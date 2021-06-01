Blue-Green algae found at Llangorse Lake

Blue-green algae has been found at Llangorse Lake and as a result Powys County Council is recommending that activities – especially where immersion in the water is likely – are restricted.

The algae produce toxins which can cause skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, stomach pains, fever and headache if swallowed. Occasionally it can cause more serious illness such as adverse effects on the liver and nervous system.

The blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) occur naturally in inland waters, estuaries and seas and cannot be removed or treated. They thrive in warm conditions and are likely to come and go throughout the summer season.

Given the potential health risks caused by blue-green algae people are advised:

not to swim in the water or to become immersed, eg water skiing

not to swallow the water

to avoid contact with the algae

not to eat fish caught in Llangorse Lake

not to allow pets or livestock to come into contact with the water

to observe and abide by notices positioned around Llangorse Lake

Anyone who has come into contact with water containing blue-green algae should shower with fresh water immediately.

Anyone who has come into contact with affected water and has become ill should obtain medical attention.

For further help and advice please contact Powys County Council’s Environmental Health Team on 0845 602 7030.