Bragdy Conwy Brewery has been proudly crafting ale and lager in Wales since 2003. You will find us up the hill in Llysfaen, with the best view of Colwyn Bay imaginable. Our most popular beers, Clogwyn Gold, Welsh Pride and Ramparts can also be found in most good, local pubs across the area and further afield. Over the years we have won several awards, but we simply focus on making great Welsh beer. When Conwy started brewing, we only made cask ale, but over the years we have added kegs and bottles to the range. This year we will begin canning a new, exciting range of modern craft beers and we look forward to sharing them with you. So, whether you drink Best, Pale or Golden, we have a beer you will love.

You can taste all our beers at MASH, our Micropub and Tap room, right in the heart of the brewery. On a sunny day there is no better place to be than out on our terrace, taking in the incredible view whilst sipping a cool ale or lager. In line with our recent rebrand, our tap room has recently been renovated and extended for the occasions when the weather is less than ideal. Or, if you are looking for a fun weekend activity, our brewery tours and experience days will be available again soon and are a great way to pass a few hours with friends and loved ones, learning a little more about beer and brewing.

It’s a very exciting time for Bragdy Conwy Brewery, and we look forward to sharing the next step in our journey with you and hope to see you soon at the brewery or Tap room.

Address: Unit 2, Ty Mawr Enterprise Park, Tan y Graig Road, Llysfaen, Conwy LL29 8UE

Tel: 01492 514305

Facebook: @Conwybrewery

Twitter: @ConwyBrewery

April 2018 Update

MASH Micropub is a New Pub Located at Conwy Brewery

The pub, located at Bragdy Conwy Brewery will feature a small Brewery themed bar & a beer garden with views over the Irish Sea. Given that so many rural pubs are closing, this is a welcome addition to the pub scene in the Old Colwyn & Llysfaen area – see link below.

Gwynne Thomas, owner of Bragdy Conwy Brewery comments “The area around Llysfaen has been particularly hard hit with pub closures – The Castle closed a few years ago, followed by The Fairview more recently. When we moved to Llysfaen, it was always part of the plan to open a Brewery Tap. We’ve learnt from our experience at The Albion in Conwy, that not only should we look after our ale drinkers but we also want to source a range of other drinks to satisfy other drinkers. We’ve sourced a Lager brewed to the German Purity Law & a range of wines with the help of Grape to Glass in Rhos on Sea. Myself & the staff of Mash micropub look forward to welcoming customers from 5pm this Friday.”

We’ve now opened our own micro-pub at our brewery. We want this to be very much a community pub but also to showcase our products & be a welcoming place for visitors to our brewery.

Opening times (updated June 2021):

Mon – Friday 5pm – 10pm

Sat & Sun 12 noon – 10pm

Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more opening times.

June 2015 update

Bragdy Conwy Brewery based in Llysfaen, Colwyn Bay, is celebrating after pulling in a contract to supply Co-operative food stores in Wales with over 40,000 pints of ale.

The Brewery’s beers including Clogwyn Gold, Rampart – a full bodied brown beer and, the best-selling Welsh Pride are now playing a part in The Co-operative’s move to change the way it sells real ale by offering specially selected beers from breweries near to its local stores.

Research carried out by The Co-operative Food shows how Britain has become a nation of ‘real ale’ converts, with Brits now four times more likely to prefer the taste of real ale to mass-produced beers and, 71 per cent of drinkers saying it’s important to find locally brewed varieties.

Joe Turner, The Co-operative’s real ale buyer, said:

“The popularity of Conwy Brewery’s beers is impressive and, as a convenience retailer at the heart of the community, this is an important step in our commitment to offering quality, locally sourced produce in our stores. It’s exciting to collaborate with breweries such as the Conwy Brewery, and we hope our customers really enjoy the new selection of ales that we now have on offer – we are very pleased to be able to make a greater range of locally produced ales available in our stores.”

This is the first time the Conwy Brewery has supplied beer to a convenience retailer with stores across Wales.

Head Brewer at Conwy Brewery, Gwynne Thomas, said: