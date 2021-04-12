How to Find the Best Online Casino Welcome Bonuses in Wales

There is no secret that welcome bonuses have become a huge part of the marketing strategy for casinos since the rise in players searching for sites over the past couple of years. Welcome bonuses are important for new customers, as they see players start their experience with a new site with extra money to play with.
However, finding these excellent welcome bonuses can often prove potentially tricky, with the detail being in the fine print. However, how can Welsh players find the best welcome bonuses for online casinos, and what different types of bonuses are offered?
What Is A Welcome Bonus?
Welcome bonuses are offered to new customers as a reward for signing up for the site. The bonuses come in different variations depending on the site that you’re signing up for, but the pros of taking advantage of these offers far outweigh the cons.
It is encouraged that customers take advantage of these offers if they are signing up to an account, as it will mean that they will have more money to play with from their first day as a customer. Meanwhile, certain sites also offer free cash, as well as free spins to use on selected games. In essence, the casino is giving the customer free money to play with, and why would any customer turn down the free cash?
Matched Bonus Offer
One of the most popular bonuses that customers can claim from online casinos are matched bonuses. Here, customers will get a 100% bonus in free bets on the first deposit made to their account. That means that if you deposit £50 into your account with a site offering this bonus, then you will get £50 in free bets to play with. It is an excellent offer, and many of the leading sites offer it. One of the sites offering this type of bonus is Novibet, and you can learn more about it on this webpage.
Free Spins
Many customers sign up to online casinos to play slots titles, which means an offer that they will be looking to take advantage of are free spins. This is one of the most popular bonuses available online, as customers will get a number of free spins to play on selected games after meeting the terms and conditions of the bonus. This bonus enables players to try out new games that they wouldn’t necessarily play, and customers will also have the opportunity to win real money that they can then withdraw from their account.
What To Remember When Claiming A Welcome Bonus
There are some exceptional welcome bonuses available to customers online, but there are some important factors to remember. An essential thing to remember for new customers are the terms and conditions of the offer. This section is essential reading before claiming a bonus, as it will tell you the minimum deposit that you need to make to take advantage of the offer, and also the wagering requirements that must be reached before you are able to take winnings out of your account.