Big, shiny tractors

It’s every little (and big) boys (and girls!) dream. Avenues and avenues of the latest, high-tech machinery on display. Whether it’s a new quad bike, a shiny new tractor, a state-of-the-art combine harvester or a new horse box, the range of kit at the show is huge. Enjoy a browse and take a seat on some seriously impressive equipment!

11. Shearing

Undoubtedly one of the most popular places to be during the four-days of the show is the Meirion Shearing Centre. Make sure you lend your voice to the national anthems as you watch as the Welsh Team compete in test matches against the national teams from England, Scotland, France, New Zealand. The incredible atmosphere and the noise from the thousands of cheering supporters raise the roof while the skillful shearers from across the world battle through a packed schedule of competitions.

12. Sports Village

Bring the kids along to enjoy our Sports village. There will be plenty to keep you, and them, entertained with rugby, football, golf, trampolining, judo, netball, tennis, cricket and more. You might even get the chance to meet representatives from the Scarlets, Cardiff Blues and Ospreys teams!

13. Horticulture

For the green-fingered amongst us, our horticulture marquee will be your perfect idyll. Packed to the brim with an impressive range of plants, vegetables and floral art displays, competitions, trade stands, workshops, on-stage demonstrations and talks, children’s gardening competitions, the Welsh National Honey Show and lots more!

14. Competitions

We’re an agricultural show, first and foremost, but it’s plain to see from thousands of competitions held throughout the four-days that there is something for everyone:

– Livestock, shearing and woolhandling

– School arts, gardening and photography

– Homecrafts, cookery, produce and handicrafts

– Dairy produce, cheese, butter, ice-cream

– Welsh National Honey Show

– Pets, rabbits and guinea pigs

– Woodlands, treefelling and woodchopping

– Poultry and pigeons

– Horticulture and floral art

– Farriery, ironwork and jewellery

– Tug of war

– Grassland, silage and farm buildings

Impressed yet? The list goes on…

15. Join 14,000 party-goers in the Young Peoples Village

Running alongside the Royal Welsh Show, the Young People Village attracts over 4,000 campers and 14,000 party-goers as Wales YFC hosts the biggest festival in Mid Wales.

Excited revellers can join in with the fun from the Saturday before the show and be entertained each night by a host of local and national stars, from up and coming Welsh bands to Radio 1 DJ’s, including Greg James. Check out their website for more info

So what are you waiting for?

For more details or to buy your tickets today, visit www.rwas.wales

June 2017 Update

A legendary challenge has been set for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Chief Executive Steve Hughson and his assistant Aled Jones to celebrate that Carmarthenshire is this year’s feature county at the show.

On Saturday June 17 Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Chief Executive Steve Hughson and his assistant Aled Jones will take on the task of climbing nine Carmarthenshire castles and taking a selfie at the highest permitted point for social media.

Organised by Carmarthenshire RWAS Fund Raising Committee, the challenge will see them visiting the Castles of Laugharne, Llansteffan, Kidwelly, Carmarthen, Newcastle Emlyn, Dryslwyn, Dinefwr, Llandovery and Carreg Cennen.

They have also been challenged to walk 7km along the Wales Coast Path between St Clears and Laugharne, paddle coracles on the Tywi and drive a vintage tractor at Carreg Cennen Castle.

The St Clears to Laugharne walk will begin at 9am and the following times are rough guides – Laugharne Castle 10am, Llansteffan Castle 10.30am, Kidwelly Castle 11.30am, Carmarthen Castle 12.30pm after paddling coracles on the Tywi, Newcastle Emlyn Castle 1.45pm, Dryslwyn Castle 2.45pm, Dinefwr Castle 3.45pm, Carreg Cennen Castle 4.45pm and finishing at Llandovery Castle at 6pm.

Carmarthenshire County Council Executive Board Member for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Cllr Peter Hughes Griffiths said: “To commemorate the ‘Year of Legend’ this challenge is a great way to showcase the wealth of myths and legends that Carmarthenshire has to offer.

“We urge spectators to turn up at these locations on the day to show their support for this challenge.”

You can keep up to date with the Carmarthenshire 2017 Feature County fundraising plans on Facebook and Twitter pages: Carmarthenshire 2017 rwas feature county / @Carms2017SirGar

May 2017 Update 3

A fun-filled couple of days has been enjoyed by thousands at the Royal Welsh Spring Festival in Llanelwedd this weekend. A celebration of smallholding and rural life, the Spring Festival is a firm favourite for many in the spring show season.

The weekend was filled with fun, educational have-a-go activities that kept happy visitors entertained throughout the two days. Whether they had a go at mountain biking, handling an exotic animal, learning a circus trick, taking part in stock judging, stepping inside a bee experience tent or milking a cow, it is sure to say that everyone enjoyed all the hands-on activities available throughout the Royal Welsh Spring festival.

With an emphasis on smallholding, the Spring Festival offered knowledge thirsty festival goers the opportunity to benefit from a huge array of free workshops, talks, question and answer sessions, demonstrations and displays taking place all weekend. It didn’t matter if it growing vegetables, shearing, treating and vaccinating pigs, keeping chickens, managing woodlands, or many other topics and skills, there were opportunities for everyone to learn something.

“We are thrilled with how much everyone enjoyed the first Royal Welsh event of 2017.” Said Kay Spencer, Spring Festival Director. “The visitors have come out in force, got stuck into all the have-a-go activities and fully embraced the ethos of the event… a celebration of smallholding and rural life.

“With tradestands reporting a brisk trade and visitors revelling in the wonderful friendly festival atmosphere, the weekend has been one to remember.

“You only had to visit the newly expanded music and street food area during the two-days to witness hordes of happy people enjoying the taste treats on offer and the buzz of listening to the live bands, to realise the event has been a success.”

This year saw the return of the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival, which attracted over 1,000 runners from across wales to compete in a series of challenging but scenic trail races, starting and finishing in the showground and taking in the surrounding valleys, fields, woodland tracks and stunning forestry. The successful event, run in conjunction with Run 4 Wales, also incorporated the Welsh Trail Running Championships and Welsh Inter-Regional Trail Running Championships.

Steve Hughson, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, who ran the 10K commented: “the Trail Running Festival is a great edition to the Spring Festival and I’m really happy to see that the numbers more than doubled from our inaugural event two years ago. It’s been wonderful to see so many spectators cheering on the runners as they crossed the finish line and joining in with the festival atmosphere.”

The Spring Festival is the perfect way to kick-start the show season for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, the next major event being the up-coming Royal Welsh Show just nine weeks away, held at the showground in Llanelwedd on 24 – 27 July.



The top results for the weekend are listed below, a full list of competition results will be available on the website shortly: www.rwas.wales

The top results from the weekend:

Champion Sheep

Messrs Dawson & Harmer Wakeham – Lewes, East Sussex

Champion Sheep – Group of Three

Mr T. Russell Davies – Whitland, Carmarthenshire

Champion Cattle

Bernard Llewelyn & Family – Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire

Champion Pig

T & A Smith – Bettws, Newport

Champion Angora Goat

T Rogers – Rhayader, Powys

Champion Dairy Goat, Day 1

Nick Parr – Guildford, Surrey

Champion Dairy Goat, Day 2

Nick Parr – Guildford, Surrey

Champion Breed Pygmy Goat

Jill Osborne – Whitson, Newport

Champion Pet Pygmy Goat

Paul Bufton – Llandrindod Wells, Powys

Champion Boer Goat

Ian Johnson – Ashbourne, Derbyshire

Champion Angora Fleece

C & D Tyler – Crymych, Pembrokeshire

May 2017 Update 2

The Spring Festival taking place at the Royal Welsh showground in Builth Wells at the weekend (20th 21st May) is the place to go if you want to learn about gardening and small-scale food production?

The Spring Festival features an action-packed programme of entertainment, have-a-go educational activities, workshops, displays and performances. Also, for the second year running, Britain’s biggest selling smallholding magazine, Country Smallholding will be running the Speakers Corner segment.

Compered this year by Guardian gardening writer and Country Smallholding regular, Kim Stoddart, it will have an interactive focus with plenty of conversation, Q & A and debate. West Wales resident Kim said; “we’ve got an excellent line-up of experts this year talking about everything from the ins and outs of chicken and pig keeping, through to woodland set up and management. One Planet Living will be taking part in conversation on the realities of sustainable, accessible smallholdings and the practicalities of planning legislation and many of our writers will be on hand to answer questions in the Smallholders’ Question Time session on both days.

It really is an excellent opportunity for smallholders, or anyone thinking about growing some of their own food, or keeping livestock to find out all they need to know. I’ll be doing an interactive Q & A myself on the Sunday, revealing some of my time and money saving tricks and techniques to help put the fun back into a spot of grow-your-own. At the show there will also be the unique opportunity to enter a competition to win one of two places on one of my gardening courses at my smallholding in beautiful West Wales. We hope to see you there!“

The therapeutic benefits of smallholding

Ceredigion resident, Kim Stoddart’s gardening courses are suitable for anyone interested in growing some of their own food, or existing gardeners interested in learning time-saving techniques.

Her courses are being run as part of a new Welsh social enterprise, Green Rocket Futures C.I.C which will be providing support and opportunity for locals on the autistic spectrum. It’s a subject close to Kim’s heart as her 7 year-old son, Arthur has autism and has benefited greatly from the therapeutic benefits of gardening and the great outdoors.

You can find out more about Kim’s gardening courses and social enterprise at www.greenrocketcourses.com.

Speakers Corner timetable

Saturday 20 May

11am Meet the producer – setting up and running an organic veg business with Nathan Richards

12.00 Dogs and smallholdings debate with Country Smallholding magazine regulars.

2pm Meet the producer – Sam Gray on pig keeping and working with restaurants

3pm Everything you could need to know about chicken keeping with media pundit, Andy Cawthray

4pm Smallholders’ Question Time with a range of experts including Tim Tyne.

Sunday 21 May

11am New Sustainable Smallholdings with Erica Thompson from One Planet Council

12pm Smallholders’ Question Time with a range of our experts

1.30pm Woodland set-up and management with Ruth Pybus

2.30pm A smallholder’s tale. Diversification and social media with Francis Nesbitt

3.30pm Guardian gardening journalist, Kim Stoddart reveals grow-your-own time and money saving tricks

You can find out more about the Royal Welsh Spring Festival http://www.rwas.wales/ and Country Smallholding magazine’s Speakers Corner at http://www.rwas.wales/programme-of-free-talks-lectures-and-advice

For any more information or comment on Speakers Corner, gardening or the therapeutic benefits of smallholding life please contact Kim Stoddart kimstoddartgardening@gmail.com. 07796 677178.

he Spring Festival taking place at the Royal Welsh showground in Builth Wells at the weekend (20th 21st May) is the place to go if you want to learn about gardening and small-scale food production?

The Spring Festival features an action-packed programme of entertainment, have-a-go educational activities, workshops, displays and performances. Also, for the second year running, Britain’s biggest selling smallholding magazine, Country Smallholding will be running the Speakers Corner segment.

Compered this year by Guardian gardening writer and Country Smallholding regular, Kim Stoddart, it will have an interactive focus with plenty of conversation, Q & A and debate. West Wales resident Kim said; “we’ve got an excellent line-up of experts this year talking about everything from the ins and outs of chicken and pig keeping, through to woodland set up and management. One Planet Living will be taking part in conversation on the realities of sustainable, accessible smallholdings and the practicalities of planning legislation and many of our writers will be on hand to answer questions in the Smallholders’ Question Time session on both days.

It really is an excellent opportunity for smallholders, or anyone thinking about growing some of their own food, or keeping livestock to find out all they need to know. I’ll be doing an interactive Q & A myself on the Sunday, revealing some of my time and money saving tricks and techniques to help put the fun back into a spot of grow-your-own. At the show there will also be the unique opportunity to enter a competition to win one of two places on one of my gardening courses at my smallholding in beautiful West Wales. We hope to see you there!“

The therapeutic benefits of smallholding

Ceredigion resident, Kim Stoddart’s gardening courses are suitable for anyone interested in growing some of their own food, or existing gardeners interested in learning time-saving techniques.

Her courses are being run as part of a new Welsh social enterprise, Green Rocket Futures C.I.C which will be providing support and opportunity for locals on the autistic spectrum. It’s a subject close to Kim’s heart as her 7 year-old son, Arthur has autism and has benefited greatly from the therapeutic benefits of gardening and the great outdoors.

You can find out more about Kim’s gardening courses and social enterprise at www.greenrocketcourses.com.

Speakers Corner timetable

Saturday 20 May

11am Meet the producer – setting up and running an organic veg business with Nathan Richards

12.00 Dogs and smallholdings debate with Country Smallholding magazine regulars.

2pm Meet the producer – Sam Gray on pig keeping and working with restaurants

3pm Everything you could need to know about chicken keeping with media pundit, Andy Cawthray

4pm Smallholders’ Question Time with a range of experts including Tim Tyne.

Sunday 21 May

11am New Sustainable Smallholdings with Erica Thompson from One Planet Council

12pm Smallholders’ Question Time with a range of our experts

1.30pm Woodland set-up and management with Ruth Pybus

2.30pm A smallholder’s tale. Diversification and social media with Francis Nesbitt

3.30pm Guardian gardening journalist, Kim Stoddart reveals grow-your-own time and money saving tricks

You can find out more about the Royal Welsh Spring Festival http://www.rwas.wales/ and Country Smallholding magazine’s Speakers Corner at http://www.rwas.wales/programme-of-free-talks-lectures-and-advice

For any more information or comment on Speakers Corner, gardening or the therapeutic benefits of smallholding life please contact Kim Stoddart kimstoddartgardening@gmail.com. 07796 677178.

May 2017 Update 1

An evening of music and food at the Royal Welsh, what more could you ask for?

In less than two weeks the Royal Welsh Spring Festival (20 & 21 May 2017) will be in full swing with thousands of happy visitors here at the showground in Llanelwedd, eager to explore everything the weekend-long event has to offer.

This year, the family friendly festival, celebration of smallholding and rural, life is even more appealing with the expanded street food and music area.

Usually full to the brim with speedy shearers from around the world and their cheering supporters, for the upcoming Spring Festival, the Meirion Shearing Centre, in the heart of the festival site, will be transformed into a busy street food and music area.

The large undercover area will be packed will local producers offering an array of tasty treats and gourmet bites, and rather than for sheep, the stage will become a platform for live bands to perform and entertain throughout the weekend.

Making the most of the time of year, the spring like weather (fingers crossed!) and the longer days, the festival will again be open later into the evening, until 8pm, on Saturday 20 May. Once all the hustle and bustle of the busy livestock competitions, action-packed programme of displays and performances, demonstrations and workshops has died down a little, the street food area will burst into life.

So whilst enjoy feasting on the very best artisan food and drink sourced and produced from within Wales and the border counties, you will be able to relax and listen (or get up and dance!) to local bands, including Lucky Pierre, The Sam-Antonio Freeway, Cold Flame, Gruig, The Poor Boys of Worcester, The Troup and McCarthyism.

Kay Spencer, Director of the Spring Festival, is looking forward to the weekend; “Of all our society events, the Spring Festival is the most family orientated and relaxed. It offers the perfect day out and we delighted to be able to stay open later on Saturday meaning our visitors don’t have to rush home before they are ready.”

“At a time of year when we are enjoying the longer, lighter evenings and the prospect of fine weather, we wanted to continue the celebration of rural life into the evening. We very much look forward to inviting you all to stay longer, or coming over to join us, and enjoy a spring evening of music and food with friends.”

The festival will remain open until 8pm on Saturday (5pm on Sunday) with free entry into the showground after 5pm.

For more information, or to get your e-ticket in advance, visit www.rwas.wales Remember, all children aged 16 and under can come to the Spring Festival all day for free.

Radnor Hills water will return to its rural roots at the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival after signing on as official water supplier.

Up to 700 runners will take-on a series of challenging but scenic trail races in the heart of Mid Wales at the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival 2017 on May 21st. Runners competing over half marathon distance, 10K and in the 3K Family Fun Run will all be able to keep themselves hydrated thanks to Radnor Hills, who will be visible along the stunning trail through the heart of the Welsh countryside.

Based in rural Radnorshire, only 28 miles away from the main Royal Welsh Showground, the mid-Wales brand are the official water supplier to the Royal Welsh Show every year. A staggering 230 million bottles of Radnor Hills’ diverse range of mineral water, flavoured spring water, sparkling premium pressés, fruit juices and school compliant drinks were produced on their site last year.

Race organiser Run 4 Wales, Chief Executive, Matt Newman commented: “We are delighted to welcome Radnor Hills on board as official water supplier for the Royal Welsh Running Festival 2017, as we look forward to welcoming runners from far and wide to the stunning Welsh countryside on May 21st.

“Radnor Hills’ local heritage makes them the perfect water partner as they continue to support local events. The scenic trails will see up to 700 runners take-on challenging climbs across different terrains, and Radnor Hills will be on the front-line keeping runners fuelled up.”

The 10km and half marathon races start together with half marathon distance runners running a second lap. The course takes in the climb to Drws Yr Coed house then loops through woodland, fields and trail paths passing through numerous farms and smallholdings with stunning views of the Royal Welsh Showground.

Every entrant will receive a bespoke wooden commemorative medal, technical finishers t-shirt and free entry in the Royal Welsh Spring Festival – a celebration of rural life with entertainment, workshops, livestock, trade stand and a street food quarter – the perfect place to unwind after running the trails.

The event also incorporates The Welsh Trail Running Championships and Welsh Inter-Regional Trail Running Championships.

William Watkins, Managing Director, Radnor Hills commented: “Originating in the heart of the Welsh countryside, it only seems right that Radnor Hills has become water parter to the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival. We hope every single participant gets a flavour of the roots of Radnor Hills as they traverse the trails around the woodlands, fields and paths of the countryside surrounding Builth Wells.

“Radnor Hills is committed to supporting local events and we believe the Royal Welsh Running Festival gives runners from Mid Wales and beyond the opportunity to stay active across different distances.

“We want to wish everyone taking part the best of luck, and we look forward to seeing you along the way.”

The source of Radnor Hills lies in the old county of Radnorshire in Mid Wales. In this very under populated area, the water is able to filter naturally through layers of rock to achieve its exceptional taste and purity. As you enjoy Radnor Hills products you will be consuming one of the natural wonders of Mid Wales.

April 2017 Update

Taking place at the showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells on 21 and 22 May, the Royal Welsh Spring Festival is a fantastic weekend-long celebration of smallholding and rural life.

The two-day Royal Welsh Spring Festival festival, with its action-packed programme of entertainment, have-a-go educational activities, talks, workshops, displays and performances, offers the perfect family day out.

With over 1,300 livestock and horses on display, hundreds of tradestands, the only Premier Open Dog Show held in Wales, children’s activities, a food and drink quarter, the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival, vintage machinery, gardening, auction, country leisure and much more, the event has something for everyone whatever your interest or passion.

To make the most of the spring like weather (fingers crossed!) and the longer days, the Spring Festival will again be open till 8pm on Saturday 20 May.

Once all the hustle and bustle of the day has died down a little, the food and drink quarter will burst into life with live music and performers along with an array of street food stalls and producers selling all manner of delicacies and delights. Why not join us for an enjoyable spring evening of music and food with friends

To make things even better for our visiting families, all children aged 16 and under have FREE entry.

For more information, or to get your early-bird discounted e-ticket, visit www.rwas.wales

March 2017 Update 2

An exciting new event is to be included in this year’s Royal Welsh calendar

The 2017 Muck and Soil Event organised by the Royal Welsh Feature County, will be held at Coleg Sir Gar, Gelli Aur Campus on 24th August, bringing together working demonstrations, trade stands, research plots, information, advice and much more.

The event is being organised by the 2017 Royal Welsh Feature County, Carmarthenshire, as part of their support to the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society in their Feature Year.

There will also be a focus on renewable Energy and Animal Health making sure there will be a wide range of initiatives to interest everyone.

To secure your place at this exciting new event, please complete and return the attached booking form.

The closing date for applications is 1 May 2017.

Chair of the local organising committee, Meirion Owen said: “This new event builds on the success of the Royal Welsh Grassland events and is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the latest thinking and equipment to manage one of our greatest asset – soil. We are delighted to have such a great venue as Gelli Aur and are grateful to John Owen and his team for their support for what I hope will be the first of many such events.”

working demonstrations • tradestands • research plots • renewables

animal health • information & advice • much more

March 2017 Update

Once again the Royal Welsh Spring Festival on 20 and 21 May is gearing up to be the ultimate celebration of smallholding and rural life.

Taking place at the showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells the Royal Welsh Spring Festival is a fantastic two-day event with hundreds of hotly contested competitions, an action-packed programme of entertainment, have-a-go educational activities, workshops and displays.

For many, a trip to the increasingly popular Spring Festival is coupled with a weekend of competitions as they bring along their most prized animal for the chance of going home with a sought-after Royal Welsh title and rosette.

With nearly 400 classes, competitions and special awards for sheep, pigs, goats and cattle, many of which are for traditional, rare and native breeds, the Spring Festival livestock schedule is available on our website from today (1 March 2017). Including a whole new standalone section for Beef Shorthorn classes, young handler competitions, novice sheep showing classes and a chance to have-a-go at stock judging, there’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved.

For those more interested in everything equine, this year’s Spring Festival horse schedule has over 100 classes. As well as the show jumping, working hunters, CHAPS Mid Welsh Regional Show, British Miniature Horse Society, Donkey Breed Society, and Veteran Horse Society classification, there are a number of newly introduced sections for 2017, including heavy horses and Shires, Arabs, Irish Draught, side saddle, hacks and riding horses and a young handler competition.

“Plans for this year’s Royal Welsh Spring Festival are in full swing and we are looking forward to another successful event.” says Kay Spencer, Honorary Spring Festival Director. “New exhibitors are always welcome at the festival and with the large mix of classes available there is something for everyone to get involved with and enjoy.”

Along with the vast number of livestock competitions, visitors will also be able to enjoy the huge range of other attractions and an action-packed programme of events all weekend. There will be a Premier Open Dog Show, gardening area, vintage machinery displays, a dedicated Smallholder Centre, talks, demos, workshops, children’s activities, a Food and Drink Quarter (which will be open late on Saturday evening!), live music, Country Life area, the return of the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival, and much more…

The closing date for both livestock and equine entries is 3 April. For copies of the schedule and entry forms, please visit www.rwas.wales

February 2017 Update 4

To celebrate Valentine’s Day earlier this month we thought we’d share some love with our #LoveRoyalWelsh competition for couples who met at the Royal Welsh.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to this year’s show, people have been posting photos of themselves and their loved one on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #LoveRoyalWelsh.

Social media has been filled with love stories of many happy couples that met at the Royal Welsh Show. The lucky winner of the competition is Jessica Williams and her husband Hugh who have been together 12 years this coming July.

Jessica, originally from Harlech and husband Hugh, originally from Bryncrug, Tywyn, both kept Welsh Black Cattle when they were younger. But with both of them studying away in University their paths never crossed.

This all changed as the couple set eyes on each other in the cattle lines at the Royal Welsh Show in 2005. Although, Hugh always claims he did say hello to Jessica in a Welsh Black Sale before this, but she ignored him as she was too busy looking at Welsh Black Bulls!

Jessica and Hugh’s romance blossomed and the couple got engaged in 2006 and married in Potmeirion in 2009.

In 2013 Jessica gave birth to twins William and Sara, but this didn’t stop the couple from attending the Royal Welsh Show! The couple braved bringing the 4 month old twins for a week’s holiday to the Show. The twins will attend the show for the fifth time this year.

Jessica said “we look forward to getting the caravan ready each year for the Royal Welsh Show and thoroughly enjoy the week’s stay. We enjoy seeing all of the attractions the show has to offer and look forward to attending again this year!”

Are you were one of the couples who met at the Royal Welsh Show and haven’t tied the knot yet? Did you know you can now get married at the Showground? The perfect place to celebrate your special day.

For more information on getting married at the Showground, or just holding your reception here, please visit www.rwas.wales/weddings, call 01982 553683 or email events@rwas.co.uk.

February 2017 Update 3

12 of the Royal Welsh Advisory Committees are currently considering who they will be nominating for four of this year’s Royal Welsh bursaries and awards.

Sir Bryner Jones Memorial Award – Sir Bryner Jones was Agriculture Commissioner for Wales in 1912 and later became Welsh Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture. He shaped the direction of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for 50 years and was president of the society during its golden jubilee year in 1954. The trophy was given to the society in his memory by his daughter in 1957.

The 2017 Sir Bryner Jones Memorial Award will be presented to someone in Wales who has made and continues to make an exceptional contribution to the Dairy Industry in Wales.

Closing date for nominations is 7 April 2017

The Sir Bryner Jones Memorial Award will be presented at the 2017 Royal Welsh Show.

Dr Emrys Evans Award

Dr Emrys Evans was the chairman of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s board of directors. He died in office on the eve of the Royal Welsh centenary show in 2004 and the award was introduced in his memory two years later.

The theme for this year’s Dr Emrys Evans Award is Shepherding Skills. The award will be offered to a person under 35 years of age who lives and works in Wales and who has contributed in an exceptional way to rural skills. The judges will be assessing the candidate’s skills in animal husbandry, veterinary record keeping, shearing ability, working with sheepdogs, preparing sheep for market/shows etc.

Closing date for nominations is 7 April 2017

The Dr Emrys Evans Award will be presented at the 2017 Royal Welsh Show.

John Gittins Memorial Award

The John Gittins Memorial Award was introduced in 2000, in memory of the late John Gittins of Meifod, and is awarded to a person born working or living in Wales who has made an outstanding contribution to the Welsh Sheep Industry.

Closing date for nominations is 2 October 2017

The John Gittins Memorial Award will be presented at the 2017 Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

2018 Oxford Farming Conference Bursary

The Oxford Conference, held annually in early January, is one of the most important of its kind bringing together farmers, politicians, scientists and others to discuss the future development of the agricultural industry.

To qualify for the award candidates must be between 25 and 35 years old and working in a land-based industry.

Closing date for nominations is 2 October 2017

All Royal Welsh Advisory Committees can nominate candidates for this award. The successful candidates will be presented with their bursary at the 2017 Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

February 2017 Update 2

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Royal Welsh thought they would share some love.

Are you one of the many happy couples who have meet at one of our Royal Welsh events? We’d love to know more about your story and you could win a pair of tickets to spend a romantic day together at the 2017 Royal Welsh Show.



All you need to do is post a photo of you and your partner on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, tell us how long you’ve been together and use the hashtag #LoveRoyalWelsh

We’ll automatically enter you into a prize draw to win a pair of tickets to the 2017 Royal Welsh Show, the perfect opportunity to rekindle your love.

Did you know that you can now get married at the showground? For those of you who met and fell in love here and have not already tied the knot, this would be the perfect place to celebrate your special day:

• Choice of venues for small and large wedding parties

• Licenced for wedding ceremonies

• Onsite accommodation for up to 55 guests

• Camping and caravanning facilities

• Lots of free parking

• Idyllic location in the beautiful mid-Wales countryside

• Recommendations, advice and excellent customer service

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society was formed in 1904, and the first show was held in Aberystwyth in the same year.

The Society has come a long way since those early days and the Royal Welsh Show has become an important event in the Welsh calendar attracting some 240,000 people over the course of the four days and is supported by approximately 18,000 staunch members.

For more information on getting married on the showground, or holding your reception here, please call 01982 553683 or email: events@rwas.co.uk

February 2017 Update

Meeting for the first time since the successful two-day event back in November, the Royal Welsh Winter Fair committee gathered yesterday (Monday 6 February) at the showground in Llanelwedd to begin making plans for 2017.

The 48 strong committee and army of other committed volunteers and stewards work tirelessly throughout the year ensuring the Royal Welsh Winter Fair maintains its reputation as one of the finest fatstock shows in Europe.

The first task of the committee was to welcome Alwyn Rees as the new Royal Welsh Winter Fair Chairman. Alwyn takes over as the fourth chairman following the untimely passing of Emyr Lewis who sadly died just a few weeks before the 27th Winter Fair last November.

Alwyn, who farms in Machynlleth, has one of the leading flocks of Welsh Mountain Hill sheep in Wales and his dedication to the industry has resulted in many accolades, including the prestigious John Gittins Memorial Award presented at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair back in 2014.

With his enthusiasm for the industry, Alwyn has previously taken on many roles, including being a member of the Welsh Mountain Hill Sheep society, the chairman of the Meirionnydd Welsh Mountain Hill Sheep Society, council member for Wales for the British Charolais Cattle Society, World Charolais Congress Welsh chairman, a judge of the Welsh Mountain Hill Sheep sections and Supreme Beef Campion at the Royal Welsh Show and Butchers Lamb Hill Breeds section of the Winter Fair. Alwyn was made a fellow of the Council of Awards for Royal Agricultural Societies (CARAS) in 2014 and was the Chairman of the 2016 Royal Welsh Grassland Event being hosted by the Meirionnydd feature county.

‘It is with great pride that I take on the position of chairman, however Emyr has left me some pretty big shoes to fill; a founding member of the original Winter Fair committee, Emyr was instrumental in the running of the Winter Fair since its inception, and as chairman for the past ten years, Emyr made an immense contribution towards the outstanding success of this event” remarked Alwyn as he addressed the committee.

“But I intend to follow in his footsteps and work hard, along with the rest of the committee, to make sure the Royal Welsh Winter Fair continues to go from strength to strength in the future.”

Tickets for the 2017 Royal Welsh Winter Fair are now available to buy online and the pre-show discounted price of £13.

For more information please visit: www.rwas.wales

January 2017 Update 7

Kitson & Sons Butchers is set to beef up this year’s Valentine’s celebrations by serving up meat from some of the best prime cattle in the country (supreme champion at the English Winter Fair, the Royal Welsh Winter Fair and LiveScot) at its three shops in North Yorkshire and Cleveland.

Owner Anthony Kitson created history late last year when buying the overall supreme champion beef cattle at all three of the country’s principal Christmas primestock shows. – the English Winter Fair, the Royal Welsh Winter Fair and LiveScot.

For good measure, he had earlier also secured the champion bullock from the high profile 2016 East of England Smithfield Festival in Peterborough. It is believed to be the first time that an independent family-run retail butchers has achieved this unique four-timer.

Mr Kitson explained: “Having bought a total of 116 prime cattle from across the country for our customers’ 2016 Christmas tables, we decided to retain the four principals until the New Year for our Valentine’s trade.”

They have been further improved by regular customers, the Atkinson family, from Beck Hill Farm, Scorton, who look after cattle for Kitsons and from whom the business also sources prime lambs on a weekly basis.

When viewed together on the hoof, Mr Kitson said he favoured the Welsh champion, but that all changed when it came to the cutting edge of the ground-breaking initiative.

Mr Kitson hosted a visit from LiveScot champion Wilson Peters, from Cuilt in Perthshire, and English Winter Fair champion James May, of Bromsgrove, joined by officials from both organisations. (Thursday, Jan 12)

Following a tour of Kitson & Sons Butchers’ Northallerton shop, the party enjoyed lunch at Thirsk Auction Mart, before journeying to JA Jewitt Meats’ abattoir at Middlestone Moor, Spenymoor, where the four carcases were hanging for inspection.

Armed with butcher’s knife, Mr Kitson then cut into all the carcases and everyone present agreed that they were first-rate. The group, joined by Jewitt’s Michael Jewitt, then compared notes to choose their own personal overall “Great British Beef” champion, awarding the crown to the LiveScot victor, closely followed by the Smithfield, English and Welsh champions.

“To be fair, there wasn’t a lot in it, but when I put the knife through them we all concurred that the Scottish title winner just got the nod because of the colour, lushness and richness of the flesh, coupled with the flecking of the fat, and desirability and saleability of the meat, which is the single most important factor as far as we are concerned.. It just makes you want to eat it,” explained Mr Kitson.

All four champions are now being fully matured to ensure the meat – roasts, steaks and all the other popular cuts – is in perfect eating condition, ahead of going on sale for the Valentine’s trade at Kitson & Sons Butchers’ shops in High Street, Northallerton, Stephenson Way, Stockton-on-Tees, and North End, Hutton Rudby.

Mr Kitson added: “It has been a memorable journey and one thing’s for sure. Our customers can now look forward to savouring some of the best meat that money can buy – and at our normal prices. Let’s call it our Valentine’s treat to lovers – young and not so young – out there!”

Further info on Kitsons:

Kitson & Sons Butchers is one of the north’s longest established butchers, with roots stretching as far back as 1693 to Batley in West Yorkshire and across many generations. Relocating to the north-east, the family first took over a butcher’s shop in Stockton-on-Tees in 1903, with Hutton Rudby following some years later. The Northallerton shop is a more recent addition to the Kitsons’ fold, opening five years ago a stone’s throw from the town’s auction mart.

Kitsons Butchers remains a family-run business, with Anthony Kitson at the helm, supported by his two sons, Henry, aged 25, and 24-year-old Oliver, both university graduates, who are now taking a more hands-on involvement in the day-to-day running of the expanding operation.

Mr Kitson’s sister Beverley is pie-maker in chief, while their mother, Thelma, still runs the books aged 71. Even Mr Kitson’s six-year daughter Ruby gets involved. “She’s our chief taster in charge of quality control!” said Mr Kitson.

For further info, contact Robin Moule, Moule Media, on 01756 794027, mobile 07976 559961.

Anthony Kitson is on 07778 596590 or call the Northallerton shop on 01609 776588.

January 2017 Update 6

Have you started planning your Royal Welsh Show horticulture entries yet? 2017 is here and with just over six months until the Royal Welsh Summer Show, preparations in the horticulture section are under way!

There are an impressive 123 classes in this year’s horticulture section at The Royal Welsh Show, including five new ones for 2017; One Orchid, One Heuchera, One Hosta, a Plate of Raspberries and a Plate of Blackcurrants.

Despite being some time away, it’s important to plan ahead with these classes and start growing plants in readiness, especially for the Hosta class.

Judging for all horticulture classes takes place early on the first morning of the show, Monday 24 July 2017, with some special awards up for grabs!

The pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar, the Royal Welsh Show, will be held on 24 – 27 July 2017 at the showground in Llanelwedd.

Along with an exciting four-days of livestock competitions, with entries travelling from far and wide to compete, the show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of exciting entertainment, attractions and displays.

Full schedules will be available online (www.rwas.wales) or by request at the end of March and the deadline for entries will be the 12 June 2017. If you would like any more details please email amanda@rwas.co.uk

January 2017 Update 5

The Christmas lights are put up in readiness for the Winter Fair which is held at the Royal Welsh Showground at the end of November/early December each year.

The colourful display gives a warm seasonal welcome to the thousands of Winter Fair visitors and the many people who live, work and pass through the town during the run-up to Christmas. Each year Builth Wells Town Council, with the help of its volunteers, light up the streets with a fantastic display of Christmas lights. As a mark of its appreciation, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society are delighted to announce that they have made a donation to the Town Council of £500 towards the cost of maintain, erecting and purchasing new lights.

Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Steve Hughson, said ‘The Society is delighted to be able to support the Builth Wells town Christmas lights. Not only does this enhance our very successful Winter Fair, but it is another opportunity to deliver on the society’s ambition to work more closely with the people of Builth Wells and the surrounding area’.

Builth Wells Town Mayor, Councillor Meryl Prynne, said ‘For a small town in Wales we have one of the best displays of Christmas lights in the country. The lights are maintained and repaired throughout the year with the help of our 14 volunteers. We are extremely grateful to the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for contributing to the cost of the lights which will now enable us to improve on our display. It is an honour to be working with the society and support each other’.

January 2017 Update 4

Royal Welsh ‘s shearing competition helps Wales’ top shearers make their way to New Zealand for the World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.

In the lead up to the championships being held at the ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill, the Welsh team, along with competitors from the other 32 competing countries, will be getting in some final shearing practice on farms and by competing at local competitions to gain as much experience on the sheep as possible.

Whilst over on the other side of the world, Team Manager, Martyn David from the Vale of Glamorgan, will be keeping a close eye on and giving plenty of encouragement and support to the six members of the Welsh team as they prepare for the championships.



From Left: Gareth Owen, Gwion Evans, Ian Jones, Robyn Charlton, Ffion Jones & Elfed Jackson

Starting on the 8 February with the All Nations competitions, the championships really start heating up with the first round of the World Machine Shearing on Thursday 9 February, where Ian Jones from Builth Wells and Gwion Evans from Denbigh will be representing the Welsh team. The excitement will continue into the next day where Ian and Gwion will be competing in round two of their competition and Gareth Owen from Beddgelert and Elfed Jackson from Bethesda will be competing in round one of the World Blade Shearing championships and Robyn Charlton from Presteigne and Ffion Jones from Corwen will be taking part in the first round of the World Woolhandling championships.

The championships continue on Friday 10 February with the finals of the All Nations competitions, with the last rounds and semi-finals of the World Championships being held during the day on Saturday 11 February. The grand finale of the championships will be on Saturday evening with both the team and individual world championship finals being held for all three disciplines.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our Welsh Team as they head over to New Zealand for a tough couple of weeks training and competing.” says Aled Jones, Assistant Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society. “Their hard work and dedication has been incredible throughout the 2016/17 season, with all six of them very much deserving their place on the Welsh Team. We very much hope they enjoy their time in New Zealand and wish them the very best of luck when competing for the coveted world champion titles.”

“We must also thank all the team’s loyal supporters who have helped them realise their chance to compete in the world championships.” added Aled. “All shearing and woolhandling competitions are organised via a huge network of willing volunteers and supporters, all of whom have helped maintain the high standard of competitors able to make up the Welsh Team over the years. A special thanks must go to the team’s main sponsors; Mid-Wales Egg Packing, Lister and KiwiKit, and all the other organisations and individuals who have made donations towards the cost of the teams trip to New Zealand.”

January 2017 Update 3

A prestigious cycle race which finished in Powys at the Royal Welsh Showground for the first time last year boosted the local economy by over £500,000, an official report has revealed.

More than 40,000 cycle enthusiasts visited Powys when stage four of the 2016 Tour of Britain finished at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd. It was the first time the county hosted a stage finish of the Tour of Britain.

Last year’s race featured 21 team from 10 countries, 11 of which rode in the 2016 Tour de France. 124 riders took part in the race, including seven Olympic medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Frontline’s economic impact assessment of the 2016 Tour of Britain showed that 85,000 people visited stage four, which started in Denbigh and finished in Powys.

Cllr Tony Thomas, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Planning, said: “We were extremely proud to host our first ever Tour of Britain stage finish last year.

“The findings of the economic impact report shows the value to the county of these high profile events. The financial boost to local businesses during the few hours that the event is in Powys is quite remarkable and fully justifies the efforts taken to attract the race to Powys.

“The event provides a huge opportunity to showcase the beauty of the county. Last year ITV4 coverage alone reached over 800,000 and BBC Wales hosted their evening programme live from the finish line.

“International broadcasts of the race reached North America, Pan Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa and was shown throughout Europe including cycling powerhouse counties-France, Italy and Belgium.

“Of the visitors who came to Powys 15 per cent stayed overnight with an average spend in the county of nearly £100, even with those who just visited for the day the average spend for a group was just under £40.

“It is also pleasing to see from survey feedback that the Powys event will have a lasting impact on residents’ health with an impressive 57 per cent saying the day inspired them to take up cycling in the future.”

Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Steve Hughson, said “It was a huge pleasure to have this iconic cycle race finishing here at the showground in Llanelwedd last year. Being one of the best connected rural event sites in Wales, the showground is the ideal venue for many events.

“We are delighted to get the chance to work closely with Powys County Council and organisations such as the Tour of Britain to bring these prestigious events and their associated benefits to the local community of mid-Wales.”

January 2017 Update 2

The Royal Welsh promises to move with the times

“Whilst we reflect on the success of 2016, we must never forget to look ahead to next year and beyond” said Mr David Lewis, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s chairman of council.

In his opening remarks to the society’s annual council meeting, Mr Lewis said “The society can reflect back on a year that members can be proud of. However, to maintain our position as the largest agricultural society in the UK, organising the very best agricultural events, it is vitally important that we continue to move with the times. The balance of remaining relevant to the changing world, whilst at the same time bottling all the traditional elements that go to make the Royal Welsh so special, is a significant challenge.”

In his speech to the society’s council members, Mr John Davies, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s chairman of the board of directors explained that “whilst the year has been successful the society must keep an eye on static income and increasing costs.” He re-iterated the message that the society should guard against complacency.

“We will continue to look for ways to become more efficient and increase income, particularly from outside events”

The upkeep and improvements to the site here at Llanelwedd are continuous. Since the last council meeting, 12 months ago, a huge amount of work has been done to advance the facilities available on the showground, making it one of the best connected rural event sites in Wales.

Work has included the first couple of phases to improve our equine facilities, the upgraded guesthouse, restaurant and bar at Neuadd Henllan, the start of the water project to create a private water system and to compliment the instillation of Superfast Cymru (superfast internet connection) the society has secured, with the help of Welsh Government, the instillation of a permanent EE phone mast at the heart of the showground which provides a 4G phone signal to the site and local area all year round.

“Our showground is our single largest physical asset and it is important that it is maintained and improved to keep pace with our ambition to attract new business, increase efficiency and improve our events.” added Mr Davies.

“Of course, a great deal of this work would not be possible without the unwavering support and incredible fundraising efforts of our feature counties. The success of our events and the excellent facilities here at the showground would not be possible without their continued dedication, for which the society is extremely grateful.”

To end his address, Mr Davies explained that although the sector is experiencing the “wind of change, recasting our industrial and political world” we must “readjust our sails to reach our desired destination.”

January 2017 Update

Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s President Is Elected For 2017

Successful managing director of Wales’ largest family owned independent food wholesaler, Castell Howell Foods, has been officially elected as the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s President for 2017.

Mr Brian Jones MBE FRAgS of Castell Howell, Pensarn, Carmarthen has taken over the prestigious role as the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s President in Carmarthenshire’s year as the society’s feature county.

Next year will be the fourth time Carmarthenshire has been the feature county since the Royal Welsh Show settled permanently at the showground in 1963. The unique structure of feature counties and advisory committees is what sets the society apart from others and ensures the people of Wales retain ownership of the events. The fundraising efforts of all the counties since 1963 have contributed millions of pounds which are invested back into the showground, making it one of the finest in Europe. This has created a real sense of shared ownership to our site.

Proposed at the society’s annual council meeting last week by Mr Meirion Owen and seconded by Mr Euros Davies, Brian was descried as full of enthusiasm and passion and a great leader who has over the years supported and helped many local organisations and charities.

Brian, a farmer and entrepreneur, established Castell Howell Foods in the mid-1980s, when as a dairy farmer, he was hit by the introduction of milk quotas and decided to diversify. The successful business specialises in Welsh, locally produced products and with the Celtic pride brand, has increased the amount of Welsh meat entering the British food chain.

A busy man, Brian is also chairman to the Carmarthen Quins Rugby Club and was this summer accepted in to the prestigious National Eisteddfod Gorsedd of the Bards.

In accepting his presidential role, Brain said that he was very privileged to accept the position and thanked his fellow feature county members, his family and his staff for their support. Brian went on to say that the effort made on behalf of the feature county, was for the benefit of the whole of Wales, not just Carmarthenshire.

Also taking over the mantle last week was Mrs Georgina Cornock-Evans of Harford, Llanwrda. Georgina, proposed by Mr Jonathan Davies, was officially elected as the society’s Lady Ambassador for 2017. In her acceptance speech, Georgina reminded the members present that the money raised during Carmarthenshire’s year would go towards the society’s equine project.

Carmarthenshire have already had a packed 12 months of fundraising, with over 50 events having already been taking place with activities including concerts, race nights, rugby matches, tractor runs, fashion shows, flower arranging, auctions, sheep dog trials, bingo, bike rides and speed shearing. Not forgetting the charity 2017 calendar and the large range of popular merchandise and clothing.

As a result of such a huge and successful start to their appeal, Carmarthenshire committee members were able to report that their fundraising total had already reached £100,000 to date.

With many more events planned for 2017, the county are set to have an extraordinary year with committee members busy finalising plans for the new ‘Muck and Soil’ event which will take place on 24 August 2017 at Gelli Aur Campus, Coleg Sir Gâr, Llandeilo.

The chair and secretary of the outgoing Meirionnydd Feature County committee, Hedd Pugh and Edward Jones, proposed votes of thanks to the retiring 2016 President, Richard Jones and 2016 Lady Ambassador, Catrin Jones.

Under their leadership, Meirionnydd had had a very couple of years fundraising for the society’s water project which will create a private water system, consisting of borehole, storage and irrigation, to reduce the cost of mains water usage.

Richard stated that it had been a huge privilege and honour to serve at the President of the society. He thanked the Meirionnydd County for their tremendous support throughout the past 24 months and made a special mention of the work of the county’s grassland committee who organised the very successful Grassland Event held back in June at the Rhug Estate. Richard also specifically paid thanks to the Meirionnydd Lady Ambassador, Catrin, on her outstanding fundraising effort in kayaking the Meirionnydd coastline.

In total the accumulation of two years hard work resulted in the feature council raising an impressive £235,000.