8 Meghan Markle Sunglasses from SmartBuyGlasses

Meghan Markle has quickly become the new ‘it’ girl in fashion, thanks to her stylish wardrobe and title as the ex-Duchess of Sussex. And, we can’t help but notice she is also a true sunglasses lover with a chic and edgy collection to either dress up or down her look. Take a look at our favourite Meghan Markle sunglasses to discover how you can steal Meghan’s style.
1. Percy Sunglasses from Finlay and Co
In her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Meghan stepped out in a crisp white shirt, jeans, and Percy sunglasses in Light Tortoise with grey lenses from British eyewear brand Finlay and Co. The sunnies are crafted from Italian Mazuchelli acetate and fitted with Carl Zeiss lenses offering full UVA/B protection. If you’d like to wear a similar style, shop this Cutler and Gross edition!
2. Meghan Markle Sunglasses from Finlay and Co
It was not the last time she wore Finlay and Co sunglasses. Meghan Markle sported Henrietta Black Sunglasses from Finlay and Co’s London collection at the 2019 Wimbledon. The vintage chic cat-eye frame is fitted with shallow lenses which sweep upwards. You can shop in the same style as these Cutlar and Gross glasses.
3. Air Heart Sunglasses from Le Specs
Meghan Markle adores a cat-eye silhouette. For her baby shower in New York, she chose the Air Heart from Le Specs. Crafted from glossy acetate with a strip of gold metal, the slightly oversized sunglasses are a paparazzi-wary celebrity’s best friend. Retailing at just USD69, you too can accessorize like royalty with a friendly price point.
4. Gravier Sunglasses from Krewe
The ex-Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing Gravier sunnies from New Orleans-based eyewear brand Krewe. An update on the classic aviators, the Gravier features grey polarized lenses and 24-carat gold plated hardware. The versatile sunglasses went well with her different outfits, from a white midi dress and coat number to jeans, sneakers, and windbreaker pairing. Shop the same style as Meghan with these glasses from Arise Collective.
5. Northern Lights Sunglasses from Karen Walker
Meghan Markle’s Northern Lights Sunglasses from Kiwi designer Karen Walker made headlines during her 2018 visit to Australia’s Fraser Island. Designed with purple lenses offering 100% UV protection, the oversized, cateye glasses are an essential accessory for any island trip, be it an official royal tour or a casual holiday getaway. The designer’s iconic arrow on both arms adds an interesting touch.
6. Aviator Sunglasses from Stella McCartney
At the 2019 King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Megan Markle’s sunglasses took on a hip vibe. She paired her staid olive green dress with gold aviators from Stella McCartney. Stylish details include tinted lenses, a slim top bar and tortoiseshell arm tips. With son Archie in her arms, she looked like the effortlessly cool mom that she is.
7. 512 C3 Oval Sunglasses from Linda Farrow
Meghan Markle’s sunglasses took on a glamorous turn for a wedding – she complemented her Club Monaco dress, Aquazzura pumps, and Philip Treacy Hat with 512 C3 Oval Sunglasses from British eyewear label Linda Farrow. Slim, lightweight, and durable, the sunglasses are made from 18-22 carat gold-plated Japanese titanium. Signature details include raised pins and a raised feature nose bridge.
8. Palm Beach Sunglasses from Illesteva
Meghan Markle is known for putting boutique brands into the spotlight. Catching our attention is her Palm Beach Sunglasses from Illesteva, which she wore at the 2018 Invictus Games. With a subtle cat-eye tortoiseshell frame and gold-toned arms, the sunglasses are a nod to old Florida glamour. The round lenses give it a modern feel.
