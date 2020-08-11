Enjoy this Podcast about the North American Festival of Wales!

On behalf of the Welsh National American Association (WNAA), I’m proud to forward an excellent interview that our own Dr. Megan Williams was invited to do for the New York Welsh. It’s a thorough review of WNAA, NAFOW and especially this year’s NAFOW. Many of you will have seen it already but, just in case you haven’t, I wanted you to have an opportunity to do so.

COVID has taken a toll on all of our lives and we had to find a ‘new normal’ way of doing things. You already know that our NAFOW scheduled for Philadelphia this year had to be postponed. However, Megan and her executive team have been working hard to present a virtual NAFOW in its place. Plans are almost complete and will be announced in more detail shortly.

I’d like to invite you to take time to listen to the enclosed. Please feel free to forward it to your society members, friends, family and anyone you think might be interested.

I’ll forward more details closer to NAFOW’s virtual launch on September 4.

Diolch yn fawr iawn.

Stay safe and as the experts keep reminding us please wear masks, socially distance and sanitize hands.

Elaine (Westlake)

WNAA Liaison for AWO’s

Visit: festivalofwales.org

Enjoy the New York Welsh Podcast-Episode 28:

The First Virtual North American Festival of Wales

This North American tradition began in 1929 when over 4,000 people gathered at Niagara Falls for the first National Gymanfa Ganu. It became the largest gathering of the Welsh, descendants, and friends in North America. The festival is held in a different location each year, in either the U.S. or Canada, on the shared Labor Day holiday weekend, and this year is it’s 90th anniversary. Prepare yourself for four full days of song, merriment, and camaraderie with old and new friends, celebrating the life, heritage, and culture of Wales.