2021 The High Summer Garden

I question not if thrushes sing,

If roses load the air;

Beyond my heart I need not reach

When all is summer there. John Vance Cheney (1848-1922)

Although we are still in the grip of a pandemic, restrictions are gradually relaxing and life is becoming easier. The weather has proved unpredictable with salt laden winds from the East wreaking considerable damage in the garden and on our sheltering trees. We have had leaf fall which would not be out of place in the Autumn!

Whilst I confess to having some reservations about variegated plants in gardens, since they can be overdone, I find that I have acquired a number which I love and would not be without.

Yucca gloriosa is fairly common and its variegated form can be found with a little effort. Both have proved completely hardy in my garden. However, some years ago a “sport” was found with vastly increased variegation and named ‘Bright Star’. Having grown it for 5 winters it appears as hardy as the type although much slower in growth. All varieties appear unconcerned as to soil as long as well drained and are seemingly untroubled by pests.

Fatsia japonica is a completely reliable evergreen which appears to be virtually indestructible but rather unexciting. However, in its form ‘Spider’s Web’ it transforms a shady spot with its heavily frosted leaves, and is as tough as its parent.

Iris pallida ‘Aurea Variegata’ is a bit of a mouthful to say! The typical plant is not the prettiest of a large spectacular family, having plain green leaves and pale blue flowers. However, the yellow variegated form is a beautiful plant which always attracts comment, especially in its initial spring growth. It needs a sunny spot to bake the rhizomes and well drained soil but is easily grown with some slug protection.

National Garden Scheme gardens are open.

In the far corners of the Principality, on the Isle of Anglesey, lies Plas Llwynonn with its 3 acres of semi-formal and wild gardens, containing espalier pears, kiwi fruit and a Welsh Heritage apple orchard. This is surrounded by 12 acres of woodland with picnic areas and benches and an abundance of birdlife and red squirrels. The walled kitchen garden has a dilapidated Victorian greenhouse, home to Lady Anglesey’s peach tree.

Plas Llwynonn

Click to view

Also on the Isle is Llanidan Hall, which has a 1 3⁄4 acre walled garden, together with physic, herb, and ornamental vegetable gardens. There are herbaceous borders, water features and many old rose varieties together with sheep, rabbits and hens to be seen.

Travelling south to Powys, Ceunant in Llanidloes is a 4 acre garden in a stunning setting. Winding paths lead past herbaceous borders, a sleeping mud maiden and Hobbit House to the banks of the River Severn. Tree and hedge planting together with the creation of a pond and meadow have helped with re-wilding. Enjoy scented seating areas with chamomile underfoot and watch the Indian Runner ducks.

Ceunant

Click to enlarge

Close to this writer’s home on Gower, is a jewel of a garden hidden behind high walls. Westcliffe House has been created, despite salt laden winds at its clifftop situation, and is a garden of interest, diversity and surprise. It has a Mediterranean atmosphere inspired by David Carlsen-Browne’s admiration for Italy, and constructed to be intimate, with surprises at every turn. It is divided into several areas, including two water features and has splendid vistas of the surrounding sea.

Westcliffe House

Click to view

Glyn Bach Gardens is situated by the Eastern Cleddau River beneath the beautiful Preseli Hills, in a tranquil and sheltered valley with lovely views over moorland. The emphasis is on colour, scent and nectar rich plants for pollinators, including their own bees. The 3 acres of wildlife friendly garden is enclosed by a further 3 acres of woodland, marshland and meadow with an abundance of wild flowers, birdlife and especially reptiles. A National Collection of Monardas is displayed. There are many areas of interest including herbaceous borders, oriental and woodland gardens, pond with bog, wildflower beds and alpine area to name but a few.

Glyn Bach Gardens

Click to view

Allotment gardening has become very popular during “lockdown” and the 37 plots in Aberystwyth Allotments in a lovely setting alongside the River Rheidol are well worth a visit. Developed over the last 28 years, the plots are proving increasingly productive and as well as flowers and vegetables, there are fine crops of soft fruit. Many of the plots are bright and colourful as a result of companion planting, and buzz with pollinators. There will be a number of “old hands” available to offer guidance and advice, and tastings of allotment produce.

Aberystwyth Allotments

Click to enlarge

If you are interested in innovative and expert vegetable growing you might like to visit Trewern Fawr, a smallholding which is the home of author and YouTuber Huw Richards. There are 2 large vegetable gardens, polycrub and solar tunnel, apple orchard, 7 acres of wildflower meadow and a large pond.

Trewern Fawr

Click to enlarge

Days have imperceivably shortened and we will soon be aware of the change of seasons. It is still time to make the most of the fine weather but do not forget to order spring bulbs especially daffodils(narcissus).

NGS Gardens to Visit After the challenges of 2020, we are all looking forward to opening our gardens more than ever in 2021 and hoping for some return to normality. However, we have to prepare for possible restrictions which might be imposed at short notice. If this happens our website: https://ngs.org.uk/ will always carry the most up to date information about all gardens. Pre-book & check online before visiting. Adults £3.50-£5 | Children free. Saturday 3rd July 11am – 4pm

Plas Llwynonn

Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, Isle of Anglesey LL61 6DQ Saturday 3rd July 10am – 4pm

Llanidan Hall

Brynsiencyn, Isle of Anglesey LL61 6HJ Sunday 11th July 1pm – 5pm

Ceunant

Llanidloes, Powys SY18 6PW Saturday 17th July 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Westcliffe

Port Eynon, Swansea SA3 1NR Sunday 18th July 1pm – 5pm

Aberystwyth Allotments

Penparcau, Aberystwyth SY23 1QT Wednesday 4th August 10am – 6pm

Glyn Bach Gardens

Efailwen. Pembrokeshire SA66 7JP

Pre-booking essential

Please contact the garden owners Peter & Carole Whittaker: 01994 419104 Sunday 8th August 11am – 5pm

Trewern Fawr

Tregaron, Ceredigion SY25 6TX

Words: Rob Dyer

Pictures: National Garden Scheme, Annette Dyer & Fiona Lea

National Garden Scheme: Frances Bowyer