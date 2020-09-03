Monty’s Brewery – Great British Food Awards Finalist

Monty’s Brewery is excited to announce that the two beers the brewery entered in this year’s Great British Food Awards have both been nominated as finalists.

The competition had only seven finalists in the Beer/Cider and Lager category, so the brewery was extremely chuffed. The final judging will be announced on 29th October. The judging is being carried by an esteemed panel of celebrity chefs, Michelin-starred restaurateurs, popular food critics, influencers, buyers and food writers, all known for their love and knowledge of British food and produce.

Russ Honeyman Commercial Director for Monty’s Brewery said, “it of course has been a very tough time recently for the brewing industry, but it is important to keep entering competitions and strive for these awards. When your product is judged against others and you are being awarded for it, you know you are on the right track. It is the first time we have entered the Great British Food Awards and so getting recognised by this calibre of judges is very humbling”.

The two finalist beers are Monty’s Dark Secret a 5.6% gluten free oatmeal stout, packed with coffee and chocolate flavours and Monty’s Magnitude an 8.0% Barley Wine rich with warming alcohol and malty notes.

For more on the awards go to https://www.greatbritishfoodawards.com/blog/great-british-food-awards-2020-the-shortlist

For the brewery go to https://www.montysbrewery.co.uk

Monty’s Brewery and Visitor Centre is a family-owned business run by Pam and Russ Honeyman that now exports award-winning Welsh ales around the UK and the world. It produces a range of 7 regular and a number of special brews including the award-winning Sunshine, Mischief and the gluten-free beers Dark Secret and Malarkey. You can purchase a great range of branded gifts and pre-order beers for special events at their Visitor Centre. Brewery talks and tastings can be arranged and a meeting room and bar are available to hire.

Visitor Centre Address: Monty’s Visitor Centre, The Cottage, Montgomery, Powys SY15 6QT

Tel: 01686 668933