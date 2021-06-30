Agricultural engineering students get a taste of sector-leading technology

Agricultural engineering students at Coleg Sir Gâr have been discovering some cutting-edge technology presented by industry representatives from KRM and T Alun Jones & Son.

The aspiring engineers took part in a demonstration given by Chris Wear of KRM and Eirian Isaac of T Alun Jones & Son who were on campus to present the brand new KRM Bogballe M35W precision fertiliser spreader.

T Alun Jones & Son, the main New Holland dealer in the area supplied the brand-new New Holland T6 180 tractor presented at the college’s Gelli Aur campus.

The tractor and spreader are fully set-up for satnav and Teejet ISOBUS guidance technologies.

This event was organised as part of the college’s Innovation and Technology project and students were thrilled to be able to explore their technologies with specialist guidance.

The project works with the farming community raising awareness of new and available technologies to help farm efficiencies.

Rhys Jones, Innovation and Technology project technician and part-time agriculture lecturer said:

“The demonstrations helped students become accustomed to sector-leading technology available to the agricultural sector, which is now more than ever important with the whole of Wales having been designated a status of completely nitrogen vulnerable zone with new legislation passed in March of this year. “It was wonderful to see students so captivated and fascinated in seeing and learning about this new machinery.”

KRM and Coleg Sir Gâr will be forging closer links in the future and the company have released the new equipment to the college for a short learning period.

Coleg Sir Gâr was created in 1985 and became a corporate institution in 1993. In 2013 it became Coleg Sir Gar Ltd, a company within the University of Wales: Trinity Saint David Group, and part of a regional Dual Sector University. The College has an annual turnover of over £35m and employs around 800 staff.

The College is based in South West Wales and has five main campuses at Llanelli (Graig), Carmarthen (Pibwrlwyd and Jobs Well), Ammanford and Llandeilo (Gelli Aur). The College is also home to Carmarthen School of Art which has its origins dating back to 1854.