3 Best Scenic Routes For Your Morning Jog In Wales

For many people around the world, New Year’s resolutions are swiftly becoming a drag – that is, if they haven’t already been abandoned. After all, who wants to go for a jog in the morning?

Well, if you live in any of the more beautiful, scenic areas of Wales, the chances are that you do! Today, we thought we’d cover some of the best scenic routes for your morning jog in Wales.

Fendrod Lake, Swansea

Distance: Approx. 1 Mile

Located in Llansamlet, Fendrod Lake is the perfect morning jog location for anyone who prefers short and sweet routes. Perhaps you’re a beginner or you simply don’t have the time to run five miles every morning? Well, Fendrod Lake is the best place to choose. By staying on the paths situated around the lake – all of which are made clear on the boards spread around the shores – you should manage an entire mile.

Arguably the best aspect of Fendrod Lake is that it is an oasis within a busy industrial estate, much like Central Park in Manhattan. While running, you’ll notice just how peaceful this spot truly is, even though there’s a good chance you’ll come across fishermen and other active individuals using the outdoor exercise equipment, which is entirely free to use according to Wales Online.

Llandudno to Conwy

Distance: Approx. 6 Miles

Just north of Snowdonia National Park, you’ll find a beautiful section of the Northern Wales Coast Path, the world’s first national coast route that opened in 2012. Whether you start from Llandudno’s Victorian promenade or from Conwy Harbour, we guarantee you’ll see some beautiful sights while also getting more than enough exercise.

After all, this trail is approximately six miles long so you’re bound to feel it, especially if you get going as soon you wake up. According to Lottoland, investing time in exercise as soon as get up will set you up for a positive day, as you’ll feel a lot happier and productive. The website uses Barack Obama as an example, as he is known to exercise regularly, particularly in the mornings. Of course, Obama never had the joys of taking in views from the Great Orme Country Park or seeing the famous Conwy Castle so you’ll at least have that on the ex-President.

Tresaith to Llangrannog, Ceredigion

Distance: Approx. 4/8 Miles

If you prefer a coastal run complete with beaches and cliffs, then this is the route for you. At a steady four miles, it’s best to tackle this course if you’ve been indulging in morning jogs for a little while. After all, the last vehicle you’re likely to see is going to be in Tresaith, if that is where you choose to start.

From there, you’ll have to overcome the cliff trail, situated by the glorious Cardigan Bay with views of the looming mountains of Snowdonia. About halfway along the route, you’ll find Penbryn beach, a National Trust-listed location where you can stop for a paddle in the summer or simply watch the seagulls for a while. Finally, you can, of course, choose to jog back to turn this into a massive eight-mile jog but we won’t judge if you get the Cardi Bach bus back instead.

Of course, we can’t cover every scenic route in Wales as there are simply too many of them! Truly, we are blessed with some beautiful trails.

