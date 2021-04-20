Devil’s Bridge Rum Wins a Bronze Medal at the International Spirits Challenge 2021

Innovative Welsh rum brand Devil’s Bridge Rum has been awarded a prestigious BRONZE MEDAL in the RUM SPICED – PREMIUM category in the Tasting awards at the International Spirits Challenge 2021.

The accolade followed a rigorous judging process that saw more than 50 category experts gather for an intense blind tasting session DEVIL’S BRIDGE RUM excelled throughout this comprehensive judging process and garnered praise from some of the most deeply respected spirits experts in the world.

The quality of DEVIL’S BRIDGE RUM’s craftsmanship and liquid is reflected in this superb result. Devil’s Bridge Spiced Rum is a stunning blend of prime Caribbean rums shipped to Wales and expertly blended and instilled with uniquely Welsh flavours and produce – Bara Brith, Glengettie Black Tea and Shirgar Butter.

A young brand – not even a year old in fact – Devil’s Bridge Rum is already making a mark on the world of premium spirits, as is demonstrated by this hugely prestigious international award against the world’s best and biggest brands.

Awards Organiser Justin Smith said:

“The International Spirits Challenge only awards medals to outstanding spirits that impress a broad panel of industry experts in a blind tasting process. The competition is now in its 25th year and it is firmly established as the ultimate benchmark for global producers that want to gauge the quality of their spirits. A record number of entries flooded in from across the world this year. Only the best expressions gained medals, so we must offer our sincere congratulations to the hardworking teams that produced such highly-rated spirits.”

Devil’s Bridge Rum MD Gregor Shaw said:

“We are thrilled to have been acknowledged at such an early stage in our brand’s life by this incredibly prestigious award – it feels like a kid winning the Olympics! We put an incredible amount of research, development and time into making our rum taste amazing, using only the most premium ingredients and processes, so it’s hugely rewarding to be recognised by the leading spirits awards in the world for the work we have put in. “Everything we do is about making Devil’s Bridge Rum the best it can possibly be, from branding to our unique red bottle and the story which inspired the whole thing and is at the heart of our ethos – because of the dog in our legend we are helping rescue real life dogs in our area in Wales. But the most important thing is how our rum tastes, and that’s why this award means so much to us because that’s what has won the award. “We blend the finest Caribbean rums with our uniquely Welsh ingredients in our small distillery in Carmarthernshire, adding sensational local products Bara Brith, Shirgar Butter and Glengettie Black Tea to give Devil’s Bridge Spiced Rum a flavour that is utterly unique, and importantly to us, uniquely Welsh. “We have existed as a brand for less than a year so to win such a prestigious award is truly an honour. We are hugely proud of what we have achieved with our small team up against some of the biggest brands and companies in the world. Thank you to the International Spirits Challenge for appreciating what we have done with this Bronze Tasting Award – we look forward to going for Gold next year!”

The ISC is the premier event for rewarding quality spirits from across the globe. The competition is founded on a rigorous and independent judging process, which ensures a robust assessment of the calibre of liquid on offer. It also includes a Design & Packaging awards to provide a full evaluation of the quality that spirits buyers and consumers can expect.

The competition receives more than 1,700 entries from nearly 70 countries worldwide, making it a truly global competition. Many of the world’s leading spirits producers recognise the ISC’s leading role in shining a light on the finest expressions in the business.

We assemble a panel of more than 50 expert judges to taste the spirits over an intense 15-day period, with relevant experts brought in for each spirits category. Samples are delivered to the judging area in flights of numbered tasting glasses to ensure the accuracy of the blind tasting. Each judge assesses products according to their age, region and variety.

This process is verified by the chairman. Such a precise judging process has helped the ISC established a peerless reputation for rewarding quality and celebrating excellence.

Full results will be released in stages and published on the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) website, www.internationalspiritschallenge.com. The full list of medal winners, including the Trophy winners, Producer of the year, Distiller of the Year, Supreme Champion Spirit and Special Recognition awards will be published in the ISC annual results magazine in November.

Winning an ISC award is indeed an impressive achievement for any spirit that passes the scrupulous blind assessment from our expert panel of specialist judges. The International Spirits Challenge is the most authoritative, respected and influential spirits competition in the world. The ISC recognises key areas of the industry: Tasting and Design & Packaging. For further information about the awards, please contact the International Spirits Challenge team at isc@drinksint.com

For further information on Devil’s Bridge Spiced Rum go to devilsbridgerum.com or contact Mickey McMonagle at Dirt Comms on 07818 013 798 or dirtcommsmickey@gmail.com