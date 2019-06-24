Cardigan Bay and the Llyn Peninsula has been our playground for over 30 years so it felt right that it became the place for our swimmers next sporting challenge. Crossing the Bay from Barmouth to Abersoch is the same as the iconic English Channel distance and never been attempted before. This is in aid of the RNLI, the Air Ambulance and Plastic Oceans UK.

Dan Brook-Sutton, one of our swimmers, lives and works on the Llyn:

“Living on the Llyn peninsula and as an ex Abersoch [RNLI] crew member of 15 years I have seen first-hand the lives saved by both the RNLI and Air Ambulance. This challenge is our way of raising awareness and money for the unbelievable work in saving lives whilst risking their own. On a negative note living on the Llyn, I’ve witnessed the ever increasing amount of plastic hitting the shores and if I can do my bit to help raise awareness then bring on the cardigan bay challenge!”

The sea makes up 71% of the planet and provides us with the air, food and water. For many years, humans have been taking it for granted and we are steadily reaching a crisis point with the amount of pollution we have caused. Seeing our favourite beaches around Cardigan Bay, North Wales accumulating plastic has been one of the main drivers behind the challenge. From swimming to sailing, this area has provided us with holiday fun and a challenging training ground and we feel passionate that generations after us should be able to enjoy it as much as we do.

A challenge like this wouldn’t be safe to complete without the services of the RNLI and Air Ambulance. The work they do is vital and there is a possibility that any one of us may need them one day. The Challenge team have seen this first hand with their shared experiences working in the police and as an ex crew member. We are aiming to raise funds and awareness so they can continue their vital work which is 100% fueled by donations. Our swimmer Karl Jackson knows the importance of their services; “Working for the police on the Roads Policing Unit, I seen the live saving work carried out by the Air Ambulance service. The doctors and paramedics reach seriously injured and ill people in minutes which is only possible by helicopter. A service you never know you might need one day.”

The challenge will take place on 10th August 2019, with the swimmers due to arrive on Abersoch main beach that evening. Make sure you follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cardiganbaychallenge to keep up to date with the training journey and support the cause.

Please donate what you can via our crowdfunder page by searching Cardigan Bay Challenge on the website and share our cause on social media!

We are delighted to be sponsored by Erdinger and Cliff Bar.

Visit: facebook.com/cardiganbaychallenge