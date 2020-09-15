Hush Hush Glamping is Expanding!

Featured in The The Daily Mail as one of the 5 best farm stay holidays across the UK and The Telegraph as one of the best back-to-nature UK breaks, Hush Hush Glamping provides the most scenic setting for a digital detox. Hare’s Form is our lovingly-crafted glamping pod for two, nestled beneath the expansive Radnor Forest and overlooking the vast Radnor Valley at 1,300ft above sea level. Spend quality time with each other away from distractions on our beautifully-unique glamping experience in the heart of Wales.

Hush Hush Glamping’s Brand-New Pod!

Hush Hush Glamping is anticipating delivery of a brand-new 9.6m x 3.8m pod, with an expected opening date of November 2020. Leave all your work and chores behind on this adult-only escape, sleeping 4-6 people across 2 double bedrooms and 1 double sofa bed. The new pod is perfect for groups of friends; spend some much-needed time catching up and exploring the spectacular Welsh countryside during your UK staycation. Hen parties seeking a rural escape will be able to book both pods to accommodate up to 8 adults.

The new pod will feature its own kitchen with all the essentials to cook a tasty meal, as well as a fully integrated en-suite bathroom; no trekking to the toilet in the dark! The large panoramic glass doors lead out to a spacious decking area, offering sprawling views of the valley beneath. With underfloor heating and parking right outside, the pod contains everything you need for a truly relaxing break.

You will find true peace and quiet during your stay at Hush Hush Glamping. Set on a 90-acre family farm, you will share this space with our friendly alpacas, sheep, red kites, the odd hare and the occasional deer. The pod site has been carefully placed to minimise disruptions between guests; the two pods will be more than 130m apart, which is over 5 average swimming pool lengths.

