Restaurant at Nanteos Mansion Reveals New Name and New Spring Menu

Aberystwyth, 1 April 2019: Nanteos Mansion in Ceredigion has announced a new name for their restaurant, yrEos, alongside the launch of a new spring menu. Eos means the nightingale bird, which reflects the nightingales that once lived near the stream on the estate.

The new spring menu includes starters of salt baked beetroot and cured pork belly, with starters priced from £7. Main courses include cannon of Welsh lamb, Welsh lamb navarin, traditional fish and chips, slow cooked rib of beef and Welsh rib eye steak. Main courses are priced from £13.50 to £23.50.

Built in 1738, Nanteos is a beautiful 22-bedroom Georgian house located on a 30-acre country estate close to Aberystwyth. The estate consists of woodland and private parkland and the historic house sits against the backdrop of the rugged Cambrian mountains. The hotel boasts unrivalled views of the lake and surrounding Welsh countryside.

yrEos restaurant is open for lunch, afternoon tea and dinner every day. Sunday lunch is served from 12 until 2.30pm, with a traditional roast that changes weekly.

Head chef, Gerwyn Jones, began work at Nanteos in 2013, under chef patron, Nigel Jones. Gerwyn went on to work at Ynyshir for several years, before returning to Nanteos as head chef in 2016. Gerwyn is originally from West Wales and grew up in the local area, he aims to source produce from local suppliers wherever possible, focusing on the best tasting ingredients. His signature dish is cured pork belly with apple terrine which is featured on the five course tasting menu. There are five and eight course tasting menus available every day, starting from £50 per person. All restaurant menus change with the seasons.

For those wishing to extend their visit to Nanteos, the hotel’s 22 bedrooms offer value for money. All bedrooms are unique with elegant décor and impressive views of the grounds. Tastefully furnished with plush king-size beds, en-suite bathrooms, TVs and small sitting areas, each room has free WIFI and tea and coffee-making facilities. Bedrooms are priced from £135 bed and breakfast.

To book a table at yrEos contact Nanteos Mansion on 01970 600522 or by email at info@nanteos.com. Alternatively visit the website at www.nanteos.com

