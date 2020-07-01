Click the full screen icon ( ) in the toolbar above…or you can read the feature below.

Ultrasun

All sun protection products are not the same, as this brand clearly shows and it’s the only one I trust. It’s the leading Swiss professional sun care brand that is known for its patented lamellar technology and broad spectrum sun protection formulas, Ultrasun is the first sun care brand worldwide to be awarded the BASF EcoSun Pass status. The BASF EcoSun Pass considers the three main negative impacts on the environment of cosmetic ingredients including chemical and mineral UV filters: biodegradability, bioaccumulation and aqua toxicity. Ultrasun have a fabulous range that covers the specific needs of varied lifestyles and for me the beauty is you apply just once a day – yes just once a day – and you still get a tan, but safely! Visit: ultrasun.com

1 Body Tan Activator SPF30

This absorbs quickly and its clever formulation means it is not sticky either. This gel offers UVA and UVB (SPF30) sun protection and contains the natural tan enhancer Bronzyl which has been shown to help accelerate your tanning. You can relax knowing your skin is protected, but you’ll still get that gorgeous glow. Water resistant, so just apply just once a day knowing that this tan activator works for all skin types. £28.

For The Face

Ultrasun’s two hero face products are non-comedogenic, water resistant and fragrance-free. Both offering moisturising anti-ageing sun protection with an advanced combination of lamellar broad-spectrum SPF50+ protection, plus with GSP for Infrared protection, titanium dioxide for blue light protection and Ectoin. Visit: ultrasun.com

2 Face SPF30 (Boxed)

This cleverly reduces the appearance of sun-induced ageing including lines, wrinkles and larger pores as it restores your optimal moisture levels. It includes incredibly fast-absorbing, lightweight and non-greasy textures. Ideal for sensitive skin and offers sun protection and moisturiser for your face, neck and décolleté. 50ml/£22.00

3 Face SPF30 (Boxed)

This ingeniously restores optimal moisture levels, reduces the appearance of sun-induced ageing, including lines, wrinkles, and larger pores. It’s lightweight, non-greasy and absorbs quickly. Use on your face, neck and décolleté. 50ml/£24.00

Love These

1 Summer Reed Diffuser (Limited Edition)

This is a refreshing and citrusy blend of balancing essential oils. This has been inspired by tranquil azure seas and bright skies and is just perfect to lift your mood. This is the simplest way to fragrance your room and for me this one is a must-try. It also makes a super gift, but only if you can bear to give it away! £35. elmrd.com

2 Bluebell & Sweet Pea EDT (Boxed)

A light fruity, floral fragrance that is both fresh to wear and feminine. With top notes of uplifting citrus, bergamot, lemon and cassis chords, followed by a flirty heart of bluebell, jasmine, rose, lily of the valley and peony accented with a touch of sweet pea and enhanced with smooth, woody notes, vanilla and musk in the base. It’s delightful. £14.99. yardleylondon.co.uk

3 Tints Of Nature Dry Shampoo (Boxed)

A simple and effective way to freshen-up your hair. It has blend of natural and organic ingredients that gently absorb excess oil and moisture from your hair. The non-aerosol eco-pump dispenses just the right amount of product so that your hair is left looking and feeling soft and smooth and easy to manage. There’s no mess, no fuss, you just pump and go! £9.99. tintsofnature.com

4 Pro-Effect Luminescent Base

Please take note, as this mattifying serum is one of the best bases ever – it’s totally divine. It cleverly illuminates, protects, creating a beautiful base for your make-up. Lines and wrinkles appear reduced, age spots and pigmentation seem to disappear, leaving your skin tone looking even. It firms and tightens whilst plumping the skin surface. A serum that provides the most perfect canvas for your make-up, but also works brilliantly alone. No wonder this is an award-winning range because as I say, it’s one of the best bases I’ve tried. £70. lisafranklin.london

Land & Water

I enjoy discovering a new company and then being able to share it with our readers, basically because it would be selfish not to do so! This company’s philosophy is that in everything they do, they want to minimise their impact on the environment they love. This means from the sustainable ingredients they select, to their 100% post-consumer waste recycled bottles. The company are always led by the wide skies, fresh breezes and natural wonders, which makes them who they are. I’m impressed with their philosophy and of course their great range of products. Visit: land-and-water.co.uk and see what they have to tempt you.

1 Bath Salts 250g

This is how to have a super soak as cleansing Himalayan, Epsom and sea salts are infused with calming lavender, linden and uplifting orange essential oils. The salts offer a deep cleanse, drawing out toxins and bringing much needed comfort to tired aching limbs. I also loved the finely milled powder as the salts dissolved easily. Suitable for vegans. £17.

2 Body Wash

The citrus and spice essential oils blended with restoring spike moss extract with hydrate your skin leaving it feeling super soft as the grapefruit, mint, lime oils will lift your spirits. With warm traces of star anise, clove and frankincense will ease your aching limbs. Suitable for vegans with a 100% recycled plastic bottle. A delight to use and also makes a great gift if you can part with it! 250ml/£16.

Dr Pawpaw

A range that has impressed me enormously and I would think frontline workers would find these products a necessity! For me it is the balm for hands, lips and skin. Visit: drpawpaw.com to view the rest of the range.

1 Original Balm

Another of their award-winning multi-tasking balms – this is the iconic yellow one that is packed full of pawpaw, aloe vera and olive oil. Try on lips, use as a primer for dry skin, as an evening mask, helps heal burns, repairs cuts, great on bites and blemishes – a product every household needs. 25ml/£6.95.

2 Scrub and Nourish (Boxed)

Use the top pot to scrub in circular motions to remove dry skin. Wipe or lick away. Then use the smoother balm from the bottom pot to moisturise. Use on any dry, flakey patches, like on the hands and heels £8.95.

3 Shea Butter Balm

This award-winning multi-tasking, 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free balm is packed full of organic ingredients including pawpaw (papaya) fruit, aloe vera, olive oil, and shea butter. Suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin. 25ml/£8.95.

Face Time

1 The Perfect Cover Fluid Foundation (Boxed)

This is now my holy grail of foundations. That’s because it offers a lovely, lightweight, full coverage that lasts all day without creasing, moving or caking. It’s water and sweat-proof and covers any imperfections in a trice. Clever light diffusing pigments helps to give a blurred natural matte effect to the skin, whilst the power of Peach Flower extract helps with advance environmental protection. Paraben free, dermatologically tested & vegan friendly. With 8 shades, you’ll certainly want to try this one. £34. delilahcosmetics.com.

2 Active Hemp Face Cream (Boxed)

Has been specially formulated to intensely hydrate the skin whilst repairing and calming it. Using the highest quality organic hemp seed oil and enriched with natural active ingredients, both work together to regulate the skin’s oil production giving you the correct balance for your skin type. It’s also an effective antioxidant that helps to reduce free-radicals, therefore giving your skin a healthy, youthful appearance. £26.95. cbvit.com

3 Soothing Cleansing Milk (Boxed)

This soothing cleansing milk is not only a basic skin care product but works wonderfully as a make-up remover in the evening and a gentle cleanser in the morning. Guys also find it works well as a shaving cream. Perfect for dry, sensitive and normal skin. £25.50. drhauschka.co.uk

Great Hair Care

This year John Paul Mitchell Systems celebrates its 40th anniversary with a focus on the three core pillars of the company: People, Product & Planet. This yearlong celebration will honour their passion for helping people, the products that make you feel great every day and their commitment to caring for the planet. I’m a huge fan of this brand. Visit: paulmitchell.com

Follows are two of their Limited Edition Anniversary Products:

1 Shampoo One

This is an extremely gentle shampoo to cleanse your scalp whilst improving hair manageability and adding a deep shine which really enhances your hair’s appearance. It works with Panthenol and wheat- derived conditioners that help to improve the hair’s surface texture and manageability and is a super choice for all hair types, even if your hair is coloured. 300ml/£12.95

2 The Conditioner

I love a leave in conditioner that actually works and this one certainly does! It helps reduce static, prevents dryness and seriously gets your hair back to looking its best. It contains Hawaiian awapuhi which helps balance moisture whilst wheat-derived conditioners improve the hair’s texture. The bonus is it doubles as an excellent moisturizer for skin – brilliant! 300ml/£16.95

Good Skin’s In

1 Jasmine & Green Tea Scented Soap

A Morris & Co lovely, lightly scented soap that’s infused with a jasmine & green tea fragrance. Essential oils of lemon, sweet orange and lime combine with energising top notes of green tea, with jasmine and delicate freesia resting on a subtle base of cedarwood. It’s wrapped in paper decorated with the delightful Wilhelmina print featuring scrolling acanthus leaves and honeysuckle. £6. heathcote-ivory.com

2 Active Hemp Body Butter (Boxed)

If you have dry, irritated skin from eczema through to stretch marks, then this butter is for you. Its unique formula offers an intense moisturise that will nourish and protect even the driest of skin. Organic ingredients, including the highest-quality hemp seed oil will get your skin in great condition whilst allowing it to breathe. £25.95. cbvit.com

3 Foamy Cleanser

Luxuriously refreshing cleansing foam that draws out impurities from skin with brightening and resurfacing natural and fruit acids, whilst preserving the skin’s moisture barrier. Skin looked hydrated and complexion certainly looked brighter and healthier. £42. monatglobal.com/uk

4 In The Garden All Purpose Balm in a Tin

This rosemary scented all-purpose balm will refresh and soothe hardworking hands. Although specially created for gardeners, any hard-working hands will love this. Made with shea and cocoa seed butters, it’s then blended with lavender, sage and rosemary essential oils. This makes a great gift. £8. heathcote-ivory.com

Yardley London’s Gentleman’s Range

There are five distinct scents in this range that will appeal to the different characteristics of today’s modern gentleman! It wasn’t easy to select just three but do check out the full range by visiting: yardleylondon.co.uk. These make great gift ideas for those hard-to-buy-for guys.

1 Classic (Boxed)

This is a stylish and sophisticated fragrance, modern, with a fresh citrus and spicy blend of cardamom and black pepper that’s been interlaced with a soft heart of floral notes and with lovely sandalwood, musk, amber and a sweet hint of white chocolate. 100ml/£19.99.

2 Urbane (Boxed)

If you’re a self-made man with vision and dreams then this scent is for you. It has top notes of a blend of bergamot and lavender, followed by masculine notes of thyme and tarragon, then settling into a rich dry down of sandalwood, patchouli and musk.100ml/£19.99.

3 Legacy (Boxed)

Yet if you’re looking for a scent with charisma then this one is for you. The fragrance opens with crisp notes of pink pepper and mandarin with a rich heart of cedar wood and cocoa, finely settling to light patchouli and oak moss. 100ml/£19.99.

Flowerazzi from Yardley

This is a delightful range of products to make your bath time rather special. All fragranced with magnolia and pink orchid offering a fabulous floral delight. The range is vegan, made up from up to 98% naturally derived ingredients, it is also paraben, silicon & colourant free! Visit: yardleylondon.co.uk to see the full range.

1 Magnolia & Pink Orchid Moisturising Body Butter

Drier skins will love this rich and creamy nourishing body butter. Enriched with conditioning organic aloe vera, it will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and nourished as its 96% naturally derived ingredients get to work. £7.50.

2 Magnolia & Pink Orchid Soothing Body Lotion

Treat your body to this easily absorbed, creamy, moisturising, velvety lotion that contains conditioning organic aloe vera and a blend of skin identical lipids. Skin was left feeling soft, smooth, supple and nourished. Skin elasticity was improved and it has 96% naturally derived ingredients. £6.50.

3 Magnolia & Pink Orchid Nourishing Hand Cream

Hands were left feeling soft and smooth after using this cream which is enriched with conditioning organic aloe vera and oat flour. Inspired by the restorative power of flowers and infused with 100% botanical dry powder, a preservative-free dry extract and 96% naturally derived ingredients. £5.

The Eyes Have It

1 The Absolute Eye Complex

This is a fabulous treatment to combat shadows, dark circles, puffiness and hyperpigmentation under the eyes. It can also work well as an eye make-up primer. Plus you can apply over make-up during the day as this will revitalise the area thanks to its light-reflecting, blurring effect on skin irregularities and wrinkles. £36.50. alpha-h.com

2 Eye Make-up Remover (Boxed)

This remover has an oil base and a water base that sit on top of each other. Just shake to obtain a gentle, yet thorough cleanser. Even waterproof make-up comes off in a flash with this remover and is a certified natural cosmetic product. This is effective and kind to your eyes. £20. drhauschka.co.uk

3 Intense Day-to-Night Volumising & Defining Mascara (Boxed)

If you’ve been searching for the perfect mascara, this is it!!! It doesn’t clump and doesn’t flake leaving you looking like a panda in a few hours. The unique y-shaped brush defines your lashes adding volume in just a few strokes. Its clever formula contains a stretchable film that helps to lengthen and define each lash whist olive waxes give a soft voluminous look. You just look like you have better lashes. I also loved the carbon colour plus its paraben free and vegan friendly. £24. delilahcosmetics.com

Gadgets & Gizmos

Hurricane Spin Scrubber

How to travel like a tornado through your cleaning tasks, be it tackling soap scum, calcium, lime, mildew, or hard water stains, with these three interchangeable heads and spinning at 300 rpm, it works like a dream. It’s cordless, rechargeable, extends to over 4 feet long so no bending needed. Also you don’t need any harsh, abrasive chemicals so you can tackle every cleaning challenge including dirty wheels and garden furniture – cleaning really does get easier! £39.99. jmldirect.com

The Cast Aluminium Whatever Griddle Pan With Glass Lid

This high quality die cast aluminium Whatever Griddle Pan works as brilliantly on the hob as it does in the oven up to 250°C/482°F. Ideal with gas, ceramic, induction, electric as well as Aga hobs. It’s lighter than cast-iron, but just as practical and durable. With its non-stick surface you can sear, sizzle or grill your way to great food. I’m impressed with this pan and with the company confidence, offering a 100 day money back guarantee. £29.99. jean-patrique.co.uk



Silentnight Ultimate Luxury Pillows

This pair of ultimate luxury pillows feature 233 thread count soft cotton covers, an impressive bouncy ball fibre filling and they support breathability with your choice of three firmness options. The pillows offer a sleep experience similar to down and feather, maintaining their luxurious comfort every night. Very easy-to-care for and also machine washable. Plus the pillows come with a two year guarantee. Prices start from £33. qvcuk.com