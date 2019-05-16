Llanfyllin Show Seeks Old Photos and Memorabilia for 150th Birthday Display

Llanfyllin Show Committee is appealing for public help to stage a special display to celebrate the event’s 150th anniversary this summer.

The committee, which aims to pull out all the stops to mark the landmark event in the history of Llanfyllin and surrounding area, is hunting old photographs, schedules, medals, trophies and other memorabilia relating to the popular annual event’s history.

Anybody that has old photographs and show memorabilia that could be loaned for the display is asked to contact secretary Jill Hollinshead, Newbridge Cottage, Llansantffraid, Powys SY22 6SY, Tel: 01691 654045 or Email: secretary@llanfyllinshow.co.uk

“We already have a range of old photographs but would like more, together with other interesting show memorabilia, so that we can put on an impressive display to mark the 150th anniversary,” said Mrs Hollinshead.

A series of extra attractions is also being considered to celebrate the show’s 150th birthday on Saturday, August 10.

Entries for this year’s show are now being encouraged by the committee which has made the schedule and forms available to download online from the show website http://www.llanfyllinshow.co.uk/

Known as the ‘friendly show’ because of the warm welcome extended to visitors, Llanfyllin Show is held at Bodfach Park by kind permission of the Bodfach Trust and Janet Jones, this year’s president. The event attracts around 5,000 spectators from far and wide, many using it as an opportunity to catch up with old friends.

Janet will hold her President’s Lunch in a marquee at Bodfach Park on Sunday, July 28. Show chairman is Dyfrig Jones who maintains a long family tradition of serving the show committee and supporting the event.

Star attraction this year is the Broke FMX Stunt Display Team which will give two electrifying displays of freestyle motocross. The thrill of seeing motorbike riders jumping 35 feet in the air pulling acrobatic stunts over gaps approaching 100 feet is certain to entertain spectators.

Broke FMX’s show features the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders and incorporates the latest heart-stopping tricks usually only seen on TV. Incredibly, the riders provide onboard commentary while performing their airborne stunts.

Another show highlight is the sheep shearing competition, which brings together some of the best sheep shearers from across Wales.

New this year is circus skills, while old favourites include Porthywaen Silver Band, a Village Green, a vintage machinery display, a fun fair, children’s activities, a donkey derby and a good selection of trade stands.

There are classes for horses, sheep, horticulture, floral art, cookery and craft, sheep shearing and sheepdog trials. Spectators are encouraged to take along their dogs to enter in a dog show and terrier racing.

Show entries close on Thursday, August 1 when officials will be available at the Institute, Llanfyllin from 2pm to 6pm to receive them. Horses may be entered on show day for an additional fee of £1 per entry.