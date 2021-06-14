Bumblebee Friendly Farmers Lead the Way in Wales

A group of farmers in Wales are leading the way by making their farms ‘bumblebee friendly’. Working with the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, the Calon Wen Organic Dairy Cooperative, are boosting bumblebee numbers by ensuring there are flower-rich habitats for the bees to feed on across their 25 member farms.

Funded by EIP Wales, the group of farmers trialled bumblebee friendly options on six of their farms through the Calon Wen ‘Pasture for Pollinators’ project.

From 2018 to 2020, working together with the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, Menter a Busnes and RSPB, the aim of the trial was to find easy and practical solutions for farmers to help bumblebees and other pollinators. Over this period, data has been gathered on bumblebees and their habitats across the trial farms to ensure this innovative on-farm research, adds greater understanding on how to conserve these vital pollinating insects.

Calon Wen farmer, David Edge said:

“During the three years, it has become easier to manage the grassland for pollinators. Multispecies leys are becoming the new normal and leaving some strips uncut is fairly simple, with even the contractor mowers understanding what is required. It has become automatic, and has made no noticeable difference to crop yields one way or the other. I am definitely a fan of doing what I can to conserve bumblebees and with the exciting new project Calon Gwenyn underway, Calon Wen farmers are truly collaborating in nature conservation. Using the knowledge gathered through these trials the group are launching the EIP Wales funded ‘A guide to Pollinator friendly grassland farming’ which brings together some of the actions that can be taken by livestock farmers to increase pollinator numbers on their farms. The guide outlines how foraging and nesting habitat for bumblebees can be incorporated into the management of hedgerows, field margins, tracksides, ponds, ditches and woodland edge. The guide demonstrates, how legume-rich agricultural leys, such as herbal leys, can be used to increase the area of flowers on a farm”.

Anna Hobbs, Conservation Officer at the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, said:

“It has been really exciting to work on a farmer-led project, and to help the Calon Wen farmers develop ways they can support pollinators on their farms and enhance habitats that are vital for pollinator conservation. Each farm is different, and it has been great to find methods they can individually manage for pollinators which fit with their sustainable, productive farming system. We hope that the results from the Pasture for Pollinators project encourages other farmers to undertake similar work”.

Looking forward, the Calon Wen Organic Dairy Cooperative farmers will be taking forward the findings of the ‘Pasture for Pollinators’ project, working with the Bumblebee Conservation Trust on a new project called ‘Calon Gwenyn’ or ‘Bee Heart’. Calon Wen farmers will roll out the bumblebee friendly measures on their farms, and, as ‘Bumblebee Farm Champions’, they will be helping to encourage farmers across Wales to introduce some of these measures on their own farms.

The Bumblebee Conservation Trust is a UK-based charity established because of serious concerns about the ‘plight of the bumblebee’. See bumblebeeconservation.org

Calon Wen are an organic dairy cooperative in Wales, comprising 25 farms, producing milk, butter and cheese. See https://www.calonwen-cymru.com/