Five Ideas for a Weekend in Wales

Wales is one of the four administrative areas of the British state. But far more interesting is the fact that gambling is considered completely legal in Wales. Gambling is regulated by the state and the Gambling Act passed in 2005. There are over 350 betting shops and 3 major casinos in Wales, employing over 3,000 people. However, these aren’t the only things to do on a weekend in Wales. Here are five original ideas for how to spend your weekend in the South West of England.

There are plenty of online casinos in England, but not as many as overseas sites. Many English residents and tourists prefer to gamble on sites registered outside the country. This way you get more bonuses, more slot machine models and no restrictions on the gaming session. A prime example of a secure establishment is https://www.nongamstopsites.co.uk/ , where new visitors get a welcome bonus for registering.

1. Local attractions

Walking through the region’s vibrant attractions is one of the most obvious, yet fascinating, ideas. There are mountain passes, ancient castles, botanical gardens and beaches in Wales. You can’t see all the iconic sites in just two days, so you’ll need to choose the most interesting ones. History buffs will love Pembroke Castle, home of the first Tudor monarch. And if you’re a sporty type, you can’t beat hiking in the Snowdon and Ir Witwa mountains. There’s a national park nearby for a calmer holiday.

2. Gambling

When mentioning Wales it’s impossible not to touch on the legal availability of gambling. Over 350 land-based betting outlets for sporting events, horse racing and other exotic sports can be found throughout the region. There are also three casinos with a total of several hundred slot machines. Poker rooms, roulette and other card games are also available. Well, if you don’t have the opportunity to visit a region where gambling is legal, but you want to play slot machines. We suggest solving this problem by gambling sites not on gamstop , where players are offered lucrative bonuses, unlimited game session time, and a wide collection of slot machines.

3. Extreme sports

If a gentle stroll along the ridges doesn’t appeal to you, the people of the nearby town of Llanwrtyd Wells can offer tougher sports. Swimming through muddy marshes in a scuba mask, for example. And this is no joke; the oddball competition began in 1975, drawing crowds of spectators from locals and visitors alike. According to the rules, participants must have a mask, snorkel and flippers. One can move along the marsh corridor using only feet without flapping their arms. The distance of 55 metres must be covered back and forth. The world record for the swim is held by Kirsty Johnson, who covered the entire distance in just over a minute.

4. Gastronomic ecstasy

When you come to a new region, you’re bound to hit the local eateries and restaurants. In this respect, Wales boasts a variety of cuisine. Visitors are treated to local specialities as well as variations on Central Asian, Russian and other cuisines. Sometimes, just wandering around the local villages, you may come across themed fiestas or fairs that also serve up some tasty treats tailored to your gastronomic preferences. It’s also important to choose not only the dish, but also the place where you’ll be eating. There are plenty of upmarket restaurants, pubs, or rustic eateries throughout Wales with their own unique atmospheres.

5. Museums and galleries

In Wales, there are several places to gain historical knowledge. Founded in 1912, the National Museum of Cardiff includes archaeological, botanical, and artistic exhibits. The art on display dates back to the 16th century. The museum welcomes visitors from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Entrance is entirely free, but a donation is suggested. There is a café-restaurant and souvenir shop in the main complex. St Fagans, another historic museum, offers an open-air exploration of Welsh culture and architecture. There are more than 50 original buildings from different eras. One of Europe’s most popular open-air museums.

Wales is a pretty big region in south-west Britain offering visitors a variety of things to do. You can come here for a holiday or visit the local attractions for just a few weekends. Either way, every tourist will find something to do here, from mountain hikes in the Black Mountains ranges to relaxing in a five-star casino hotel on the shores of Swansea Bay.

Imager source: Wikipedia