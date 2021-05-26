Community Engagement Officers available to offer assistance to Gwynedd residents

As the Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease, and many locations re-opening, Gwynedd Council’s Covid-19 Community Engagement Officers are visiting communities around the county to assist and answer any questions from residents.

All officers have been trained as Contact Tracking Officers, and support the Test, Track and Protect team by encouraging individuals to contact the service in the event of an outbreak within their communities.

The TTP team have started working with businesses of all sizes across the county to provide advice and guidance relating to managing the risks of Covid-19 as they open up and more staff return to a working environment. Information is being shared about how businesses can prevent and minimise the spread of infection along with help to obtain Covid-19 tests which can be used to test staff on a regular basis.

Sian Williams, Gwynedd Council’s Covid-19 Community Engagement Officer, said:

“Over the next few weeks, we will be visiting businesses, schools, towns and villages in Gwynedd to see how everyone is as the restrictions ease further. “So, if you see us around, please stop by for a chat, and we’ll be happy to help.”

Councillor Gareth Griffith, Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, added:

“After what has been a difficult year for everyone, there is finally a glimmer of hope as the restrictions continue to ease. “However, we must remember that Covid has not gone away. I am pleased to see that these officers are available to offer assistance and respond to any questions or concerns that Gwynedd residents or businesses may have. “The officers are working closely with the Test, Track and Protect Team to ensure that Gwynedd residents stay safe and follow the appropriate guidelines to enable us to protect our communities.”

Business owners and managers can ring the TTP Service at Gwynedd Council direct on 01286 679993 (during normal office hours) if they would like any guidance and support or wish to access Covid-19 tests.