Growing Businesses Urged to Apply for Jobs Growth Wales Support

Welshpool-based Cambrian Training, one of the Wales’ leading work-based learning providers, is urging employers who are creating new job opportunities to consider applying for support from the Jobs Growth Wales (JGW) before the programme ends.

The programme aims to help growing businesses across Wales to create sustainable job opportunities for unemployed and job ready young people between the ages of 16-24 years old.

New recruits will be paid at least the national minimum wage for a minimum of 25 hours a week and the programme reimburses half of their wage cost for the first six months.

The JGW programme runs until March 2020, however Cambrian Training is encouraging employers to apply for support as soon as possible.

The programme, which is supported by the European Social Fund, is designed to provide a young, work-ready people with a valuable opportunity to kick start their career.

To receive support, a business must create a real job and not a six-month work placement or temporary cover and must have traded for more than six months in the private or third sector in Wales.

Cambrian Training supports businesses based in Anglesey, Conwy, Gwynedd, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Powys, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Monmouthshire, Carmarthenshire, Swansea, Cardiff and Neath Port Talbot.

The company provides work-based apprenticeships in hospitality, food and drink manufacturing, sustainable resource management, business and administration, team leading and management, AAT accounting, financial planning services, customer service and retail skills, equine care and health, social care and early years.

One business that had benefited from JGW is the award-winning Happy Horse Retirement Home at Crai, near Brecon. Five young people have progressed with the business, the first private retirement home for horses in Great Britain, in the last five years, including Marc Pugh, who is now manager.

Marc has progressed from JGW to a Foundation Apprenticeship, British Horse Society Level 4 qualification and is now seeking a BHS Stable Manager’s qualification. In addition, he won the Jobs Growth Wales Outstanding Achiever Award at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru in 2016.

“Marc is the best advertisement there is for Jobs Growth Wales,” said Nicky van Dijk, director of the business. “The programme works for us because it’s a great help financially to take on a young person who can try out a job to see if they enjoy it.

“It’s a risk for any employer to take on an unqualified person but five of the young people we have taken on through Jobs Growth Wales have stayed on to do apprenticeships and some now run their own businesses.”

Employers interested in creating a job opportunity must complete an Expression Of Interest form at https://businesswales.gov.wales/skillsgateway/jobs-growth-wales-form . For more information, contact Cambrian Training at email: info@cambriantraining.com or phone 01938 555893.

To make the recruitment process easier for employers, Cambrian Training lists all vacancies on their website, the Jobs Growth Wales section of the Careers Wales website and promotes them on its social media channels.

The company currently has 30 vacancies listed on its own website. To apply for the job opportunities, visit http://www.cambriantraining.com/wp/en/jobs/ .