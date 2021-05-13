2021 The Early Summer Garden

‘Tis moonlight, summer moonlight,

All soft and still and fair;

The solemn hour of midnight

Breathes sweet thoughts everywhere, But most where trees are sending

Their breezy boughs on high,

Or stooping low are lending

A shelter from the sky. Emily Jane Brontë (1818-1848)

At the start of a welcoming summer coronavirus restrictions are easing and all gardens in Wales able to open again.

My small garden is so short of space that I am constantly seeking areas to accommodate new purchases. The walls are proving invaluable and I have just purchased Clianthus puniceus, the ‘lobster claw’ plant. A native of New Zealand it requires a warm wall and a neutral or acidic soil but satisfied in those regards, it is easy to grow. It frequently starts to flower in early spring and can throw odd flowers at any time.

Another favourite is Chaenomeles speciosa ‘Geisha Girl’, which is a totally hardy and easily pleased plant. It is not particular as to soil and was formerly cultivated for its edible ‘quince’ fruits and known as ‘Japonica’ but is a separate species to the true Chaenomeles japonica. ‘Geisha Girl’ has apricot pink flowers and starts flowering in early spring continuing to early summer. Left to its own devices it will grow into a large shrub but trained on a wall and judiciously pruned it creates a curtain of colour.

Actinidia kolomikta is an extremely hardy climber hailing from the far east. It is grown for its leaves which are pigmented in pink and white over a large area of their surface. Easy as to soil, it is said to require full sun for best colour, however my own plant occupies a west facing wall and only receives evening sun.

Many National Garden Scheme gardens are now opening for charity, (subject to government guidelines).

A newcomer to the Scheme is Cwm Farm, near Welshpool. This is a charming C19th farmhouse approached down a wooded cwm with an impressive crag. The 5-acre garden is in a stunning location with panoramic views of Corndon and Roundton Hills. There are displays of bluebells, herbaceous beds, a Welsh apple orchard, pond, stream, and wildflower meadow, with wide lawns and paths to wander and sit. Weather permitting, there may be live light classical music in the garden.

Cwm Farm

Skanda Vale Hospice Garden is a tranquil 1-acre garden built for meditation, relaxation and fun, maintained by loyal volunteers. A pebble lined rill meanders from a circular pool to a Sacred Space under a huge beech tree and sets the tone. A series of lawns and glades, link extraordinary garden buildings with a willow spiral, wildlife pond, sculptures and stained glass. Planting schemes of blue and gold at the entrance inspire calm and confidence, whilst red, orange and white by the hospice, lift the mood. “Feel the garden, Open your vast sky, Let spirit fly ” says Brother Francis.

Skanda Vale Hospice Garden

Another newcomer, Ffynnon Las is a 2-acre garden in a beautiful area. It delivers on many aspects of gardening including a small lake and two smaller ponds separated by a Monet style bridge with waterlilies. A wildflower meadow is a work in progress but already has wild orchids in spring.

Ffynnon Las

On the outskirts of Newport, Croesllanfro Farm belongs to garden designer Liz Davies and her husband Barry. It is an informal 2-acre garden featuring mass planted perennials, grasses, wildflower meadow and exotic area. Spring and summer is a tapestry of green with emphasis on leaf form and texture. It deals very cleverly with a sloping site, being designed on 6 levels for easy maintenance with many intimate places to rest.

In Gwynedd we find Pant Ifan, which is a lovely garden set around a farmyard with poultry, ducks, geese, donkeys and ponies. This is a 2-acre mix of formal and wildlife garden with herbaceous borders, vegetables with greenhouses and polytunnel, fruit, ponds and recently planted woodland. Enjoy field walks and sitting areas in the sun or shade.

Pant Ifan

Back to Dan-y-Coed, Cardiff where Alan and Miranda Workman tend a medium sized, much loved garden. The owners share a passion for plants and structure, with new acquisitions resulting in a shrinking lawn size annually! Acers and other trees combine with the Nant Fawr Woods to form a woodland backdrop. The garden has year round interest with a wildlife pond, many climbers and a greenhouse with a cactus and succulent collection.

Dan-y-Coed

Staying in the south, Annette and I are opening our small coastal garden at The Boarlands, after missing last year. Our garden has panoramic views over Port Eynon Bay and contains many rare and unusual plants and shrubs. Both front gardens have a largely southern hemisphere theme with puyas, agaves, gladioli species and small shrubs. The back garden is more cosmopolitan but also has some rare plants and the best views from strategically placed seating. New additions this year, thanks to the lockdown, are small ornamental and wildlife ponds.

The summer solstice is imminent, and days long and (hopefully) sunny. The best time of year to enjoy gardens reopening for the NGS and help support the nursing and other charities that have lost so much funding in the past year.

NGS Gardens to Visit After the challenges of 2020, we are all looking forward to opening our gardens more than ever in 2021 and hoping for some return to normality. However, we have to prepare for possible restrictions which might be imposed at short notice. If this happens our website: https://ngs.org.uk/ will always carry the most up to date information about all gardens. Pre-book & check online before visiting. By arrangement, contact owner directly. Adults £3.50-£5 | Children free. Sunday 2nd May 12pm – 5pm

Cwm Farm, Welshpool, Powys SY21 8NB Saturday 29th May 11am – 5pm

Skanda Vale Hospice Garden, Llandysul, Carmarthen SA44 5DY

Also Saturday 7th August Saturday 29th May & Sunday 13th June 11am – 5pm

Ffynnon Las, Aberaeron, Ceredigion SA46 0HB

Also by Arrangement May – June

Liz Roberts: 01545 571687 Sunday 30th May & Sunday 20th June 1:30pm – 5pm

Croesllanfro Farm, Rogerstone, Newport NP10 9GP

Also Sunday 25th July & Sunday 22nd August

Also by Arrangement May -September

Barry & Liz Davies: 07957694230 Sunday 30th May 11am – 5pm

Pant Ifan, Llanrug, Caernarfon, Gwynedd LL55 4HX Sunday 6th June 2pm – 5pm

6 The Boarlands, Port Eynon, Swansea SA3 1NX Sunday 13th June 2pm – 6pm

22 Dan-y-Coed Road, Cyncoed, Cardiff CF23 6NA

Also by Arrangement May -September

Alan & Miranda Workman: 029 2076 6225

Words: Rob Dyer

Pictures: National Garden Scheme, Annette Dyer

National Garden Scheme: Frances Bowyer