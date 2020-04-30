Nothing to Wear?

Or you can read the feature below…

Hilltop Waterproof from Mountain Warehouse

This is perfect for our unpredictable Welsh weather as this jacket is made from IsoDry fabric which means it has a waterproof and breathable membrane to allow perspiration out, whilst keeping you dry.Taped seams across all stitched areas ensures the Hilltop is fully waterproof and comfortable to wear. You’ll find it a good fit as the cuffs and hood are adjustable, plus there are two side pockets, which are always useful. It’s lightweight, so ideal for travel and ideal to pack too!

Sizes: 4 – 28

Colour: black, light grey, orange

Stockists: 01462 432596

Website: mountainwarehouse.com

RRP: £69.99 at time of printing

Stromer Jacket from Craghoppers

Now this is a fabulously versatile sweat/fleece jacket piece, from the Duke of Edinburgh Award Collection that is lightweight and also insulating. The soft fleece fabric has a sleek construction allowing you to move easily whilst giving you warmth. A practical and stylish cover-up for cooler conditions. This jacket has 2 pockets and is perfect just to wash and wear. Check out their website for more great garments.

Sizes: 8 – 20

Colours: black, blue navy, charcoal, rio red, sea breeze

Stockists: 08448 111022

Website: craghoppers.com

RRP: £50.00

Tallahassee Cotton Jersey Dress from Weird Fish

The reason this dress is so popular in the Weird Fish range is basically because it is so easy to wear, it is figure- flattering with bespoke detail and stylish too! Made from good quality cotton fabric that is really comfortable.

Comfortable good quality cotton fabric makes this a really super everyday dress, but also works beautifully if dressed up with scarf, hat, jewellery for more formal events or a summer’s day outfit. Check out their website for more ideas for summer.

Sizes: 8-22

Colours: blue wash, cream, dark navy, light cream, navy, radical red

Stockists: 01242 539535

Website: weirdfish.co.uk

RRP: £35.00

Ladies Linen Shirt from Bam

This is a gorgeous lightweight, breathable linen shirt that has been cleverly blended with bamboo viscose, the result is similar look to linen but feels much softer and drapes beautifully. With its classic easy fit styling, it has long sleeves, button front and shaped hem and works for the office but is just at home on the beach. I also changed the look by wearing mine over a vest top as well. If you have never tried bamboo, please give it a go, as it will be the softest thing in your wardrobe and bamboo keeps you warm when it’s cold and cool when it’s hot. You’ll love this shirt for sure.

Sizes: 8 – 18

Colours: greystone, India ink, soft willow, summer mint, white

Stockists: 01752 581458

Website: bambooclothing.co.uk

RRP: £55.00