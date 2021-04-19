Planning the Ultimate Country Wedding

A countryside wedding with the green of the valleys behind you can be a dream for many. If you think you would like to have a wedding in these beautiful surroundings, there are some things that you also need to remember. Let’s take a closer look at some of the things you should think about when planning a Welsh country wedding.

Suppliers

Ideally, you should try to find local suppliers for your big day. Though you can search for ones all over the country, looking local can be a better idea for your big day. Why not browse wedding suppliers at House of Party Planning and see if there are any local to you?

You need to make sure that you find professionals who are able to help you meet your dreams and expectations for the day. There are many small details that need to be created by an expert hand if you want them to look the best they could possibly be. Flower arrangements and wedding invitations could be created by you, but a professional will always be able to complete them to a much higher standard.

One reason to opt for a local over someone who is a little further afield can come down to delivery. A local supplier might already know where your venue is – they might even have worked at an event there before – while someone from out of town will need directions. They might also be more aware of things such as traffic diversions and other local issues that could affect the delivery of your goods.

Weather

When planning a wedding in the beautiful Welsh countryside, you do need to try to remember the weather. The venue that you have chosen could have some glorious outside spaces, but you might not be able to gain access to them if you have poor weather.

Your venue should be well-prepared to deal with poor weather. If they have an outdoor space that you are going to have use of, there should also be an indoor one prepped just in case. From marquees to rooms within a building, you need to make sure that you have space ready in case your plans do not go quite the way that you wanted them to.

A quirky idea can also be to include wet weather gear for your guests if it looks like there is going to be poor weather for your big day. You can find umbrellas or rain ponchos that you can add your own design to for affordable bulk orders online. Having these made up could make for a nifty favour for your guests, and could also provide you with some fun photographs to look back on in the future.

Accommodation

How remote is your wedding going to be, and how many guests are coming in from out of town? If most of your wedding party is composed of people who live in your local area, you are going to have no issue finding places for people to stay. However, if you have a lot of friends and family coming in from other parts of the country for a wedding in a venue that is fairly remote, you might need to think carefully about how you are going to handle this.

It can be quite difficult to find accommodation for wedding guests in an area that might have fairly limited facilities. If your wedding is not going to be in a hotel where people could stay themselves, it can be really difficult to find space for them. Sometimes, it can be more beneficial for the bride and groom to try to organise places for them to stay.

Some hotels and other types of accommodation do allow you to block book accommodation if you need to. This means that a large portion of their rooms will be put aside for wedding guests to use – and they might get a small discount for their stay. This can be a great way for you to house large groups of guests together in one place, making logistics on the big day easier to manage too as everyone will know where they are supposed to go.

Arrange Transport for Guests

Country weddings can often mean that you have to deal with narrow roads and small carparks at venues. Even if you are having a wedding with less than 100 people, this can quickly mean a lot of vehicles to manage, and lots of decorations to give out to ensure that no one gets too lost. Instead, you need to focus on ensuring that everyone is going to be in the right place at the right time. Therefore, organising transport for guests can be a great idea!

The pick-up point can be somewhere central with a lot of parking, and then your guests could climb aboard a bus or some other transport to be taken to the main venue. If you are doing pick-ups from hotels or other accommodation, it will also allow your guests to relax and enjoy themselves with a few glasses of alcohol as they know that they won’t have to drive. Small choices like this will be remembered fondly by guests, and it could make things much easier to bring everyone together in a place that they might know too well.

Planning a wedding in the country can be idyllic for some, but there are many considerations that you need to make to ensure that you have the perfect space. Though you might be focused on the beautiful landscapes and potential for pictures, you also need to remember some of the logistical issues that can come with trying to organise an event in such a more remote location. With the right approach and an understanding of some of the challenges of this area, you should be able to create a beautiful day that everyone is going to remember fondly. Find the right venue for your wedding, and then start to think about some of the things you need to do to ensure that your big day runs smoothly!

Image: Pixabay