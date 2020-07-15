Bookshelf Jul-Aug 20

Editor’s Choice

Letters From The Past

Author: Erica James

Publisher: Orion Books /£12.99

Although this book is in fact a sequel to Coming Home to Island House and catches up with Romily Devereux-Temple and her friends and extended family, it can easily be read on its own.

I must confess that Ms James is one of my favourite authors as she was born to write and tell stories and always her stories are real page turners and there’s always a slight sadness when the last page has been read.

This is the most glorious summer story which crackles with passion. The location is idyllic and although it takes time to sort out the characters they are all compelling with their lives so intertwined and there are so many secrets that weave an intriguing web. The perfect holiday book.

Eat 2 Beat – Type 2 Diabetes

Authors: Si King & Dave Myers

Publisher: Seven Dials/£12.99



Both Hairy Bikers were overweight with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and with Dave being borderline for Type 2 diabetes they decided to change things using a carefully crafted, low-cal but delicious diet. So here we have 80 favourite recipes to help you lose pounds and get healthy. These are hearty recipes, full of flavour but low on calories. You’ll find eating much easier and much more satisfying.

Gardening with Drought-Friendly Plants



Author: Tony Hall

Publisher: Kew Publishing/£25.00

Our climate is changing quickly giving us drier summers so this book explaining over 200 drought friendly plants will be welcome to many gardeners. From annuals to trees, each profile offers advice from Kew expert Tony Hall including pruning tips and techniques. All types of outdoor spaces are covered be that courtyard, patio or gravel gardens all with low maintenance options so you can holiday without a worry. The photography is superb and this must-have book will surely inspire you.