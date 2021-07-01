Red Truffle 21 from Jo Loves Relaunching 1st July

This gorgeous fragrance is back by popular demand to re-join the Jo Loves Fragrance Collection for this summer. Jo Malone has created a unique blend which unveils the most beautiful truffle note surrounded by fresh green fig, bitter citrus along with cool, crisp pine to create a confident and contemporary new classic. Jo Malone, CBE, is renowned for breaking the rules of fragrance – I think that’s another reason I’m a fan! – and was the first to create a truffle note, applying her signature artistry to present an energetic and unpredictable interpretation of this scent. It is warm and earthy, yet noticeably complicated as it brings together unexpected aromas to terrific effect. Sharp and yet modern, this innovative scent is truly one of a kind in my view and I must say I adore it.

The Scent Notes are: Green Fig Leaf, Bitter Citrus, Pine, Juniper and Truffle.

Jo is celebrating the 21st year anniversary of when she opened her first fragrance store and created an unexpected and totally unique new fragrance – Red Truffle is vibrant and harmonious, this is truly a truffle made modern.

Regular readers will be well aware that I am a massive fan of Jo’s and have been for far many years that I care to count, so this is just another of her fragrances that I love, love, love.

100ml/£115.00 & 50ml/ £75.00

Visit: joloves.com

Who Is Jo Malone?

Jo Malone CBE has been described as an ‘English scent maverick’ and the woman responsible for creating some of the world’s most loved fragrances. Jo gained global cult status with the launch of her eponymous brand, Jo Malone London. In 1999, Jo sold the business to Estée Lauder Companies and remained Creative Director until she left in 2006. Jo’s passion for fragrance never subsided and in 2011 she was ready to once again take the world by storm with her new brand, Jo Loves, an innovative scent, bath, body and candle collection inspired by the memories and moments in life that she loves. Jo Loves bottles Jo’s undeniable desire to create beautiful and unexpected fragrances, pioneering new products and entertaining experiences. Jo’s creative seal of integrity, symbolised by the red dot, is stamped across everything that bears the Jo Loves name.