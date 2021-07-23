A Generous Gift to the National Art Collection by Prominent Local Artist

We are tremendously proud at the National Library of Wales to have been gifted three iconic works by the celebrated Aberystwyth based artist Mary Lloyd Jones into our collections. Mary Lloyd Jones is well known for her vibrant, abstract, dynamic and expressionist Welsh landscapes, and is heavily influenced in her works by the cultural and geographic history of Wales.

Mary Lloyd Jones was born in Devil’s Bridge in 1934 and trained at the Cardiff College of Art in the 1950s, after which she returned to her beloved Ceredigion landscape, which has always had a deep influence on her works, as can be seen in the emotive ‘Ponterwyd/Gaia’ work, one of the recently gifted works to the Library. As the artist stated: ‘The subject of my work is the natural world and my own identity, clouds, shadows, rocky strata, field patterns and wildernesses’.

From Monday 19 July onwards and throughout the Summer, we are very happy to announce that there will be an opportunity to see this work on display in the Gregynog Gallery, here at the National Library of Wales

The two triptych oil works, ‘Barclodiad y Gawres’ and ‘Bryn Celli Ddu’ were created especially for an exhibition of the artist’s works in the National Library’s iconic Gregynog Gallery in 2006. It is therefore a fitting tribute for these works to now be housed at the Library. The two works are based on the carved linear designs created by the Celtic Britons on the prehistoric stones ‘Barclodiad y Gawres’ and ‘Bryn Celli Ddu’ on Anglesey, showing the roots of the Welsh language. Within these works the artist conveys her thoughts and emotions of belonging to a minority culture and language. The artist researched the papers of the Welsh scholars Sir John Rhys and Iolo Morgannwg, which are housed here at the Library whilst preparing for the works. She therefore felt that the Library would be an extremely fitting home for the paintings.

The artist Mary Lloyd Jones stated:

“I have tried to show through colour interaction the extraordinary atmosphere and mystery of the stones, and to make a connection with a way of living more than 4,000 years ago. Ancient Literature and Poetry has the highest cultural status in Wales. Poets often expressed in words that which I wish to convey in my compositions. Building a bridge between the Visual Arts and the Art of Literature and Poetry is something which I try to achieve.”

Morfudd Bevan, Art Curator said:

“We are tremendously grateful to Mary Lloyd Jones for her fantastic support of the Library. The National Library is home to a number of iconic works by the highly respected artist, and we are delighted to be able to build on this collection further with this generous gift of works.”

Pedr ap Llwyd, Chief Executive and Librarian of the National Library of Wales added: