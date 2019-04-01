Data protection/ISMS investment pays off for Cambrian Training

A leading Welsh training provider has achieved one of the highest internationally-recognised standards for information security systems. Cambrian Training Company has achieved ISO 27001 certification, three years after developing a compliant Information Security Management System (ISMS) to manage information and cyber security across the business.And after demonstrating that its ISMS has embedded and matured to effectively control the personal data and security requirements associated with the delivery of work-based learning in Wales, the company achieved its external certification.

Elen Rees, Cambrian Training Company Director of Finance, whose team led the project, put the certification into context: “Providing this level of accountability shows our customers, learners and staff what they can expect from our privacy and security practices.

“My team have done a great job of building the management system over the last three years and we have all learnt a great deal.”

Cambrian Training Company specialises in the delivery of work-based apprenticeships, Jobs Growth Wales and employability opportunities across a range of industries pan-Wales. Its core business is in the food and drink and catering and hospitality industries.

This latest recognition has been warmly received by Arwyn Watkins OBE, Managing Director, who added: “We chose to pursue ISO 27001 not because it is required by the Welsh Government work based learning programme, but because we take this responsibility very seriously and will continue to push ourselves and the industry towards the highest standards of security and data protection.”

The company will continue its ISMS investment to place it in a strong position for adopting new technological solutions and services in the future.

In addition to its Welshpool headquarters, Cambrian Training Company has regional offices in Llanelli, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay and Builth Wells.

PICTURE (from left): Beverly Jones, Administration Manager; Alex Hogg, MI Analyst; Elen Rees, Director of Finance; Stephen Bound, General Manager; Arwyn Watkins OBE, Managing Director & Chair; Robert Oliver, IT Systems Administrator; Ceri Morgan, Contracts Co-ordinator

