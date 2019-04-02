Deadline Extended to Enter Prestigious Butchery Competition

The deadline for entries to find butchers hoping to win one of the industry’s most prestigious awards has been delayed to accommodate a late rush of entrants. The nationwide hunt was launched earlier this year to find talented butchers to compete in the Butchery WorldSkills UK competition 2019.

But with the original April 5 deadline fast approaching and entries still coming in from across the UK, organisers have delayed the closing date until April 12.

The competition focuses on all of the essential skills required for a successful career as a multi-skilled butcher within the food manufacturing industry.

Butchers are tested for overall skill, innovation, creativity, presentation, work ethic, method and approach to tasks, carcass and primal utilisation, waste and safe and hygienic working practice.The competition delivers benefits to not only apprentices and students, but also to their employers, training providers and colleges. Taking part in the competitions equips apprentices with the world-class skills needed to help organisations maintain their competitive edge. Competing against the best butchers in the UK is a great learning experience and the publicity attached to the competition provides an opportunity for employers to showcase the talent they are nurturing within their business.

To enter, butchers do not need qualifications, but must not have completed a qualification higher than a level 4 in Food Manufacturing Excellence or equivalent.

They must possess good knife and primary and secondary butchery skills, including seam butchery, with a minimum of six months’ practical experience, good tying and stringing skills, sausage making experience and ability to work under pressure in front of an audience.Butchers can register online at: https://www.worldskillsuk.org to become the next UK champion.

Regional heats or assessment rounds will take place between May and July and the six top scoring butchers from across the UK will qualify for the final to be held at The Skills Show at the NEC Birmingham from November 21-23. In the final, butchers will complete five tasks over two days in front of a live audience.

The butchery competition is organised by award-winning, Welshpool-based training provider Cambrian Training Company and supported by an Industry Steering Group. Sponsors are the Food and Drink Education Training Council, The Institute of Meat, Hybu Cig Cymru/Meat Promotion Wales, The National Federation of Meet and Food Traders and The Worshipful Company of Butchers.Picture caption: Butchers competing in last year’s WorldSkills UK competition.

Cambrian Training Website: www.cambriantraining.com

For more news on Cambrian Training on Welsh Country visit: welshcountry.co.uk/cambrian-training/