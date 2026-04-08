Members Behaving Badly by Debbie Kilroy

I would never have thought that a book about Parliament would make me chuckle, well in parts anyway, as the author cleverly takes you through 52 parliamentary marauders and miscreants and the things they got up to is scary and terrifying. Over the centuries the House of Commons has had endless MPs standing up for tyranny and some still doing great things for the benefit of the people. But there is another side to Parliament or maybe I should say an underside of MPs who have cheated and lied, played the markets but also had the cheek to play the people who elected them. There have been MPs who have abused, kidnapped, murdered, vicious MPs who have committed violent deeds, whilst all the time using Parliament as a cover and an excuse. This can rightly be described as a total disgrace and a scandal.

From 1603 to 1945 Debbie Kilroy explains to us the story of our country through 52 of these parliamentary rascals and rogues. The many MPs who have actually made history but all for the completely wrong reasons. This is a fascinating history read but when you look at the state of politics in the UK today with the media churning out endless stories of politicians behaving just as badly as they did from 1603 to 1945, that is also very scary for this country.

Title: Members Behaving Badly

Author: Debbie Kilroy

Publisher: Elliott & Thompson

Price: £22

ISNB: 978-1-78396-938-8

Website: eandtbooks.com