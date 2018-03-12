A Day at the Races in Wales

Everyone loves a day at the races, especially when the sun is shining and you are lucky enough to back a few winners, which help to pay for the day. We are lucky enough to have three racecourses in Wales, all of which are unique in their own way. Here is a look at those tracks and what you can expect to find on your visit.

Bangor-on-Dee

Bangor-on-Dee via Twitter

Set in North Wales in the countryside, Bangor-on-Dee is a beautiful racecourse which holds national hunt racing. It is the only course in the UK that does not have a grandstand but that should not put you off as there are some fantastic vantage points to see the action. Outside of racing, there are some excellent pubs and bars around Bangor where you can enjoy a drink and homemade food to warm you up in the winter. Bangor holds 15 fixtures each year and they put on a lot of great activities for children so the whole family are sure to enjoy their trip. One of its most popular fixtures is the Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Charity Day, which takes place annually in November.

Chepstow

Home to the Welsh Grand National, Chepstow is arguably the most high profile racecourse in Wales. It was opened in 1926 and, since then, horse racing fans have been flocking to South Wales in their numbers to see top class horse racing at the track. Chepstow holds flat and national hunt racing, therefore, there are fixtures throughout the year. Horses who win at the course normally go on to run in some of the most prestigious races in the UK. For example, Silver Streak was successful in a handicap hurdle at Chepstow back in October and recently ran in the Imperial Cup at Sandown, where he was 16/1 here at this URL to prevail. Chepstow is also often used to host music events as the likes of Madness, Tom Jones and UB40 have all played there in recent years.

Ffos Las

Ffos Las Racecourse via Twitter

Ffos Las, which stands for blue ditch in Welsh, is one of the newest racecourses in the UK as it held its first meeting in 2009. Given it is a relatively new development in South Wales, the facilities at the course are top class as £20 million was spent to ensure it could offer those who visit it a fantastic experience, with restaurants, bars and an impressive grandstand taking preference. The track is situated in the countryside, therefore, when you visit, you have the pleasure of seeing some picturesque views. The track is home to one of the most famous sculptures at any racecourse in the UK as it holds the ‘Spirit of the Race’, which is situated just outside the Winners Enclosure. Ffos Las was visited by the Queen as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, therefore, it has been graced by royalty. The course holds both jumps and flat racing and a lot of local trainers will often use the track to give their stable stars preparation runs before the Cheltenham Festival.

Enjoy your next day at the race in Wales and good luck if you are having a flutter!

