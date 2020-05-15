Or you can read the feature below…

Pinch Of Nom: Everyday Light

Authors: Kate Allinson & Kay Featherstone

Publisher: Bluebird: Books for Life/£20.00

With 100 tasty slimming recipes all under 400 calories, there really is a super selection whatever your foodie tastes. Where this book excels with recipes under 400 calories, it still means that you are still getting decent portions so this is a guide to hassle-free slimming. Sections include: breakfast, fakeaways, quick meals, batch cook, stews & soups, bakes & roasts, snacks, sides and sweet treats. The photography is brilliant and should inspire you to get cooking – Nom style.

Growing Orchids

Author: Philip Seaton

Publisher: Frances Lincoln /£12.99

This is the Kew Gardener’s Guide to growing orchids and covers the art and science as to how you grow your own orchids. If like me you are obsessed with the wide range of orchids available and wish to tackle growing your own – then you do need this brilliant book. Some orchid species are challenging to grow but I assure you with this book beside you, you’ll soon be surrounded by orchids, which is my idea of heaven.

When Life Gives You Lemons

Author: Fiona Gibson

Publisher: Harper Collins/£7.99

Is your life bitter sweet? Because this is how Viv is feeling as she cares for her seven-year-old, looks after her boss whilst trying to cope with her doctor husband’s mid-life crisis, whilst he has an affair with a work colleague Estelle. Then Viv finds herself single and muses should she mourn her old life or maybe for once, put herself first. This is a very funny read. When life gives you lemons, lemonade is not enough, bring on the gin!