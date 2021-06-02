Dryslwyn Community Shop and Post Office Wins The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

In an exciting first for Carmarthenshire The Dryslwyn Community Shop and Post Office is incredibly proud to have won The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. This award is described as the MBE of Voluntary Service and is the highest award achievable by a voluntary group.

In 2008 when 2,500 post offices closed Dryslwyn was scheduled to be one of them. Instead through remarkable grass roots efforts the Community Shop was launched, and has successfully served the community ever since. That enterprising attitude ensured this lifeline to the surrounding rural community kept going throughout the coronavirus pandemic, despite the radical changes that were needed.

“We couldn’t be more honoured and delighted” said Helen Evans, previously a local vet who serves at the counter and is one of the shop Directors. “So many of us in the community volunteer for the shop that it is a real community hub. People come for more than their shopping, it’s somewhere to be sure of a friendly face, a good chat in Welsh or English, and neighbourly support when you need it most.”

Nigel Jones, a post office volunteer and Chair of a project team set up to design and finance the building of a new shop on a site only 100 yards away from the existing shop (SiopNEWydd) said:

“This award is brilliant news for everyone. It recognises the vital role this shop plays in our community, and emphasises the importance of continuing to build on this success in the future.”

Dryslwyn Shop is one of 241 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Every year a high level of nominations is received, showing just how energetically the voluntary sector is contributing to improving life for everyone in the community.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and is the MBE for volunteer groups. Recipients are announced each year on 2nd June, the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation. Award winners this year from across the UK include volunteer groups as diverse as Dryslwyn Community Shop; a volunteer minibus service in Cumbria; a community radio station in Inverness; and a mountain rescue team in Powys.

Cllr Cefin Campbell warmly welcomed the news, saying how positive it is both for Carmarthenshire and the local area. He said it pays tribute to the hard work, resilience, and exceptional commitment of all the Dryslwyn volunteers. Commenting further he applauded the community’s ambition which is now focussed towards designing and fundraising to build their very own SiopNEWydd premises.

Dryslwyn Shop will receive a certificate and a crystal award from Sara Edwards the Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed later this summer.