Reopening the Library’s Galleries with an Exciting Array of Exhibitions

Finally, after over a year of having to lock our doors to the general public, the National Library of Wales will be staging exhibitions once again this Summer to visitors who have booked tickets in advance. Exhibitions will be reopening from Monday 19 July and we are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the building.

The Literary World of Paul Peter Piech is a celebration of the American printmaker’s unique relationship with Wales and with literature. Although best known for his striking political posters, a portion of his work is concerned with the literary world. He spent the last decade of his life in Porthcawl, where he continued to work and was deeply influenced by Welsh culture and the Welsh language. This exhibition celebrates his contribution to visual art in Wales, as well as the writers he portrayed.

Photographer Nick Treharne’s exhibition A Portrait of Wales features twenty images of modern Wales. Since 2018, Nick’s ‘vision’ has been to build a comprehensive portfolio of life in Wales. He’s a master of observation and has an ability to seek out and find engaging moments in the streets, the countryside and the many events that take place during each year. From events and traditions that are an integral part of welsh life, to portraits of the inspirational and interesting characters he meets on his journey, this “lover of the split second” transforms ordinary everyday subjects into something extraordinary.

The Library has an extensive collection of works of art on paper, and the On Paper exhibition will showcase prints, watercolours, collages, sketchbooks and paintings by some of Wales’s most prominent artists. With topics ranging from explorations of political activism, racism and refugee life alongside more traditional subjects such as the human form and the natural world, this exhibition offers an insight into the diversity and richness of the works on paper in our collections.

Throughout the summer visitors will also have an opportunity to view the majestic Gregynog Gallery which has been recently refurbished.

Pedr ap Llwyd, Chief Executive and Librarian of the National Library of Wales, said:

“I am very much looking forward to being able to welcome the public back to visit our exhibitions. Although the Library has remained digitally open throughout the lockdown periods and readers have been able to return to the building to work, I am well aware that people are keen to be able to return to enjoy this wonderful building and its special collections. Although the circumstances will have to be different for safety reasons, the welcome will be as warm as ever. ”

The safety of our visitors and staff is of the highest priority to Library, and to reduce the risk of the spread of Covid-19 you will notice that a few things have been changed which may mean that the visitor experience is slightly different to what is normally offered.

Limited numbers of visitors are able to enter the building and visits must be pre-booked with valid tickets presented at reception on arrival. The Library shop and Pendinas Café will also be open as part of the visit on production of a valid ticket. Full details of the other safety measures which will be in place can be viewed on our website.

The Literary World of Paul Peter Piech (19.07.21 -04.12.22)

Nick Treharne: A Portrait of Wales (19.07.21 – 28.05.22)

On Paper (19.07.21 – 12.02.22)

New featured exhibits in our Peniarth area on the ground floor

**Mae’r datganiad yma hefyd ar gael yn y Gymraeg**