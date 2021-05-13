Free Enhanced Motorcyclist Rider Scheme

Motorcyclists are invited to sign up to a free enhanced riders training course to help improve their riding skills and the safety of Powys roads.

Powys County Council’s Road Safety team are providing these courses free of charge to any motorcyclists who live in Powys or use Powys’ roads, with funding from the Welsh Government.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) Enhanced Rider Scheme is suitable for full motorbike licence holders who want to improve their riding skills, for those returning to riding after a break, riders who have just passed their test, people upgrading to a more powerful motorcycle and/or those who want to check their riding standard.

The course consists of a short online theory session and a half-day practical on-road session (on a weekend) with an experienced trainer. There is no test, but riding will be assessed, and appropriate training given to each participant who, all being well, will receive a DVSA certificate of competence on completion of the scheme.

Dates for up-coming courses are:

Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June (Theory on the evening of 3 June)

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 July (Theory on evening of 15 July)

Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 September (Theory on evening of 2 September)

Spaces for these free courses are limited and fill up quickly. Please get in touch to reserve your places as soon as possible: 01597 826704 or gareth.evans@powys.gov.uk

“Keeping Powys roads safe is paramount” says Cllr Heulwen Hulme, Cabinet Member for Highways. “We appreciate that our large, expansive county, with its network of picturesque roads is a mecca for motorcyclists. Which is why we not only offer this course to all riders living in Powys, but also to all riders who use Powys’ roads. “Tourism plays an important role in the local economy in our beautiful and attractive county, and we welcome careful drivers and riders to enjoy our scenic roads, but we must all remember that road safety is paramount. “We are lucky to have an experienced team of road safety officers within Powys County Council who work on many schemes and projects, including offering these weekend courses for motorcyclists wishing to improve their riding skills.”

Please see this video for more information on the DVSA Enhanced Rider Scheme: https://youtu.be/9OjLHO-ASmk

Image by Christel SAGNIEZ from Pixabay