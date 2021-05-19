Concerns Over Australia and Other Trade Deals ‘Well Founded’ says FUW

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) says concerns that a trade deal struck with Australia could be severely damaging to UK farming and food production are well founded and echo worries expressed repeatedly by the union over the past five years.

The comment came after the Financial Times reported on a “ferocious” internal battle within the UK Government between the Department of International Trade and Defra over the terms of a UK-Australia trade deal that could allow food produced in Australia to be imported to the UK tariff-free.

FUW President Glyn Roberts said:

“It’s very clear that the British public is opposed to opening the flood-gates to produce from countries where farmers do not have to comply with the high standards we have here, and we fully support those within government who are fighting such proposals. “In our view the British and Welsh public agree with our commitment to animal welfare and environmental standards and they would support our call for access to UK markets to be restricted to products that can match our strict standards. “Our own administrations are busily ratcheting up controls and restrictions for farmers which are already well above those required in countries such as Australia, so the prospect of deals that liberalise imports of food from such places produced in ways which would be illegal here in the UK is unacceptable and hypocritical.”

Responding to suggestions by the Centre for European Reform think-tank that the effects of an Australian deal were exaggerated because exports volumes were currently small, Mr Roberts said that this ‘completely missed the point’.

“The whole point of a new trade deal is that it changes the situation, so using current export volumes to justify or defend a deal is completely misleading – the issue is about future volumes, and if the Australians did not believe these would grow significantly under a deal they would not be negotiating hard to get them included,” he said.

Commenting on the possible benefits for the UK of a deal with Australia, Mr Roberts said: